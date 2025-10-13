Where to Grab Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs

From gooey cheese to thin crust and greasy pepperoni to authentic marinara, Main Liners love their pizza. With such a deep Italian heritage, the flourishing pizza scene in our region has continued to grow and delight with each passing year. Montco, Delco and Chesco residents all have their favorites they swear by, but where will you find your next favorite? We have some ideas!
P.S. Did we miss a spot? Email us here so we can add it.
Carla’s Pizzeria
440 Morris Rd., Wayne, (610) 688-1150
Among the hand-stretched 16-inch pies at this popular neighborhood spot, the artfully executed Primavera pizza is a fan favorite. It comes loaded with spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, kalamata olives and basil pesto.
Ron’s Original Bar and Grille
74 E. Uwchlan Ave., Exton, (610) 594-9900
This Chester County hotspot for families has a rep for its uniquely shaped pies. And its colorful Veggie Oval—packed with broccoli, mushrooms, fresh tomato and mozzarella, provolone and Asiago cheeses—has been known to satisfy the occasional meat lover. Ron’s also offers a well-executed gluten-free crust.
Alessandro’s Wood Fired Italian & Bar
133 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, (484) 580-6786
A typical Margherita pizza is topped with slices of mozzarella. Alessandro’s chef Alex Fiorello uses the more delicate semi-soft fiore di latte cheese, and that one detail makes all the difference. If simplicity isn’t your thing, indulge in the spicy soppressata with pepperoni, mozzarella and chili-infused honey.
Bar Lucca
729 E. Hector St., Conshohocken, (610) 825-2700
View this post on Instagram
Chef Will Langlois pushes the creative envelope with its thin Crust Rustico with Asiago and black pepper Rustico cheese, caramelized leeks, crispy pancetta and basil pesto. Prefer a thicker crust? Bar Lucca also has a nice selection of traditional Neapolitans.
Oso Sweet Bakery Cafe
1609 Baltimore Pke., Chadds Ford, (610) 880-8118
View this post on Instagram
Pizza night at OSO Sweet takes place on Fridays, when the community-focused bakery hosts live music and fires up the pizza oven. We appreciate the rustic artisan simplicity of its pepperoni pizza. It tops the short list of superior pies that emerge perfectly charred and chewy from a ceramic outdoor oven at the Chadds Ford Barn Shops.
Pizza West Chester
136 E. Market St., West Chester
You might wonder why a place that offers only basic cheese and pepperoni pies would draw so much fanfare. This low-key nook is run by Speer and Joe Madanat, the sibling team behind the much-praised Joey’s Pizza in Thorndale as well as the sister concept Steaks West Chester. There’s no call-ahead, no reservations, no website and no phone number. Hours are occasionally posted on Instagram under @pizzawestchester. Speer makes his sublime pies until the dough runs out. You’ll have to trust us on this one.
The Goat’s Beard
4201 Main St., Manayunk, (267) 323-2495; 103 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, (484) 584-4979
Good luck finding the Goats Beard’s Detroit-style Pickle Pizza anywhere else. It’s topped with dill pickle chips, roasted garlic, dill crema, bacon, mozzarella, chili oil and black pepper. Its cheesy edges are downright addictive.
The Couch Tomato
102 Rector St., Manayunk, (215) 483-2233
Couch Tomato’s showstopper is the buffalo chicken pie with gorgonzola, farmer’s cheese, celery and hot sauce. Barbecue fans can lower the heat with the ancho-agave sauce. The local chain also has locations in Conshohocken (2 Harry St.) and West Chester (31 W. Gay St.) under its umbrella The Tomato Shack Salad & Pizza Co.
Pizzeria Vetri
138 W. Lancaster Ave., Devon, (484) 207-6663; 150 Main St., King of Prussia, (267) 422-4201
View this post on Instagram
Pizzeria Vetri’s traditional Margherita pizza makes the most of its classic ingredients: slowly simmered San Marzano tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella and whole basil leaves. Have it prepped on the 28-inch oval, which serves about four. The dough is fermented for four days, giving it a distinctive bite.
La Porta Ristorante
1192 N. Middletown Rd., Media, (610) 358-5104
The unique Due Carne white pizza packs some heat thanks to the spreadable Calabrian nduja sausage. A hearty combo of artisan pepperoni, dried and fresh mozzarella, plus lemon and truffle-infused honey fill out the toppings.
LaScala’s Fire
789 E. Lancaster Ave., Villanova, (484) 383-3339; 3739 West Chester Pke.,
Newtown Square, (484) 900-2828
View this post on Instagram
Tucked into the Villanova Center business park or at a second location at the corner of Newtown Street Road along West Chester Pike, Fire’s fig and smoked prosciutto pizza nails the sweet-and-salty balance with its mix of fig jam, prosciutto, house-made basil pesto and crumbled Gorgonzola.
