Vintner’s Table Delights Wine Lovers in Phoenixville

Vintner’s Table brings an intimate oenophile experience to Chester County.

May 5, 2025
Sips and snacks to savor. Photos by Ed Williams.

Andrea and Marco Folino were married at the Phoenixville Foundry, touching off a love affair with the borough that culminated in the debut of Vintner’s Table in 2019. Here, the blends produced from the 23,544 vines at their Kutztown-based Folino Estate Winery are the backbone of a unique eating and drinking experience.

Selections from the small but thoughtful menu
With its white marble top, the bar is designed to look barrel-like. Behind it, a smoky mirror and chandeliers made of clear, inverted wine bottles create a look that might’ve come off kitschy. Instead, it gives the room a hip industrial feel, while light wood tones, wine shelves, rustic furnishings, Italian tilework and warm lighting bring the Old World charm.

Sipping a flight of signature Estate wines at the bar is a great way to sample the hefty wine selection, which ranges from sweet to dry. We began with their sauvignon blanc. Aged in stainless steel, the medium-bodied white is aromatic, with strong notes of gooseberry and passion fruit—perhaps not quite as bold as a New Zealand vintage but still with enough bite to afford a lively finish. We went with full pours of a structured pinot noir, an intense cabernet sauvignon and a pink, summery rosé (the award-winning 2022 Rosato Secco, to be exact).

sangria from the can
Among the imaginative seasonal libations were the Estate Bourbon Sour, an espresso martini and the Cannolitini (garnished with a mini cannoli).

the pizza bar
The ample charcuterie boards at Vintner’s Table are works of art in themselves. Our prosciutto di Parma, bresaola, red-wine goat cheese and milky scamorza cheese were sourced from Italy—with plenty of crostini, nuts, jams and olives for maximum grazing. Piccolini options include red-wine-braised meatballs, rosemary truffle fries and stuffed portobello mushrooms.

skillet meatballs.
The menu also includes a focused selection of sandwiches, salads and oval-shaped Roman-style flatbreads (gluten-free options are available). Light and airy, with a crispy texture and a slightly chewy interior, flatbread crusts are topped with house-made tomato sauce, local mushrooms, pulled chicken, and other sweet-and-savory goodies. Another standout is the roasted tomato soup and red-wine-glazed grilled cheese. For dessert, there’s tiramisu, cannoli and ricotta cheesecake. Gemelli, with locations in West Chester and Phoenixville, supplies the award-winning gelato. Vintner’s Table also offers a wine-centric Sunday brunch, featuring baked scrambled eggs with roasted peppers and onions to pair with bubbly Folino varieties.

Up for a daytrip? Vintner’s Table recently opened another location in Wyomissing, where you can also enjoy fresh pasta.

Bottles ready to take home.
Cost: $6-$38.

Atmosphere: Old-school Italy meets small-town Phoenixville.

Hours: 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday.

Attire: Casual.

Vintner’s Table
135 Bridge St., Phoenixville, (484) 408-6147
Website

