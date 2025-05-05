11 New Places for Main Liners to Dine at the Shore This Summer

The Jersey Shore dining scene has continued to improve year over year, and 2025 is no exception. By our count, nearly a dozen new restaurants will grace the region this season, and countless more renovations, seaside shacks and dives make this summer one to remember for foodies down the shore.

Don’t miss the hottest new restaurants by the beach amid sun and surf this summer at the Jersey Shore.

P.S. Did we miss a spot? Email us here so we can add it.

Atlantic City

Stephen Starr Concepts

Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City

Opening: Summer 2025

View this post on Instagram

Announced last month, Atlantic City will be home to not one but two new Stephen Starr restaurants at Ocean Casino Resort. As a Philadelphia local, Starr spent much of his youth strolling the AC beach and boardwalk. Now, as a vaunted restaurateur, he’ll return soon with two eateries. The first of which, called “The Americans” concept, will feature nostalgic comfort food like pigs in a blanket, tuna tacos, pierogies, homestyle meatloaf and Thanksgiving dinner year-round.

The second concept is a Parisian-style steakhouse based upon the iconic Le Relais de Venise L’Entrecot. The prix-fixe menu will lean on classics like steak, salmon and lobster with frites doused in butter sauce. It will have a few a la carte options, too.

As with the names of the restaurants, there’s currently no available timetable for the grand opening more specific than “this summer.”

Cape May

502 Sunset Blvd., Cape May

Opened: August 2024

View this post on Instagram

Nestled at perhaps the best overlook anywhere along the Jersey Shore, Fish House finally opened last August to replace The Grille at the famed Sunset Beach. If you didn’t catch a bite here at the end of last summer, make a point this season to visit the space, which pays homage to seafood shacks and soulful beach bars in a slightly higher-end setting, featuring a bevvy of tasty handhelds and craft cocktails. Plus, there are few restaurants anywhere along the East Coast, let alone the Jersey Shore, that offer a better view of sunset.

Margate

9315 Amherst Ave., Margate

Opened: May 2, 2025

View this post on Instagram

Run by the former proprietor of Ventnor’s Water Dog, who sold his shop to the Philly-based owners of Kismet Bagels, Betty’s BBQ brings authentic southern flavors to the Shore. You’ll find everything from pastrami brisket to Memphis hot chicken served up with healthy helpings of ‘slaw, mac ‘n’ cheese, fries, Texas beans, creamed corn and more. Don’t miss family-style platters, too, with ribs, pulled pork and burnt ends for a classic American meal.

Sea Isle City

4101 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City

Opened: April 26, 2025

After a devastating fire ripped through the old Casa Taco in August 2024, it seemed for a short time like this local favorite might not return. But as a phoenix rising from the ashes, Casa Taco announced in February that it’s set to take over the space occupied for 40 years by the now-shuttered Angelo’s Ristorante and Pizzeria. The new space is a significant upgrade from the old eatery, with more square footage and located near more small businesses.

Ventnor

7309 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City

Opened: April 25, 2025

View this post on Instagram

This family-owned, intimate cafe serves upscale Mediterranean cuisine for brunch, lunch and dinner. Think elevated croissant Benedicts, lamb chops and octopus. The signature dish is lightly seared octopus paired with ajvar spread and cherry tomatoes in oil.

7319 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor

Opening: Late-May 2025

View this post on Instagram

As mentioned above, Kismet Bagels is taking over the former Water Dog Smokehouse location in Ventnor. We covered its expansion onto the Main Line extensively last winter, but in the 15 months since, it has begun shipping on Goldbelly and opened yet another brick-and-mortar location in Collingswood, NJ, in addition to the planned Ventnor luncheonette. Expect tasty breakfast sandwiches, top-notch bagels, savory schmears and perhaps even donuts.

Wildwood

104 E Cardinal Rd., Wildwood Crest

Opening: Early summer 2025

View this post on Instagram

Announced as recently as March, this father-daughter-run coffee shop promises year-round, sustainably sourced drinks starting this summer. Just a few blocks off the beach in Wildwood Crest, the store is already planning community markets and yoga events beginning in June. Get excited for a relaxing atmosphere in which the scent of roasting beans mixes with salty sea breezes.

2708 Pacific Ave., Wildwood

Opening: May 2025

View this post on Instagram

Fans of The Rook in Manayunk can continue to visit this top-notch sports bar down the Shore in Wildwood this summer. Expanding into the former Goodnight Irene’s space, which was officially put to bed in November, this concept plans to bring a “Philly-inspired menu with a seafood shore twist,” according to co-owner Rich Ennis in PhillyVoice. It’s currently targeting an opening in May.

219 E Lincoln Ave., Wildwood

Opening: Spring 2025

View this post on Instagram

Opening just off the beachfront in Wildwood, Sandy Boots Saloon will sit on the site of the former Harbor Inn, a decades-old landmark that was demolished back in 2021. Construction started from the ground up on an undeveloped site, so new guests will get a chance to see a brand-new building that blends both indoor and outdoor dining spaces, at least according to renderings.

4020 Ocean Ave., Wildwood

Opening: TBD

View this post on Instagram

Taqueria El Azteca’s second Wildwood location will take over the former home of the now-defunct Wild Burrito at the corner of Ocean and E Youngs Avenues. After becoming a favorite during the past several years for big portions and a varied menu on Pacific Avenue, El Azteca is ready to introduce the concept to a broader community. The second El Azteca location doesn’t yet have an opening date, with the news of the expansion announced as recently as April 25.

Tim’s Ale House

3620 Boardwalk, Wildwood

Opening: Summer 2025

Though there’s very little public information currently available for Wildwood’s latest dive bar, it seems like it plans to open sometime this summer behind Snow White on Boardwalk. Look forward to stopping in after stepping off the beach for a beer and a burger to watch the Phillies games on summer afternoons.

