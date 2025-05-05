Vintner’s Table Delights Wine Lovers in Phoenixville

Andrea and Marco Folino were married at the Phoenixville Foundry, touching off a love affair with the borough that culminated in the debut of Vintner’s Table in 2019. Here, the blends produced from the 23,544 vines at their Kutztown-based Folino Estate Winery are the backbone of a unique eating and drinking experience.

With its white marble top, the bar is designed to look barrel-like. Behind it, a smoky mirror and chandeliers made of clear, inverted wine bottles create a look that might’ve come off kitschy. Instead, it gives the room a hip industrial feel, while light wood tones, wine shelves, rustic furnishings, Italian tilework and warm lighting bring the Old World charm.

Sipping a flight of signature Estate wines at the bar is a great way to sample the hefty wine selection, which ranges from sweet to dry. We began with their sauvignon blanc. Aged in stainless steel, the medium-bodied white is aromatic, with strong notes of gooseberry and passion fruit—perhaps not quite as bold as a New Zealand vintage but still with enough bite to afford a lively finish. We went with full pours of a structured pinot noir, an intense cabernet sauvignon and a pink, summery rosé (the award-winning 2022 Rosato Secco, to be exact).

- Advertisement -

Among the imaginative seasonal libations were the Estate Bourbon Sour, an espresso martini and the Cannolitini (garnished with a mini cannoli).

The ample charcuterie boards at Vintner’s Table are works of art in themselves. Our prosciutto di Parma, bresaola, red-wine goat cheese and milky scamorza cheese were sourced from Italy—with plenty of crostini, nuts, jams and olives for maximum grazing. Piccolini options include red-wine-braised meatballs, rosemary truffle fries and stuffed portobello mushrooms.

The menu also includes a focused selection of sandwiches, salads and oval-shaped Roman-style flatbreads (gluten-free options are available). Light and airy, with a crispy texture and a slightly chewy interior, flatbread crusts are topped with house-made tomato sauce, local mushrooms, pulled chicken, and other sweet-and-savory goodies. Another standout is the roasted tomato soup and red-wine-glazed grilled cheese. For dessert, there’s tiramisu, cannoli and ricotta cheesecake. Gemelli, with locations in West Chester and Phoenixville, supplies the award-winning gelato. Vintner’s Table also offers a wine-centric Sunday brunch, featuring baked scrambled eggs with roasted peppers and onions to pair with bubbly Folino varieties.

Up for a daytrip? Vintner’s Table recently opened another location in Wyomissing, where you can also enjoy fresh pasta.

Cost: $6-$38.

Atmosphere: Old-school Italy meets small-town Phoenixville.

Hours: 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday.

Attire: Casual.

Vintner’s Table

135 Bridge St., Phoenixville, (484) 408-6147

Website

Related: Speer Madanat Brings Ice Cream Concept to West Chester