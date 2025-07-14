Savor Summer With These Best of the Main Line Warm-Weather Winners 

Summer means dining outdoors, enjoying tasty barbecue, indulging in a cocktail or two and topping it all off with a sweet frozen treat. Coinciding with the start of the warm-weather season, our Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs issue spotlights all of 2025’s winners, and many of them dish up mouthwatering offerings during the warmer months. Culled from our list of area favorites, these are the spots to try around the Main Line and western suburbs this summer season.

Food

Alfresco Dining

The Four Dogs Tavern

1300 W. Strasburg Rd., West Chester

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Four Dogs Tavern (@fourdogstavern)

- Advertisement -

You can bring your leashed pup with you to this West Chester go-to with a beautiful outdoor patio and a generous amount of seating for couples or groups. From shared plates and soups to sandwiches, flatbreads, and pastas, the Four Dogs Tavern also has a delicious brunch in an idyllic setting.

The Whip Tavern

1383 N. Chatam Rd., Coatesville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whip Tavern (@thewhiptavern)

It’s well worth winding your way through horse country when this peaceful deck along Doe Run Creek awaits. Indulge in authentic British pub standards like Scotch eggs, bangers and mash, fish and chips and an award-winning sticky toffee pudding at the Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs winner for alfresco dining this summer.

Barbecue

Hood’s

1664 W. Doe Run Rd., Kennett Square

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hood’s BBQ & Deli (@hoodsbbq)

Hood’s prides itself on being ”more than just barbecue,” and we humbly agree. Yes, its barbecue sauce used in ribs, chicken and pulled pork is what brings people in, but the menu has much more, including healthy salads, corn fritters, deviled eggs and that Southern delicacy known as Brunswick stew. The hands-down favorite is the signature sandwich, The Hoodie — barbecue pulled pork topped with sweet, tangy coleslaw and sharp provolone cheese on a freshly baked kaiser roll.

Food Truck

Epicurean Garage

12 Pottstown Pke., Chester Springs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Epicurean Garage (@epicureangarage)

This popular food truck has an eponymous brick-and-mortar restaurant in Eagle Point Village Shopping Center with BYOB tables to seat 150. The “honest eats” are deconstructed farm-to-table comfort foods, and that extends to the food-truck fare, which boasts savory sandwiches and burgers as well as tacos and even salads. As a bonus, you can also rent the mobile bar for gatherings.

- Advertisement -

Drinks

Cocktails

Bluebird Distilling

100 Bridge St., Phoenixville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allenberry Resort (@allenberryresort)

A planned expansion at Bluebird Distillery is exciting news for fans of the craft cocktails. Try the Blackberry Smash with straight rye whiskey, blackberry, mint, fresh lemon and raw sugar or the Firebird featuring habanero vodka, fresh line, sugar and a chipotle rim.

Seasonal Beer Garden

The Creamery of Kennett Square

401 Birch St., Kennett Square

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Creamery (@kennettcreamery)

The Creamery of Kennett Square features a now permanent pop-up beer garden with food trucks and live music on the weekends. Pet- and kid-friendly (before 10 p.m.), this Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs winner has local brews on tap and in cans, as well as cocktails and frozen concoctions throughout the summer.

Desserts

Gelato

Gemelli Artisanal Gelato & Dessert Cafe

12 W. Market St., West Chester

247 Bridge St., Phoenixville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Original Italian Gelato (@gemelligelato)

Craving authentic gelato without a trip to Europe? Head no farther than West Chester or Phoenixville for the from-scratch artisanal gelato at Gemelli. Named the “Best Gelato in North America” at the James Beard Foundation during the Gelato World Tour, it features rotating and seasonal flavors as well as menu fixtures, including sea salt caramel and mascarpone vanilla.

Ice Cream

Scoops ‘N’ Smiles

327 E. King St., Malvern

6 E. Gay St., West Chester

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scoops’N’Smiles (@scoopsnsmilesicecream)

Scoops ‘N’ Smiles brought the success of its first location on King Street in Malvern to a second storefront on West Chester’s Gay Street. The water ice and ice cream includes seasonal, rotating flavors like Almond Joy, Bordeaux cherry and blueberry swirl, with 20 featured daily. This Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs winner is a no-brainer for summer visits.

Related: Best of the Main Line: Food and Drink in 2025