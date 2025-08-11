Subscribe
The Reeds at Shelter Haven Is a Foodie Hotspot in Stone Harbor  

A fine-dining steakhouse, a casual Mexican spot and an upscale grill featuring spectacular sunsets make their home at The Reeds in Stone Harbor.

August 11, 2025
Photos by Anne E. Hill

When The Reeds at Shelter Haven took over the corner of 96th Street and 3rd Avenue in Stone Harbor in 2013, the old Shelter Haven lot that sat empty since 1999 got a huge facelift. At the same time, the town got its first and only boutique hotel. Residents and visitors now have four more restaurants (and a coffee bar) to frequent, and several offer spectacular views of the bay and the golden sunsets. 

Stone Harbor Pizza Pub 

315 96th St., Stone Harbor

Stone Harbor pizza pub
Upstairs at Stone Harbor Pizza Pub

A great spot to grab a gourmet slice and a cold beer, Stone Harbor Pizza Pub has a downstairs patio. Upstairs offers an unparalleled view and a large bar, where the eatery hosts events like karaoke, along with games for the kids to play while parents finish up their meals on the deck below. 

Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina

9631 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor

margaritas at Buckets
Buckets margaritas

Located at the edge of The Reeds property, Buckets has the expected (and always anticipated at a Mexican spot) guacamole and chips, along with a full menu of Mexican cuisine including nachos, empanadas, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. It features signature drinks as well, like the Mezcal Sunset Margarita with Casamigos mezcal, triple sec, lime and pineapple juices along with a cranberry juice floater. The Blackberry Basil Margarita goes to the sweeter side with Espolon blanco, triple sec, simple blackberry, agave, lime juice and basil.  

Water Star Grille 

9601 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor

sunset at Reeds
The sunset at the Water Star Grille

The large, welcoming patio has plenty of space for sunset-watching and a menu that draws in the crowds to do just that. Upscale but with laidback coastal casual vibes, Water Star Grille is stunning at sunset. Inventive cocktail options like the 96th Street Sunset (Absolut vodka and Aperol with orange and grapefruit juices) and the Stone Harbor Lemon Drop (Tito’s vodka with strawberry and lemon juice) are refreshing to sip on as the sun sets. 

calamari
Calamari appetizer
ahi tuna at Reeds
Ahi tuna with wonton chips

Appetizer highlights include the Asian-inspired ahi tuna with wonton chips and the calamari. The lobster cobb salad featured an abundance of fresh Maine lobster, field greens, tomato, cucumber, chopped eggs, chives and house vinaigrette. The seared Cape May scallops bruschetta has balsamic glaze, parmesan risotto, house made bruschetta, sauteed spinach and cheddar spiced fricos.  

Lobster cobb at Reeds
The lobster cobb salad
scallops at Reeds
The Cape May scallops bruschetta

For dessert, lean into nostalgic flavors with the Sandbar S’mores: graham cracker crust, milk chocolate cake, milk chocolate ganache filling and toasted meringue. Not a fan of chocolate? Try the pavlova with cream cheese, lime, mint and berries. 

SAX Seafood & Steaks 

9601 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor

The most upscale dining spot at The Reeds, SAX recently became a full-service steakhouse, and the commitment to quality remains. Colossal shrimp cocktail, sweet Thai mussels and crabcakes are some of the seafood choices, while steak options like a Frenched bone-in ribeye or prime NY strip are accompanied by sides such as parmesan fries, mac and cheese and creamed spinach.  

No matter which dining experience you choose at The Reeds at Shelter Haven, you are sure to leave satisfied with plenty of sunset pictures in your camera roll. 

The Reeds at Shelter Haven
9601 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor  

