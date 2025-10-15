8 Newcomers to Try for Main Line Today Restaurant Week

For foodies around the Main Line and western suburbs, the most wonderful time of the year is officially here. Main Line Today Restaurant Week is back this October 12-25, and it’s a great excuse to get out and dine at some of the region’s acclaimed restaurants. This year, we’re welcoming eight new participants, bringing the total to 40 amazing spots to visit this month.

All of the restaurants offer either a three- or four-course prix-fixe lunch menu ($25, $30, $35 per person, plus tax, beverage and gratuity), a three- or four-course prix-fixe dinner menu ($30, $45, $55 per person, plus tax, beverage and gratuity) or both. Grab a friend, partner or the entire family and get out and dine!

312 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

When this New England-based chain opened in the former’s Chili’s space on Lancaster Avenue in Wayne early this summer, area foodies were thrilled, and none more than those who are gluten-free. Nearly every single dish on Burtons Grill & Bar’s menu can be made without gluten, including breads, pastas and even decadent desserts. The menu for Restaurant Week includes delectable bites like a bone-in pork chops, Reuben sandwiches with fries and cheese and herb risotto fritters.

113 Fayette St., Conshohocken

This newcomer to Restaurant Week is your spot for elevated bar bites like wings (Flanigan’s is famous for them!) burgers, sandwiches, wraps and salads. For Restaurant Week, choose from Caribbean jerk grilled wings or burnt end pork nachos, Irish pub fish and chips or barbecue ribs, along with dessert options of warm bread pudding or New York cheesecake for $28 per person for lunch or dinner.

175 Lancaster Ave., Wayne

This Vietnamese stunner of a restaurant is worth wandering into simply to marvel at its beauty, but trust us, you will want to stay for the food. The Restaurant Week lunch menu is three courses for $25 and includes vegetable or steamed dumplings to start, a bánh mì sandwich of either signature marinated pork, fried chicken or egg and cheese, with macarons for dessert.

1109 W. Baltimore Pke., Ste. A, Media

Margaret Kuo’s Kitchen in downtown Media joins the delicious fun of Restaurant Week with its offerings of all things Asian cuisine. Dumplings, noodles and spring rolls, oh my! This newcomer is your spot if you need some hot and spicy flavors or soy sauce in your life.

522 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

Saffron Indian Kitchen offers authentic Indian cuisine, and it has created a loyal local following devoted to its delicacies. For Restaurant Week, its $30 prix-fixe menu includes an appetizer of aloo tikki and chatpata murg tikka (chicken kabob). The main entree choices (served with basmati rice) are chana saag (chickpeas with light spices and spinach), malai kofta (cheese and vegetable croquettes in a creamy cashew sauce), chicken bhuna (boneless pieces of chicken breast with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and spices in a light curry), or chicken tikka masala (tandoori chicken tenders in a tangy tomato sauce). Butter or garlic naan accompanies entrees, with badami kheer (homemade rice pudding) for dessert.

145 Montgomery Ave., Bala Cynwyd

Chef Rahul Bhatia is becoming something of a local legend for his Indian cuisine after starting this local chain. The Bala Cynwyd Saffron Indian Kitchen also joins Restaurant Week as a newcomer in 2025 for a taste of India you won’t soon forget! (Its Restaurant Week menu is the same as the Wayne location.)

919 Baltimore Pke., Glen Mills

Testa Rossa is where to head for Italian-American cuisine with flair. With its eclectic décor and thoughtfully crafted menu, Testa Rossa (“redhead” in Italian) has a family-friendly vibe and contemporary interpretations of beloved classic Italian dishes like chicken parm, hanger steak and branzino.

212 S. Newtown St. Rd., Newtown Square

Sushi lovers will adore this newcomer! Japanese restaurant Yuki Sushi in Newtown Square offers the best in sushi, poke bowl, udon, rice bowl and other classics. Its large number of Restaurant Week offerings include dinner courses for $45 and lunch picks for $25 or $30. Be sure to say you are there for Restaurant Week at this (or any participating) location for the special menu and pricing. For a full list, click here.

