Downsizing Offers Big Benefits for Main Line Area Residents

Once the kids have moved out, parents are often left with much more space in their traditional family home than they know what to do with. And after years of looking after everyone and dealing with the arduous tasks of home ownership, they’ve earned some coddling.

“Downsizers are looking for lock-and-leave convenience—homes that offer single-level living, minimal maintenance and a smaller, more manageable footprint,” says Deb Dorsey of Berkshire Hathaway in Rosemont. “Luxury communities catering to this demographic often feature resort-style amenities like pools, tennis and pickleball courts, and even private golf courses.”

At the Kelly in Bala Cynwyd, residents of boutique apartments have access to abundant amenities, including a Parisian-style cafe, barbecue and picnic area, a tennis court, and a rooftop dog park. Wynnewood’s Maybrook is a 22,000-square-foot Gilded Age-mansion converted to apartments, where renters can unwind in the community garden, work out in a two-story fitness center or take a dip in the resort-style pool. And in Malvern, the Royal Worthington offers hiking, biking and jogging trails, a pool and sun deck, and a clubhouse with flatscreen TVs and billiards.

It comes as no surprise that high-end rentals are commanding steep prices. At Narberth Square, a one-bedroom, one-half-bath apartment with an open floorplan, gourmet kitchen and walk-in closet is priced at $3,725 per month. A walkable location within steps of shops and dining is a major draw for a two-bedroom, two-bath apartment in Ardmore, which seems like a steal at $2,981 a month. And at the high end of the spectrum, a 2,200-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bath penthouse at Wynnewood’s Thomas Wynne Apartments fetches $4,375 per month.

Renting also allows potential buyers to essentially take a community for a test drive—to experience local life and decide if it’s a good match for them. “A lot of baby boomers want to move near their kids and grandkids on the Main Line and are renting to get the lay of the land,” says Ayse Clay, associate broker at Keller Williams in Wayne.

For those looking for something more permanent, 55-plus communities like Athertyn Condominiums in Haverford attract well-heeled boomers. Recent sales include a two-bedroom, three-bath unit that sold for $1.66 million, 11% above listing price. “Downsizers are gravitating toward luxury condominium communities along the train line,” Dorsey says. “High-demand properties like Iron Works in Wayne and 427 E. Lancaster Ave. in St. Davids offer modern, stylish condos where residents can stay connected to the Main Line and Philadelphia.”

See you on the pickleball court.