Pepperoncini
72 Poplar St., Conshohocken, (610) 941-7783
A thin-crust bonanza for clam lovers, the Littleneck pizza can be ordered with red or white sauce. It leads a top-notch list that also includes the Carciofi (roasted artichoke hearts and prosciutto di parma), the Faccia Brutta (spicy pancetta and a soft-cooked egg) and the Goombah (baby spinach, prosciutto di parma and banana peppers).
Spatola’s
32 W. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, (610) 644-1544
We’re partial to the slight thickness and bready texture of the Sicilian pies—especially the deliciously simple Trenton-style pizza, with fresh plum tomatoes, mozzarella, olive oil and garlic.
Pica’s
7803 West Chester Pke., Upper Darby, (610) 789-7770; 1233 West Chester Pke., West Chester, (484) 983-3704
View this post on Instagram
Since 1956, this Delaware County mainstay’s square pie has been flipping the script on the traditional pizza. With the cheese on the bottom, the sauce has to shine—and it does. And the extra-crisp crust holds up well for leftovers the next day.
Franzone’s Pizza
501 DeKalb St., Bridgeport, (610) 275-0114
With its slightly sweet signature sauce and perfect crust, the basic cheese pizza is our go-to at this neighborhood gem. And if you’re looking for a solid tomato pie, this is the place.
Bella Italia Pizza
12 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, (610) 649-1700
This well-traveled corner location brings some of that Brooklyn ’tude to the Main Line. Its no-frills New York-style Neapolitan pizza, topped with buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil and garlic, is perfect for folding in half.
Main Line Pizza & Catering
233 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 687-4008
View this post on Instagram
Making a tasty veggie crust isn’t easy—hence the shoutout to this family-owned institution for its cauliflower pie recipe, which adds part-skim mozzarella to the mix. For those who crave carbs, have no fear, as Main Line Pizza also serves up traditional crust with all the toppings.
Sovana Bistro
696 Unionville Rd., Kennett Square, (610) 444-5600
An inventive combination of slow-roasted pork, salsa verde, pickled serranos, chopped onion, cilantro and queso fresco make chefs Nick and Linda Farrell’s Carnitas pizza a Latin delight. The house-made gluten-free crusts are also exceptional.
Mia Ragazzi
4411 Main St., Manayunk, (267) 323-2143
View this post on Instagram
This Manayunk gem creates Roman-style pizzas including the short rib pizza with fig, caramelized onions and Gorgonzola cheese and the shrimp alla vodka with mozzarella and blush sauce. (Side note: the tiramisu martini is “heaven in a coup glass.”)
A Pizza Primer
Brooklyn
Brooklyn-style pizza has a thin, crispy yet slightly pliable crust separating it from the softer doughs of traditional New York slices.
Try…Gentili’s Pizza and Steaks
318 E. Lincoln Hwy., Exton, (610) 477-7747
California
This thin-crust variety got its start in late-’70s San Francisco when chef Ed LaDou began experimenting with pizza recipes. No topping is off-limits.
Try…La Cabra Brewing Smokehouse
810 Glenbrook Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 526-2337
Chicago
Commonly referred to as deep-dish pizza, it gets its name from the city where it was invented. The tomato sauce covers the toppings.
Try…Gennaro’s II
1610 W. Main St., Ste. 102, Collegeville, (484) 854-6960
Detroit
First baked in an automotive parts pan back in the 1940s, this thick, square pie is traditionally topped with a layer of Wisconsin brick cheese spread to the outer edges, creating a caramelized cheese perimeter.
Try…Crust Pizzeria
2415 W. Darby Rd., Havertown, (610) 499-5500
Or…Cocco’s Pizza
Various Delaware County locations
Greek
With its thick and chewy crust, this Hellenic immigrant’s spin on Italian pizza is baked in shallow, oiled pans, resulting in a nearly deep-fried bottom.
Try…Ardmore Pizza
10 Rittenhouse Pl., Ardmore, (610) 649-7320
Or…Berwyn Pizza
1026 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn, (610) 647-6339
Or…Real Pizza of Narberth
100 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, (610) 667-1660
Neapolitan
A thin-crust pie dating to 18th-century Naples, Italy. Toppings are typically fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil leaves, oregano and olive oil.
Try…Rize Pizza
1991 Sproul Rd., Broomall, (610) 325-7493
Or…Jules Thin Crust
114 Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (484) 580-8003; 149 W Lancaster Ave., Ardmore; (610) 896-6100
New York
This style is characterized by large, foldable slices and a crisp outer crust that can bear the weight of multiple toppings.
Try…Lorenzo and Sons
27 N. High St., West Chester, (484) 999-8756
Sicilian
A thick pie with a pillowy dough, crunchy crust and robust tomato sauce.
Try…Caln Pizza & Pasta
3919 E. Lincoln Hwy., Downingtown, (610) 269-7960
Related: Where to Find the Tastiest Pizza at the Jersey Shore