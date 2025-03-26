Score Sourdough Bread From These Main Line Area Bakeries

These beloved bakeries in the Philly suburbs present a savory sourdough made fresh for every occasion. Enjoy it toasted with a spread, as the foundation for a sandwich or as an entertaining appetizer that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

2014 Old Arch Rd., Norristown

Since 1924, this bakery has done it all: breads, tomato pies, rolls, party trays, desserts and more. The fresh sourdough at this Italian establishment also has a baguette option. All of the breads are baked fresh every day without any preservatives, using only the finest ingredients. Plus, if you’re craving that Main Line flair outside the region, Corropolese will ship anywhere nationwide with Goldbelly.

111 Devon Rd., Paoli

The naturally fermented sourdough at this Paoli bakery comes in several varieties. The offerings are sure to satisfy every preference, with classic, rye, jalapeno cheddar, everything-seasoned and pizza dough balls available.

15 Paoli Shopping Ctr., Paoli

This family-owned bakery cafe has been serving the community for four decades with a wide range of delicious treats, baked goods, personalized catering orders and breads. The fresh sourdough can be ordered as a large loaf or rolls.

208 Carter Dr., West Chester

Good Girls Bakery specializes in sourdough, with the signature naturally leavened boule as the star. The selection is sure to please even the pickiest bread lover, with English muffins, golden potato and sunny wheat sourdough loaves on the menu. The bakery also retails several spreads to pair with its loaves, including whipped ricotta and herb cream cheese.

3545 West Chester Pke., Newtown Square

This family-run bakery favorite is well-known for its traditional German breads and pastries, but it also offers a delicious, fresh sourdough. The bakery team describes the loaf as light, tangy and perfect for toasting or sandwiches. Since 1961, this business has committed to using only the freshest ingredients for all products and guarantees you’ll taste the difference.

Bryn Mawr

This Bryn Mawr-based microbakery (and 2025 Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs finalist) doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar storefront, but its sourdough is widely renowned at farmers markets throughout the region. Using simple techniques with only the best ingredients, Wild Yeast allows its yeast to ferment for a minimum of 18 hours to develop a rich texture and flavor. Enjoy Meadowwood, cinnamon raisin and olive-herb sourdough loaves via subscription service or special order if you can’t make it to one of the farmers market stalls this week.

