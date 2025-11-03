Dine out for Thanksgiving at These Main Line Area Restaurants

Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your loved ones, and it’s easy to miss out on that if you’re stuck in the kitchen for half a day while laboring over a turkey and mashed potatoes. Skip the tiresome hours of basting and make a reservation at one of these Main Line area restaurants instead. Whether you’re looking for a buffet or a preset menu, you’ll be grateful for the extra time spent relaxing with your family. Be sure to make your reservations as soon as possible, as tables tend to fill quickly.

1164 Valley Forge Rd., Wayne, (610) 293-9333

From 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., peruse this buffet for your choice of oven-roasted turkey, honey-glazed spiral ham, braised beef short rib and roasted salmon. Fill your plate with classic sides like creamy mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing, roasted autumn veggies, baked yams with caramelized marshmallows and cheddar and gouda mac and cheese. Don’t forget to stop by the dessert station for your favorite Thanksgiving pie, cheesecake, fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies and more. A plus here is a plethora of gluten-free options. Kids 10 and under can dine for $29, while adults can dig in for $62 per person.

146 S Whitford Rd., Exton, (610) 524-1830

If you’re looking for Thanksgiving classics, the a la carte menu offered here is sure to satisfy everyone in your party. Holiday selections include plenty of non-turkey options off of Duling-Kurtz’s traditional menu, plus the holiday bird, of course.

1401 Morris Rd., Blue Bell, (215) 616-8300

With a four-course prix-fixe menu boasting locally sourced ingredients, you’ll have a hard time choosing from the inviting lineup of entrées. You might also have a hard time choosing between that and the grand ballroom buffet, featuring over three dozen farm-to-table dishes made from scratch and served buffet-style.

39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, (610) 647-1631

The Thanksgiving buffet at the Farmhouse at People’s Light runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. for $50 per person, while kids 12 and under can dine for $25. With a delicious mix of traditional holiday dishes like hand-carved roast turkey and maple-glazed baked salmon alongside unique twists on classics like bourbon-mashed sweet potatoes and butternut squash soup, this is a Turkey Day buffet worth savoring.

1102 Baltimore Pke., Ste. 101, Glen Mills, (484) 840-8603

Thanksgiving favorites and all the fixings are on the menu at this Glen Mills joint. This feast kicks off at noon and runs through 7 p.m. Formerly known as La Fava Restaurant and Bar, this eatery has a wide menu with myriad choices.

1 Liberty Blvd., Malvern, (610) 296-7300

Located in the Desmond Hotel, Fork & Bottle offers its Thanksgiving buffet from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Little ones under four eat free, kids five to 12 dine for $27 and adults can savor the meal for $55 per person. Choose from mains of brown butter turkey breast, grilled sliced angus beef steak, jumbo lump crab cakes and more. Sides include buttermilk mashed potatoes, stuffing, steamed green beans and sweet potato casserole. Leave room for dessert options like pumpkin pie, mini pastries and bread pudding with vanilla sauce.

9 Old Lancaster Rd., Malvern, (610) 296-3637

Steak au poivre and beef Wellington join classics like roast turkey and stuffing for General Warren’s Thanksgiving feast. The special menu will be served from 12-7 p.m. and is a seated, non-buffet meal worth considering if you want a cozy, historic setting for the holiday.

313 W Kings Hwy., Coatesville, (484) 786-8120

A favorite among locals, Kings Tavern, the transformed former Mr. E’s Tavern, offers a Thanksgiving buffet this year for $54.95 per person, or $24.95 for kids eight and under, plus tax and gratuity. If you love traditional holiday buffet fare, this one’s for you. Get ready to dig into carved herb-roasted turkey, pineapple-glazed ham and tender caramel apple pork loin, to name just a few of the many offerings.

2904 Conestoga Rd., Glenmoore, (610) 458-5336

Prime rib is the star on this Thanksgiving menu, but don’t miss roast turkey, crab cakes or oven-roasted salmon, served with your choice of soup or salad and dessert at this Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs winner.

700 W Dekalb Pke., King of Prussia



This King of Prussia steakhouse plans to serve a full three-course turkey dinner on top of its dinner menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Choose from salads and bisques for your appetizer before indulging in hand-carved roasted turkey and sweet onion apple sausage stuffing. Side dishes like potatoes, casserole and asparagus, as well as desserts ranging from cheesecake to key lime pie, complement the main course.

400 W Sproul Rd., Springfield, (610) 543-2100

Celebrate à la carte style at Tavola at the Springfield Country Club from 1-5 p.m. with traditional Thanksgiving turkey, sage stuffing and sides alongside Italian-inspired selections like stuffed shells, chicken with wild mushroom marsala sauce and citrus-glazed salmon. A children’s menu is also available featuring chicken tenders, juices and soft drinks.

191 S. Newtown Street Rd., Newtown Square, (484) 420-4010

This wildly popular Italian joint will serve a prix-fixe menu filled with traditional Thanksgiving dishes and finished off with your choice of apple or pumpkin pie from 1-7 p.m. for $56.95 per person. Not into the classics? An à la carte menu featuring Mediterranean favorites is also available.

