The Reeds at Shelter Haven Is a Foodie Hotspot in Stone Harbor  

When The Reeds at Shelter Haven took over the corner of 96th Street and 3rd Avenue in Stone Harbor in 2013, the old Shelter Haven lot that sat empty since 1999 got a huge facelift. At the same time, the town got its first and only boutique hotel. Residents and visitors now have four more restaurants (and a coffee bar) to frequent, and several offer spectacular views of the bay and the golden sunsets.

315 96th St., Stone Harbor

A great spot to grab a gourmet slice and a cold beer, Stone Harbor Pizza Pub has a downstairs patio. Upstairs offers an unparalleled view and a large bar, where the eatery hosts events like karaoke, along with games for the kids to play while parents finish up their meals on the deck below.

9631 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor

Located at the edge of The Reeds property, Buckets has the expected (and always anticipated at a Mexican spot) guacamole and chips, along with a full menu of Mexican cuisine including nachos, empanadas, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. It features signature drinks as well, like the Mezcal Sunset Margarita with Casamigos mezcal, triple sec, lime and pineapple juices along with a cranberry juice floater. The Blackberry Basil Margarita goes to the sweeter side with Espolon blanco, triple sec, simple blackberry, agave, lime juice and basil.

9601 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor

The large, welcoming patio has plenty of space for sunset-watching and a menu that draws in the crowds to do just that. Upscale but with laidback coastal casual vibes, Water Star Grille is stunning at sunset. Inventive cocktail options like the 96th Street Sunset (Absolut vodka and Aperol with orange and grapefruit juices) and the Stone Harbor Lemon Drop (Tito’s vodka with strawberry and lemon juice) are refreshing to sip on as the sun sets.

Appetizer highlights include the Asian-inspired ahi tuna with wonton chips and the calamari. The lobster cobb salad featured an abundance of fresh Maine lobster, field greens, tomato, cucumber, chopped eggs, chives and house vinaigrette. The seared Cape May scallops bruschetta has balsamic glaze, parmesan risotto, house made bruschetta, sauteed spinach and cheddar spiced fricos.

For dessert, lean into nostalgic flavors with the Sandbar S’mores: graham cracker crust, milk chocolate cake, milk chocolate ganache filling and toasted meringue. Not a fan of chocolate? Try the pavlova with cream cheese, lime, mint and berries.

The most upscale dining spot at The Reeds, SAX recently became a full-service steakhouse, and the commitment to quality remains. Colossal shrimp cocktail, sweet Thai mussels and crabcakes are some of the seafood choices, while steak options like a Frenched bone-in ribeye or prime NY strip are accompanied by sides such as parmesan fries, mac and cheese and creamed spinach.

No matter which dining experience you choose at The Reeds at Shelter Haven, you are sure to leave satisfied with plenty of sunset pictures in your camera roll.

The Reeds at Shelter Haven

9601 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor

