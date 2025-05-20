This 1890s Ardmore Home Blends Victorian Architecture With Modern Amenities

In the 1890s, when Ardmore was known as New Athens, Cricket Avenue flourished with distinguished houses built as the community transitioned from a country town to a legitimate Philadelphia suburb. Today, Caroline Deeney and Robert Murray are stewards of that evolution. Their home embodies a blend of architectural styles from the Victorian era, preserving history while embracing 21st-century amenities.

To execute a respectful reinterpretation of their home, the couple turned to Toner Architects of Philadelphia. A fresh, open layout connects sightlines from the front door all the way to a cheerful white kitchen at the back of the house. “The original floorplan was a collection of compartmentalized rooms,” says Catharine Lowery, Toner’s director of operations. “The intention was to maintain the original, traditional procession of spaces even after most of the walls were removed.”

A formal parlor remains at the front, where a grand piano is stationed in a bay window. Casual living areas are tucked further back. A central two-sided fireplace (in its original location) acts as a room divider. A chic dining area with a banquette bridges the family room and kitchen.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and a glamorous bathroom with antique brass faucets and hardware, Shaker-style cabinetry, and tilework set in a herringbone pattern. A spacious home office is outfitted with custom cupboards for storage and a Murphy bed for guests.

Smart-home features abound throughout, including energy-efficient digitized utilities, an advanced sound system and enhanced security. With its built-in space heaters, a covered porch is now a three-season space where the couple hosts get-togethers.

“We wanted to be a part of revitalizing the old part of Ardmore, preserving the character and pioneering spirit, while helping usher in the modern vigor,” says Murray of their home.

“We’re within easy walking distance to restaurants, live music venues, boutique shopping and convenient transportation,” adds Deeney. “It’s an ideal location.”

