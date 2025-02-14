This Bryn Mawr Home Gets an Artfully Modern Redesign

After more than 40 years in their home, the owners of a grand custom house in Bryn Mawr were ready to transform their surroundings to enjoy the next phase of their lives. The couple envisioned a modern yet traditional design where they could display the art they’d collected for many years. They also required the durability to accommodate dogs and grandchildren.

“A formal living room became the larger dining space the couple desired.”

“Dark cabinets in the kitchen were replaced with sleek white custom cabinets alongside an artfully designed metal range hood.”

To create a design that honors the home’s cherished past and their commitment to artistry, the owners sought the expertise of the Florida-based firm Marc-Michaels Interior Design. Villanova’s Janiczek Homes joined the team to execute a precise design replete with bespoke finishes. The collaboration resulted in a stunning home where elegant, serene spaces are punctuated by colorful modern art that delights the eye.

- Advertisement -

The overarching concept was to preserve the past while infusing spaces with a fresh sensibility.

“The couple envisioned a modern yet traditional design where they could display the art they’d collected for many years.”

In the foyer, the original paneling has been enhanced with new iron balusters on the staircase and a glamorous floor of hand-cut tile that “speaks to this level of detail with its intricate puzzle-like pattern,” says Mark Janiczek, the firm’s founder and CEO.

A formal living room became the larger dining space the couple desired. The former dining area is now an opulent sitting room, where the original hand-painted Gracie wallpaper is enhanced with a bold blue ceiling that echoes the birds in the wallpaper.

“The former dining area is now an opulent sitting room, where the original hand-painted Gracie wallpaper is enhanced with a bold blue ceiling.”

Dark cabinets in the kitchen were replaced with sleek white custom cabinets alongside an artfully designed metal range hood. The space was also opened up to the family room to facilitate togetherness.

“In the foyer, the original paneling has been enhanced with new iron balusters on the staircase and a glamorous floor of hand-cut tile.”

Throughout the home, expertly crafted millwork provides hidden storage. In the spa-like primary bathroom, a large soaking tub is positioned against a striking tile mosaic wall. Like the home, it’s a piece of art in itself.

Janiczek Homes

619 Conestoga Road Rear, Villanova, (484) 580-8104

- Advertisement -

Related: This Condo Renovation in Wayne Adds Personality and Color