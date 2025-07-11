Subscribe
10 Main Line Area Furniture Stores to Make Your House a Home 

These furniture stores around the western suburbs go beyond big-box choices to give area homes a stylish refresh.

July 11, 2025   |By
Furniture in room
Is your home in need of a space refresh? Beyond the big-box chain furniture stores, Main Line area furniture stores are often a step up in quality and personal service (plus a great way to support local businesses!).  

Whether you are renting your first apartment, buying a home, redecorating or even downsizing, check out these area furniture spots with items to feather your nest and express yourself with exceptional pieces of new, quality furniture. If your aesthetic is modern, traditional, eclectic, or somewhere in between, these Main Line area stores offer great style and selection at competitive prices. 

Amish Market 

1165 Wilmington Pke., West Chester 

For those desiring Amish woodworking and craftsmanship but not wanting to make the drive out to Lancaster to shop for it, Amish Market has a full display of tables, chairs, bedroom sets and even outdoor furniture in nearby West Chester.  

Blue Ridge Furniture 

3404 Horseshoe Pke., Honey Brook 

Blue Ridge Furniture features premium hardwood furniture for the home and office, including custom-made pieces as well as everything from dining sets to mattresses and even long-lasting outdoor furniture at the Honey Brook showroom.  

Chain-Mar Furniture Showcase 

158 W. Main St., Norristown 

Chain-Mar Furniture Showcase has been a family-run operation since 1938, selling brands like Bernhardt, Bassett and Whittier Wood, to name a few. The large showroom in downtown Norristown offers something for every room in the home, from luxury upholstered pieces to wooden bedroom and dining sets.  

Gish’s Furniture 

216 East State St., Kennett Square 

 

With five locations, including three in Lancaster County, Gish’s Chester County branch in Kennett Square offers handcrafted quality Amish furniture. American-made and sustainably crafted, Gish’s has heirloom quality pieces for all rooms of the home, both inside and out.  

Home Furnishing Market 

751 Pike Springs Rd., Phoenixville 

Known for its sample sales and helpful and friendly salespeople, Home Furnishing Market is a one-stop shop for homeowners. It carries brands like Kincaid, Hickorycraft and Universal, and even offers custom furniture options. 

HOST Ardmore 

58 E Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

HOST has two area locations in Chestnut Hill and Ardmore, both featuring beautiful pieces to decorate your home. Offering in-home consultations as well as delivery to the shore points, HOST focuses on bringing your style to life with its extensive fabric selection and wide range of furniture designers including Lee Industries, Rowe and Four Hands.  

Moore’s Fine Furniture 

90 Pottstown Pke., Chester Springs
3291 W. Ridge Pke., Pottstown 

With two local showrooms in Chester Springs and Pottstown, Moore’s Fine Furniture prides itself on being family-owned since 1962. For over 60 years, it has offered an extensive selection of furnishings and custom options, as well as lighting and outdoor pieces and sets in the stores.  

Sheffield Furniture & Interiors 

211 E. King St., Malvern 

Recipient of a Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs Award in the Furniture Store category in 2025, Sheffield Furniture & Interiors sets the bar for local furniture stores. Nestled in the heart of quaint King Street, the showroom offers a wide selection of upscale brands, as well as residential and commercial design services. 

Studio 882 Furniture + Design  

101 Applied Bank Blvd., Glen Mills 

Studio 882 Furniture + Design’s 15,000-square-foot showroom in Glen Mills offers a full-service design team to walk you through the process of choosing everything for the home, from large upholstered and wooden pieces to bedroom sets and accent decor. 

Vintage Home  

83 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli 

 

Once known just for vintage pieces and recycled furniture, Vintage Home now has new American-made furniture and upholstered items available both in its store and to order. While it still embraces antiques, its wide selection of well-crafted new furniture is impressive. Plus, the in-house design coordinator will help with ideas and suggestions for those struggling to select just the right piece. 

