Soko Bag Dishes up Flavorful Korean Fare in Chester County

Shea Roggio met J.H. “Alice” Chang in Dubai in 2017. In a story filled with twists and turns, the duo ended up in Chang’s native South Korea in search of the chicken recipes that would be the foundation for Soko Bag, one of the funkiest, can’t-miss spots in Chester County.

Main Line Today: Soko Bag truly stands out. What’s your secret?

SR: For me, it all starts with intention. From day one, we wanted Soko Bag to feel like a second home, where people could come together over amazing food, sports, beer and culture. I think what sets us apart is how much heart we’ve put into every detail, from sourcing real Korean ingredients to curating the vibe with local art, vintage sports memorabilia and a playlist that hits just right. But if there’s a real “secret,” it’s community. We show up for our neighborhood, and that energy comes back to us tenfold. We’re not trying to be the biggest—we’re trying to be the most meaningful.

MLT: What would you do differently if you could?

SR: In the early days, my wife and I barely slept. Along with our team, we were doing everything, even mopping floors at 2 a.m. And while that hustle built the foundation, I’ve learned that trusting a team, delegating with intention and taking moments to breathe can actually help the business grow stronger and faster.

MLT: What exciting things can we expect at Soko Bag in the near future?

SR: The next two years are going to be wild in the best way. We’re laying the groundwork to franchise Soko Bag, starting with select cities in the U.S. and even exploring opportunities abroad. But we’ll stay focused on building community. Whether it’s through charity events, killer food or unforgettable experiences, Soko Bag will keep evolving. But it will always stay true to its soul.

