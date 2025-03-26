Subscribe
Subscribe
Eat & Drink

Score Sourdough Bread From These Main Line Area Bakeries

Start your morning with a loaf of fresh-baked sourdough bread from one of these local bakeries.

March 26, 2025   |By and
Where to find fresh sourdough
AdobeStock/sriba3

These beloved bakeries in the Philly suburbs present a savory sourdough made fresh for every occasion. Enjoy it toasted with a spread, as the foundation for a sandwich or as an entertaining appetizer that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser. 

Corropolese Italian Bakery

2014 Old Arch Rd., Norristown

- Advertisement -

Since 1924, this bakery has done it all: breads, tomato pies, rolls, party trays, desserts and more. The fresh sourdough at this Italian establishment also has a baguette option. All of the breads are baked fresh every day without any preservatives, using only the finest ingredients. Plus, if you’re craving that Main Line flair outside the region, Corropolese will ship anywhere nationwide with Goldbelly.

Crusty Delight

111 Devon Rd., Paoli

The naturally fermented sourdough at this Paoli bakery comes in several varieties. The offerings are sure to satisfy every preference, with classic, rye, jalapeno cheddar, everything-seasoned and pizza dough balls available.

Elegance Cafe

15 Paoli Shopping Ctr., Paoli

This family-owned bakery cafe has been serving the community for four decades with a wide range of delicious treats, baked goods, personalized catering orders and breads. The fresh sourdough can be ordered as a large loaf or rolls.

- Partner Content -

Good Girls Bakery

208 Carter Dr., West Chester

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Good Girls Bakery (@goodgirlsbakeryy)

Good Girls Bakery specializes in sourdough, with the signature naturally leavened boule as the star. The selection is sure to please even the pickiest bread lover, with English muffins, golden potato and sunny wheat sourdough loaves on the menu. The bakery also retails several spreads to pair with its loaves, including whipped ricotta and herb cream cheese. 

R. Weinrich German Bakery

3545 West Chester Pke., Newtown Square

- Advertisement -

This family-run bakery favorite is well-known for its traditional German breads and pastries, but it also offers a delicious, fresh sourdough. The bakery team describes the loaf as light, tangy and perfect for toasting or sandwiches. Since 1961, this business has committed to using only the freshest ingredients for all products and guarantees you’ll taste the difference.

Wild Yeast Bakehouse

Bryn Mawr

This Bryn Mawr-based microbakery (and 2025 Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs finalist) doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar storefront, but its sourdough is widely renowned at farmers markets throughout the region. Using simple techniques with only the best ingredients, Wild Yeast allows its yeast to ferment for a minimum of 18 hours to develop a rich texture and flavor. Enjoy Meadowwood, cinnamon raisin and olive-herb sourdough loaves via subscription service or special order if you can’t make it to one of the farmers market stalls this week.

Related: Eat up at These Spring Food Festivals Around the Main Line

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Partner Content
Our Publications

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Our Best of the Main Line Final Ballot is open through February 28!