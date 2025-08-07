Summer Salt Does Farm-to-Table Oceanfront Dining in Avalon

On an unassuming stretch of quiet Avalon boardwalk (yes, Avalon has a boardwalk!), next to an old-school arcade, sits a truly unique BYOB shore dining find: Summer Salt.

The Origin Story

Originally started as a farm-to-table pop-up at the town’s Isabel’s Bakery & Cafe in 2019, owners (and partners in life) Chef Connor Dore and farmer Heather Sedlacek found a permanent home for their business two years later.

“We wanted to create an ambiance closer to a dinner party with friends than a restaurant…(W)e found the perfect, permanent home on the Avalon boardwalk,” they explain. Despite opening its doors mid-pandemic, Summer Salt soon found its audience among Jersey Shore foodies.

What Dore and Sedlacek have created is something truly unique to Seven Mile Island. Ingredients are sourced daily from local farms and fishing boats, and the named menus—”Gather,” “Bloom,” “Savor” and “Revel” for 2025—change monthly when the restaurant is open from mid-May through mid-September.

“We are guided by sustainable agriculture,” Dore and Sedlacek explain, “and seek to offer meaningful culinary experiences curated for the South Jersey Shore.”

The Changing Menu

The $95-per-person charge includes four courses: the beginning, the middle, the main and the end. The first two courses require no choice be made; guests get to try them all.

The “Savor” menu, which began July 18 and runs through mid-August, features a summer fritter with sweet corn and fig compote, tomato salad with herbed dressing and guanciale and zucchini crudo with basil, lemon and sesame seeds as the beginning.

The middles celebrated summer flavors, with dishes including pan con tomate, featuring French batard and smashed tomato; cucumber salad with blueberry, mint and lime vinaigrette; and peach and burrata with corn, white balsamic and basil.

For the main, Summer Salt offers three options, with typically at least one meat and one seafood. The Barnegat Light fresh catch features skate prepared with corn polenta, charred peppers and green onions, while the severino radiatori has bluefin crab with cherry tomato, cream and basil. For meat lovers, the Black Rock Farm braciole with roasted potato and green beans is a delight. Plus, the kitchen can prepare most dishes gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, nut-free and/or shellfish-free for those with allergies or sensitivities.

When it’s time for dessert, look no further than the panna cotta with sweet corn of basil, a just-sweet-enough celebration of summer’s bounty. Summer Salt also serves a speckled berry cake and a pistachio brownie with dark chocolate and shredded filo for those who want something a little different.

The Spaces

Summer Salt offers three dining area options: the interior dining room, the covered patio or the uncovered terrace (weather permitting) with views of the dunes. On clear days, there’s nothing quite like enjoying a seasonal meal on the terrace after a long day down the Shore.

The support staff, many of whom are educators during the school year or international students, strive to give diners an experience like no other in Avalon. They’ve figured out how to do just that through inspired seasonal dishes in a beautiful, oceanfront setting.

Summer Salt

2800 Boardwalk, Avalon

Open seasonally, mid-May through mid-September

Daily 5-10 p.m.

Website

