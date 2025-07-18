10 Romantic Summer Dates Around the Main Line

The Main Line region shines particularly bright during the summer months, which means there’s no time like the present to plan a date night (or day)! Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Kayak at Marsh Creek State Park

A post shared by Marsh Creek Lake (@marshcreeklake)

Marsh Creek State Park offers a bevy of activities, and kayaking is the perfect option for couples looking to get out on the water, whether during the day or for a romantic sunset. Marsh Creek even offers 90-minute night tours on the serene lake on various Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer for an extra dose of romance.

674 Park Rd., Downingtown, (610) 458-5040

2. Have a Sunset Picnic

A post shared by Whattaboard LLC (@whattaboard_)

Whether you set it up in the backyard or in a grassy meadow, a picnic at sunset is a memorable romantic moment. Areas like Valley Forge National Historic Park, Marsh Creek State Park and Stroud Preserve are all great options. Bring something delicious from a local Best of the Main Line award-winning restaurant like pulled pork sandwiches from Hood’s BBQ, charcuterie from Whattaboard or delicious deli choices from Carlino’s Market.

3. See a Concert at Rose Tree Park

Free concerts in Rose Tree Park’s scenic outdoor amphitheater first began in 1975. Five decades later, the summer festival concert series remains a popular local tradition. The series runs from mid-June through mid-August and provides local residents many opportunities to take in top-notch entertainment. Spectators often bring blankets and beach chairs to lounge along the grassy hills. Doesn’t that sound like the perfect summer date?

1671 N. Providence Rd., Media, (610) 891-4663

4. Stroll through Longwood Gardens

A post shared by Longwood Gardens (@longwoodgardens)

Botanist or not, Longwood Gardens has long been a go-to date venue for couples. Between the beautiful plants and flowers, luminous water shows, music concerts and summertime beer garden, couples can’t go wrong with this option. Plus, the fine dining venue, 1906 at Longwood Gardens, was just given a coveted Wine Spectator Restaurant Award.

1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square, (610) 388-1000

5. Visit the Brandywine River Museum of Art

With three art galleries on view and open for tours, the Brandywine River Museum of Art makes for a relaxed but romantic date. Appreciate regional and American art, plus the beautiful views overlooking the woodlands of the Brandywine River. Tours include an exploration of Kuerner Farm, which highlights the inspiration for one of the art exhibits. End the tour with light fare from Millstone Café, located inside the museum.

1 Hoffmans Mill Rd., Chadds Ford, (610) 388-2700

6. See a Concert at Ardmore Music Hall

A post shared by Ardmore Music Hall (@ardmoremusichall)

Live music in a storied space with a dance area, craft beers and small bites incites an up-beat, eventful night. Ardmore Music Hall has established itself as a premier landing spot for many renowned, local and national touring acts.

23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, (610) 649-8389.

7. Sip Wine at a Local Winery

A post shared by Penns Woods Winery (@pennswoodswine)

Summer wine tastings, live music events, pop-up art shows and vineyard tours abound at our local wineries. Nothing says romance like conversation over glasses of locally made wine. Many of the wineries even offer full-service dining options in addition to light bites and tastings.

Various locations

8. Visit Tyler Arboretum

Tyler Arboretum offers many nature exhibits, including 650 protected acres of woodland, a 1,400-square-foot butterfly house, a meadow maze, a number of hiking trails and a plethora of wildflowers, trees and other flora. It features beautiful and radiant scenery, especially in summer, creating an unforgettable date location.

515 Painter Rd., Media, (610) 566-9134

9. Pick Fruit at Linvilla Orchards

A post shared by Philadelphia Food Blog (@philmytummy)

Get the juiciest seasonal fruit straight from the fields at Linvilla Orchards. Perhaps best known for its family-friendly atmosphere, Linvilla can also be perfect for adventurous couples. Support local agriculture by picking raspberries, apples, cherries, blueberries, peaches and strawberries.

598 Linvilla Rd., Media, (610) 876-7116

10. Take a Hot Air Balloon Ride

A post shared by Air Ventures Balloon Flights inc. (@airventurespa)

For an exciting date, take to the skies with Air Ventures hot air balloon flights. There are six launch sites around the area that are used depending on weather conditions. Upon the summit of flight, you can see the beautiful rolling hills, streams, lakes and farmlands of Chester County while sipping champagne. The Sunday brunch option includes brunch at Liberty Union Bar & Grill, including your choice of a Bloody Mary or mimosa.

(800) 826-6361 or (610) 827-2138