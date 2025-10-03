A Gladwyne Home Design Works for Morning and Night

An older house in historic Gladwyne is entering its next chapter—this time with owners looking for a space that also functions as an office and a base for business. To come up with a design that retains function and style during work hours and comfort after the day is done, they turned to a trusted and familiar source: Brittany Wurzak Hakimfar of Far Studio.

““THESE CLIENTS AREN’T AFRAID OF SOMETHING THAT’S DIFFERENT AND EMBRACES A BIT OF A MOODY VIBE,” SAYS DESIGNER BRITTANY WURZAK HAKIMFAR OF A SOPHISTICATED PALETTE THAT LEANS INTO THE RICH NUANCES OF CHARCOAL AND BLACK.

This is the fourth project the Bryn Mawr interior designer has worked on for the couple. The vibe: a space that feels cool and contemporary, without stripping away the home’s age and character. “These clients aren’t afraid of something that’s different and embraces a bit of a moody vibe,” says Hakimfar of a sophisticated palette that leans into the rich nuances of charcoal and black. “We went moody in some areas and lighter in others, and we embraced all the windows and natural light.”

The wood floors, beams, ceilings and exposed stone are original to the house. “It’s so hard to get materials like that nowadays, and the quality of something original is truly special,” Hakimfar says.

- Advertisement -

“THE KITCHEN FEATURES COUNTERS AND A BACKSPLASH MADE FROM CEPPO DI GRÉ, A SEDIMENTARY ITALIAN STONE THAT HAS THE FEEL OF NATURAL AGGREGATE.

“THE WOOD FLOORS, BEAMS, CEILINGS AND EXPOSED STONE ARE ORIGINAL TO THE HOUSE. “IT’S SO HARD TO GET MATERIALS LIKE THAT NOWADAYS, AND THE QUALITY OF SOMETHING ORIGINAL IS TRULY SPECIAL,” SAYS THE DESIGNER.

Far Studio’s reinterpretation entailed peeling back layers and introducing textures that complement a modern aesthetic. Living room walls are covered in dark, textured Roman clay plaster, offsetting a ceiling of lighter pine planks. Furnishings are spare and organic, celebrating comfort and craftsmanship.

The kitchen features counters and a backsplash made from ceppo di gré, a sedimentary Italian stone that has the feel of natural aggregate. The pale walls’ white, textured lime wash works perfectly with the lighter natural pine floors.

“It’s always a balance. But when done well, it can be a really special outcome that feels unique, timeless and definitely luxurious,” the designer says. “There was so much character we wanted to maintain.”

Far Studio

872 Penn St., Bryn Mawr, (610) 420-4221.

Related: This Whimsical Wayne Home Works for the Whole Family