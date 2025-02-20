Where to Get Delicious Thai Food in the Main Line Region

The Main Line’s restaurant scene has become more diverse with each passing year. From traditional Thai cuisine to modern Asian fusion, there’s sure to be a local spot that can support your cravings. Whether you’re looking for atmospheric date night dining or a low-key eatery, visit one of these destinations for delicious dishes in the western suburbs.
Anchan Thai Cuisine
126 Bala Ave., Bala Cynwyd
Anchan Thai Cuisine promises food prepared with love. The eatery aims to harness the five taste profiles (sweet, sour, bitter, salty and umami) and bring them together in harmony. It also uses the blue pigment from the Anchan flower to create wonderfully colorful cuisine. Check back regularly for daily specials and the Friday and Saturday menu.
Baan Thai Sabaidee
704 W Nields St. #4102, West Chester
Mouthwatering cuisine at Baan Thai is complemented by Asian-American favorites like edamame, egg rolls and dumplings. Delight your taste buds with Bangkok pepper steak or pad Thai. For dessert, indulge in mango sticky rice or coconut pudding.
BuaLoy Cuisine
300 W Lancaster Ave., Devon
This Devon destination serves favorites from a variety of South Asian cuisines, from pho to Laotian favorites and Thai classics. The BYOB is perfect for a family dinner or romantic outing. It also accommodates large parties.
Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant
64 Lancaster Ave., Ardmore
Despite its name, Mikado is best known for its sushi and has been a favorite in Ardmore for over 30 years. It also serves Americanized Thai dishes, from pad Thai to fried rice and satay. Don’t miss the fusion menu, which offers poke bowls, duck delights, tempura and dumplings.
Nooddi
364 Wilmington Pke., Glen Mills; 42 E State St., Media
This creative eatery serves a blend of Thai, Japanese and Vietnamese dishes in a BYOB setting. Visit the Media or Glen Mills location for an equally delicious and diverse menu. Both locations serve up top-notch noodles, curries and soups. They also offer vegetarian entrees filled with tofu, perfect for the herbivores in your party.
Spice Thai Kitchen
33 W State St., Media
You can’t go wrong with any order here, especially the more popular offerings like papaya salad, drunken noodles and pad see ew. The cuisine promises the perfect amount of heat and is best paired with a Thai iced tea or coffee.
Sugar and Spice
500 West Chester Pke., Havertown
This former Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs winner is a local favorite among Main Line foodies. If you’re looking for something new to try, order the pad prik king stir fry or Massaman curry. Otherwise, look no further than Thai classics like noodles, fried rice and soups.
Thai Orchid
556 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn
Another former BOML winner, this Chester County eatery took home Best Thai Cuisine honors in 2021 and 2022. Located in the Berwyn Shopping Center, it’s known for excellent takeout and serving generous portions. Specialties include Tutti Fruity Duck, Chu Chee Salmon and a chicken and shrimp dish called Pad-Ped.
Tuk Tuk Thai Kitchen
309 Lancaster Ave., Suite A6, Malvern
Visit Tuk Tuk Thai Kitchen for an extensive menu filled with delicious dishes. Try something different like pho meatballs or spicy eggplant. The eatery’s creatively named dishes like the Evil Jungle Princess, Crying Tiger and Fantasy Duck are huge hits.
