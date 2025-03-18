Where to Get Authentic Soup Dumplings Around the Main Line

Xiaolongbao, known in America as soup dumplings, are a favorite at Chinese restaurants around the Main Line. These steamed dumplings are doughier, fluffier and filled with broth along with a meaty filling. Be sure to get your soup spoons ready before puncturing your dumplings, since the warm broth will drip out quickly once the wrapper breaks. Satiate your craving at one of these Asian eateries around the western suburbs, and get ready to enjoy every bite.

1051 Conestoga Rd., Bryn Mawr

The pork soup dumplings at this Bryn Mawr destination have rave reviews. Enjoy the dim sum, fried rice and plenty of small dishes complemented by the happy hour drinks menu. Plus, delivery is free to addresses within five miles.

30 Parking Plz., Ardmore; 214 Sugartown Rd., Wayne

This esteemed Sichuan and Taiwanese restaurant focuses on authentic flavors from Southeast Asia. This eatery offers two delicious varieties of soup dumplings: pork and crabmeat/pork mix.

160 N Gulph Rd., King of Prussia

Founded in New York City in 2006, Nan Xiang has slowly expanded down the East Coast, picking up nine consecutive Michelin Guide recommendations along the way before arriving in King of Prussia. In addition to its 11 different soup dumplings, Nan Xiang also serves all-day breakfast, fried rice, stir-fry and plenty of southern Chinese comfort food.

13 E State St., Media

Proudly serving the Main Line with the cuisine of Shanghai, Tom’s Dim Sum cooks up authentic Chinese flavors in Media. Pork, chicken, spicy pork and crabmeat/pork mix soup dumplings are just a few highlights on the dim sum menu.

268 Eagleview Blvd., Exton

The Shanghai pork soup dumpling, along with every dish from Mama Wong’s, promises the authentic Chinese experience in a distinct home-cooked style. The cuisine guarantees comfort.

17-19 E State St., Media

Chef and owner Tom Guo has honed his dim sum skills for three decades to make your experience unforgettable. This restaurant is serious about dumplings, offering styles like Shanghai pork, crab/pork mix and pan-fried pork soup dumplings.

236 Bridge St., Phoenixville

This dim sum eatery is known for its crab and pork soup dumplings. Be sure to come prepared, too, since Dim Sum Court is BYOB. Dine in the eatery’s warm, contemporary atmosphere, and don’t miss out on outdoor seating once warm weather rolls around.

