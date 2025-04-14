Visit These Rooftop Bars Around the Main Line for Drinks and Views

With warm breezes and cherry blossoms finally filling the air after a long winter, we can finally enjoy the outdoors around the Main Line, and that goes for our libations, too. What better way to enjoy suds and sips than beneath blue and purple evening skies with views that stretch across Delaware and Chester Counties for miles? Share the good times with friends and family at these rooftop bars around Philadelphia’s western suburbs this spring and summer.

217 West State St., Media

Azie hosts a daily happy hour on weekdays from 4-6 p.m. For a refreshing summer sip, be sure to order its namesake signature cocktail: Azie Blue, made with blueberries, lemonade, mint leaves and vodka. The restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor bar areas with scenic views of Media. While there, nosh on a selection of Asian cuisine, from sushi to seafood and salads.

212 Bridge St., Phoenixville

Celebrate spring at Bistro on Bridge’s rooftop beer garden with the iconic beer bus and views into the heart of downtown Phoenixville. Equipped with ceiling fans for the hotter months, this spot is the place to snack on buck-a-shuck oysters during the Monday-Friday 4-6 p.m. happy hour, which also features $5 craft beers. Beat the heat indoors at the shuffleboard table or get your game on at the retro arcade cabinets.

31 E Eagle Rd., Havertown

Brick & Brew’s iconic rooftop bar overlooks Havertown’s Eagle and E/W Darby Road. Opening for the season in April (exact date is TBD), Brick & Brew is a great spot to catch live concerts and order plenty of apps for the table. Don’t forget to order one of the 15 handmade specialty cocktails while you’re at it.

202 E Lancaster Ave., Downingtown

Get your brews fresh from the tap at East Branch’s rooftop hangout. With a dozen draft beers and even more snacks and sharables, this locale is ideal when you want to enjoy your evening looking out over Downingtown and the East Branch Brandywine Creek. For updates on whether or not the patio is open, be sure to follow the @eastbranchroof Instagram account.

4 West Ave., Wayne

Just off Lancaster Avenue, watch busy Main Liners go about their day from above, right in the heart of downtown Wayne. Run by legendary local football coach Joe Carr, Great American Pub is the place to go to sip a beer in traditional pub style this summer or munch on cheesesteak eggrolls and a burger while rooting on the Fightin’ Phils amid beautiful Delco weather.

46 Fayette St., Conshohocken

Based on the second floor of Conshy’s Hotel West & Main, the rooftop bar gives a downtown vibe to this Montgomery County hotspot. Enjoy high-end steaks or fresh seafood with an elevated cocktail. Be sure to stop by on Friday and Saturday nights to catch live music downstairs. If you make it out for happy hour, remember to try the crab dip or tuna bites.

102 E. Market St., West Chester

Need a vacation? This West Chester gem brings guests to a California fusion-style Mexican restaurant. As the borough’s only rooftop dining space, this three-story restaurant, best known for its burritos, offers two bars, including a tequila bar, along with rooftop dining overlooking downtown. Be sure to order the Más Signature Margarita during the summer months.

109 W State St., Media

With $3 domestic beers during happy hours on weeknights from 4-6 p.m., it’s hard to go wrong on the Off the Rail rooftop. Frequent live shows and dollar dog nights are a tradition at this Media favorite, where you can score great views of bustling State Street below.

