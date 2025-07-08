This Custom Home in Villanova Offers a Fresh Start

Dan and Lauren Wulc are orthodontists dedicated to perfectly aligned smiles. But they couldn’t straighten their split-level house in Villanova, whose frustrating layout was further hampered by an outdated interior.

Although the Wulcs had little affection for the home itself, the Main Line natives loved the location. So they replaced it with the modern farmhouse of their dreams. “We have lots of family and wonderful neighbors,” Lauren says. “We wanted to design a home that featured open spaces for entertaining and a place for the holidays.”

Custom Chester County builder Rotelle Studio(e) works with many clients like the Wulcs—homeowners who want to start fresh where they are, rather than compete for a home in a sellers’ market. “Razing the existing home allows us to take advantage of established utilities, road access and zoning, which significantly reduces the development time and costs that come with unimproved land,” says Rotelle’s Zach Richards.

With little storage, the original kitchen was located toward the front of the house, which broke up the flow for entertaining. Architectural designer Blake Hurst positioned the new kitchen, open dining area and family room to maximize views of the yard. “He recommended window size and placement changes that make those areas of the house really shine,” Dan says.

“The large kitchen features a huge center island, double ovens, wine storage and abundant cabinetry, with a galley pantry nearby.”

The new house checks all the boxes on the couple’s wish list: two home offices, a playroom and a spacious first-floor primary suite. The large kitchen features a huge center island, double ovens, wine storage and abundant cabinetry, with a galley pantry nearby. The family room’s fireplace is flanked by custom built-in shelving. In the luxurious primary bath, gold-tone fixtures accent a soaking tub and double vanity.

The Wulcs’ little ones provided input for their rooms, picking their favorite colors—blue for Emilia, orange for Lucas. “It was important for us to design a space where the kids felt comfortable and were excited to be in,” Lauren says. “Our goal was to keep the overall layout and bigger-ticket items more timeless while letting them enjoy splashes of color with items interesting to them at their current ages.”

Their new home complete, these orthodontists are all smiles.

Rotelle Studio(e)

1011 Ridge Road, Pottstown, (610) 572-2013

