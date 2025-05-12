6 Local Beers Made for Sipping at the Jersey Shore This Summer

You’re sitting on your beach chair down the Shore. It’s a hot sunny day, but your umbrella casts just enough shade to keep you perfectly cool. Could this afternoon get any better? Perhaps the ice-cold beer in your cooler would have something to say about that.

Few things hit the spot in summer quite as well as a beer from one of the breweries around the Jersey Shore and Main Line region. With the heat of summertime at its fullest, summer shandies, fruity lagers and crisp IPAs are at their most refreshing. So skip the liquor store and pick up a four- or six-pack from one of the area’s beer distributors instead. After that, the only thing left to do will be to sit back, relax and pop the top on a cold one.

The Bog from Cape May Brewing Co.

Cape May

Cape May Brewing Co. has exploded in popularity over the last decade. Offering craft-brewed classics like the Cape May IPA or Honey Brewed Porter, it specializes in seasonal offerings, too. One of our favorites is The Bog, a cranberry shandy with a low 3.9% ABV that’s only available during the warmest months of the year. This tart cranberry wheat beer is blended with lemonade and packs tons of flavor.

Franzke & LA Golden Ale from Conshohocken Brewing

Conshohocken

Aside from Conshohocken Brewing Company’s standard core beers, the seasonals are some of the best-loved. This one in particular, re-released just last week, is perfect for sipping with your beach radio tuned to a Phillies game. The Franzke & LA is named after the Fightins’ iconic broadcast duo, Scott Franzke and Larry Anderson, whose dulcet tones keep us entertained all season long. The brew itself is a crisp, light-bodied ale with initial floral notes and a cool, clean finish.

Guava Milkshake from Tired Hands Brewing

Ardmore

Tired Hands’ inventive brews never cease to delight. This double IPA has a high ABV at 7.5%, so be sure to drink responsibly and enjoy thick, creamy notes built on oats, wheat, lactose sugar, guava puree and vanilla beans. Tired Hands advertises notes of pink starburst, musky tropical rainforest, guava sorbetto and ice cream cake frosting.

Peach Preserves from Locust Lane Craft Brewery

Malvern

This fruited sour from Locust Lane is a two-year Lambic-style beer brewed exclusively with Deer Creek malt. Its sweet flavor owes to PA-grown peaches from Big Hill Ciderworks. Married with a well-conditioned blonde tart beer, this peachy brew is a local canned favorite.

Par Punch from Workhorse Brewing Company

King of Prussia

This beer features aromas of mango, pineapple and citrus juices combined with tropical punch. It tempts the palate with a smooth body of wheat and pilsner malts supporting fruit juice scents, creating a juicy, sweet flavor that’s not overpowering.

Auto Rock from Bald Birds Brewing Company

Audubon

Bald Birds brings a unique, lighter taste to this New Zealand pilsner. Find hints of citrus with orange, lemon and lime pith, with piney, resinous notes bringing a new take to this friendly style of beer.

Bonus: Fizzy Binger from Root Down Brewing

Phoenixville

It’s not a beer, but Fizzy Binger, Root Down’s trademark hard seltzer, deserves a mention on this list of summer sips. This light and fruity can packs a punch of white peach flavor with carbonic bite and a Champagne-style finish. This seltzer is a great way to start an exciting day down the Shore.

