The Tastiest Pumpkin Spice Treats Around the Main Line This Fall

It’s not fall without a pumpkin-flavored treat. With the season in full swing, there are so many places to get your pumpkin fix and enjoy autumnal baked goods and drinks around the Main Line and western suburbs.
The Bakery House
604 W Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr
You’ll find plenty of seasonal treats, including pumpkin rolls, pumpkin chiffon pie and pumpkin pound loaves, at this Bryn Mawr bakery. The pumpkin chiffon pie is a crumb cake drizzled with a luscious maple vanilla glaze, and a gluten-free version is available as well. The pumpkin roll requires 24-hour notice to order, but it’s worth it for that moist spiced pumpkin cake with layers of cream cheese filling rolled to perfection.
Mad Anthony Wayne Cafe
135 N Wayne Ave., Wayne
Mad Anthony Wayne Cafe has tasty baked treats to go alongside cozy coffees. Its brown sugar pumpkin spice latte is a delicious seasonal treat that tastes best when savored during an autumn walk to admire the changing leaves.
Hope’s Cookies
1125 E Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr
Fall flavors like white chocolate cranberry and gluten-free snickerdoodle will satisfy your sweet tooth, but the pumpkin cookies with pumpkin pie puree, natural spice and fall sprinkles on top are something to get really excited about. To elevate your treat, ask for hand-packed ice cream sandwiched between two cookies of your choice.
Rosie’s Coffee at Villanova Station
308 N Spring Mill Rd., Villanova
Rosie’s is back this season with a host of mouthwatering fall beverage specials. Find everything from a pumpkin pie latte to the white pumpkin mocha and the French toast chai (chai with apple cider, brown sugar cinnamon and maple with cinnamon on top). The Falling Leaves Chai, with caramel and toffee cold brew, and the always popular Lumberjack Latte (a maple latte topped with black pepper) are perfect for the sweet and spicy lovers out there.
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Topped with the signature buttercream frosting you know and love, these adored bundt cakes are now available in a pumpkin variety to celebrate the season. The array of sizes and flavors are sure to be a hit after a family dinner.
Sublime Cupcakes
30 Liberty Blvd., Ste. 150, Malvern
This Malvern cupcake bakery changes its menu daily for maximum deliciousness. There are so many rotating fall features to try, including Sublime Spice, a spice cake topped with spiced rum buttercream, harvest pumpkin, pumpkin chocolate chip and orchard apple. Visit the website for the most current menu.
The Ultimate Bake Shoppe of Ardmore
120 Coulter Ave., Ste. 3, Ardmore
Located in the Ardmore Farmers Market at Suburban Square, this bakery is a delightful destination for pumpkin raisin muffins, pumpkin scones, pumpkin white chocolate biscotti and more.
R. Weinrich German Bakery
3545 West Chester Pke., Newtown Square
The pumpkin pie is a favorite at this old-school German bakery in Newtown Square. Be sure to also try out the traditional German pfeffernusse cookies. Made from a family recipe and with fall spices like nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves, these cookies are rolled in powdered sugar before being served. They are prepared with the highest quality ingredients and make the perfect fall treat.
Steel City Coffee House and Brewery
203 Bridge St., Phoenixville
Whether you like it hot or cold, Steel City’s pumpkin caramel latte will wake you up with the fresh taste of fall. Cozy up with a book in this quaint coffee shop, or enjoy the brisk fall air from the patio seating area. Steel City has plenty of pumpkin offerings like a pumpkin pop-tart, caramel apple danish and pumpkin spice pastry to keep you satisfied all season long.
Ardmore Station Cafe
6 Station Rd., Ardmore
Sunday mornings call for warm pumpkin pancakes or French toast. Dine in or take this fall specialty to go to satisfy those pumpkin cravings in a flash. Grab a seasonal coffee while you’re in and enjoy the sweet pairings with your beverage of choice.
