This Avalon Shore Home Is All About Custom Details

When a Wayne couple acquired a prime 50-by-100-foot lot in Avalon, New Jersey, they wanted to make the most of the space they had. Keen on the clean lines found in Scandinavian design, they turned to Joseph Lombardi of the Paoli-based Architetra. His design for a 3,500-square-foot custom home encompassed six bedrooms, six and a half baths, two living areas, a home office, two laundry rooms, four decks, and an outdoor pool with shower. An elevator was also added for aging parents to comfortably access each level of the three-story home.

The coastal contemporary vibe is enhanced with cantilevered decks and expansive glass to provide the necessary panoramic views. Avalon’s ZRM Builders constructed the home using freestanding steel to eliminate any columns or pillars that might interrupt the open concept the owners envisioned. Wayne-based designer Heather McKeon joined the team to bring a soothing sky-and-sand palette to the interior.

In the primary entertaining space, the kitchen segues seamlessly into the dining area thanks to a wall of cabinetry that includes a coffee bar, prep sink and beverage fridge.

The bathrooms, guest rooms and additional living spaces keep the blue-and-white aesthetic going with tile, cabinetry, upholstered pieces and woven area rugs.



For the owners, it’s a seaside dream come true. “When we walk into the second-floor living room, we sprint over to the folding doors and open them all the way,” they say. “Seeing the ocean from the third-floor master bedroom is such a luxury.”

The home’s coastal contemporary vibe is enhanced with cantilevered decks and expansive glass to provide the necessary panoramic views.

Architetra

1500 Lancaster Ave., Suite 103, Paoli, (610) 993-9111

ZRM Builders

2778 Dune Drive, Avalon, New Jersey, (609) 961-3781

