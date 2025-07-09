The Rabbit Hole Is a Fantastical Wine Bar Experience in Conshohocken

Opened on May 12, Conshohocken’s latest wine bar is sleek. Its interior reflects the years of planning and thoughtful design choices that bring this Alice in Wonderland-themed watering hole to life. Run by a young team, including 25-year-old manager Laurel Kolber and 23-year-old kitchen manager Jonah Farber, the Rabbit Hole brings zest, vigor and a youthful zeal to this up-and-coming Montgomery County town.

Owners Alysa and Tony Avila, as well as Kolber, see the Rabbit Hole more as an appetizer to the evening, or a nightcap after a meal at one of Conshohocken’s larger eateries. The food menu at the Avilas’ new venture is filled with snacks from shareables to salads, caviar bites, pizzas and handhelds.

The pizza bagel, courtesy of Our Daily Bagel (also owned by the Avilas), has been a huge hit. The French dip sandwich and caprese skewers have also been a success. However, the main draw of the Rabbit Hole is the cocktails. All designed by Kolber herself, the 11 signature Wonderland-themed cocktails (and five mocktails) have made repeat guests of local residents.

The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, served in a teacup, has been a favorite. It’s made with Stateside Vodka, chamomile-infused Lillet Blanc, bergamot liqueur, honey, lemon and sparkling wine. The Curiouser & Curiouser, an aquavit and chartreuse-based drink, and The Red Queen’s Sour, a fun take on a whiskey sour with an edible flower, have also been hits.

The Rabbit Hole also offers 18 different wines by the glass and 41 wines by the bottle, as well as its own eponymous house-made vino from Ricci Vineyards in Sonoma, CA.

The art deco style of the bar harkens back to an earlier, more refined era. With decorations, colors and furniture curated by Kendra Feeny of Brick House Designs, there’s a certain elegance to the Rabbit Hole absent from most other modern bars. Plush seating, tasteful art and a moody color scheme all lend to a refreshing calm that envelops the front of house.

The Road to Opening

As recently as the beginning of May, there was worry that what had so far been established in this corner of Conshohocken would be unable to open.

For several months, the Avilas waited patiently for their liquor license to arrive. Due to ancient Pennsylvania liquor laws, it’s both difficult and expensive to obtain a liquor license.

As restaurateurs well aware of the fact, the Avilas had a workaround. The Rabbit Hole was formerly home to Carroll’s Place, a neighborhood bar that had operated at the corner of 6th and Maple in Conshohocken since 1973. Given that Carroll’s Place also formerly served alcohol, the Avilas simply had to transfer the liquor license to their name instead of applying for a new one.

Thus, all they had to do was pass a Montgomery County and Conshohocken inspection, followed by a Montgomery County health inspection. Following that, they had to be approved by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. It seemed simple enough.

Unfortunately, they didn’t realize that to be certified, the Rabbit Hole also needed a Conshohocken food license in addition to a Montgomery County food license. Getting the license wasn’t a problem, but, shortly after acquiring it in early May, the Rabbit Hole set an opening date of May 21, and the wait for the official license began. Every day, the staff would come in expecting the license to arrive and, as the days ticked down toward opening night, stress levels began to rise.

Then, just two days before opening, the license came through. Kolber, the master mixologist, immediately drove over to the liquor store.

“My car was packed with liquor,” she remembers.

Most restaurants and bars get their alcohol from distributors, and the Rabbit Hole is no exception, but with the license coming through so late, Kolber had to improvise.

A Bright Future for the Rabbit Hole

Even though those few weeks before opening were stressful, the bar has been a huge hit since its debut. Nevertheless, the Avilas and Kolber are already looking for ways to improve.

“We are trying to change our food menu. We want to get more of the small plate vibe, because I think it was a little bit lost in translation,” Kolber says. “And then we want to do our drink menu seasonally, so change it four times a year.”

With sourcing from places like Tlush Family Farms, Ashley Foods, Murray’s Cheese, Baldor Specialty Foods and more, the Rabbit Hole emphasizes local purveyors, as well as woman-owned producers. After all, aside from Chef Farber, the business is almost entirely female-operated.

The most exciting part of the operation six weeks into its life?

“We’re just busier than expected, which is totally fine. We’re glad to be busy, and we’re so happy we’re here now,” Kolber says.

