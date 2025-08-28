Where to Find the Tastiest Pizza at the Jersey Shore

Is there anything better than a slice or two of cheesy, hot pizza after a day the beach? Whether it’s thin-crust boardwalk style or a deep-dish Sicilian pie, shoregoers cannot get enough.

Some local shore pizzerias even deliver to the beach, so you can stay into the evening and extend your perfect day. (Just watch out for those persistent and pesky seagulls!) Our roundup of pizza spots from Cape May all the way up to Atlantic City is sure to leave you full and satisfied, no matter which type of pizza you’re craving.

315 Ocean St., Unit 7, Cape May

Family-owned with dough homemade daily on the premises, Mario’s sells both pies and pizza by the slice to hungry beachgoers. Thin crust is the specialty, but the shop also offers gourmet and deep-dish pizzas along with burgers, wraps, subs, strombolis, calzones and a full kids’ menu.

3218 Boardwalk, Wildwood; 4200 Boardwalk, Wildwood; 8301 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor

With two locations on the Wildwood boardwalk and one in Stone Harbor, Mack’s Pizza is a family favorite for delicious pizza. With the parting of Mack and Manco (each party now has their own businesses), Mack’s dominates the southern shore points with Manco up the Garden State Parkway in Ocean City. Try the Tram Car (sausage, pepperoni and meatballs), the Sunburn (sundried tomatoes, mushrooms and extra cheese) or the Wildwood (classic sausage, onion, green pepper and extra cheese).

261 96th St., Stone Harbor

Seven Mile Pies delivers to the beach and offers gluten-free and vegan options. The specialty pies go beyond the expected. Chicken finger pizza, Fireball bacon cheeseburger pizza, and mac and cheese pizza are just a few of the more unusual options. Want the basics? Seven Mile you covered there, too, with both red sauce and white pies, along with sandwiches, salads and a full selection of fried sides like mozzarella sticks and Seven Mile fries (tossed in garlic, parmesan and oregano).

4105 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City

Sea Isle City’s Panzinis Pizzeria has been around for over 50 years. This family-run pizza place offers beach delivery and specializes in thin-crust New York-style slices along with wings, hoagies, salads, burgers and Italian entrees. It offers gluten-free options along with lunch specials worth checking out.

8th & Boardwalk, Ocean City; 9th & Boardwalk, Ocean City; 12th & Boardwalk, Ocean City; 19 Bethel Rd., Somers Point

With three boardwalk locations in Ocean City and one in Somers Point, Manco & Manco is a Jersey Shore tradition for many folks. Since 1956, it’s been serving up signature pies like the Everything (sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, bacon, green pepper, onion, black olive and extra cheese) or the CBR (chicken bacon ranch white pie with a cool ranch swirl) along with wings, tenders, fries and salads.

1260 West Ave., Ocean City

Piccini offers traditional wood-fired pizzas with a variety of toppings along with over 20 imaginative homemade specialty pies like the Potato Skin Pie with potatoes, bacon, a blend of cheese and scallions on a sour cream base or the Old Bay Crab Pizza with cheese, garlic, olive oil and lump crab meat topped with Old Bay seasoning.

7 E. New Jersey Ave., Somers Point

This little shop is down a quiet street tucked away in Somers Point, but the pizza is worth seeking out! Unlike the other spots in our pizza guide, Squares and Fare only offers pizza—and not many types. The menu has six monthly rotating choices of deep-dish pies like the tasty traditional (Jersey tomato sauce, mozzarella, aged parmigiano, basil and extra virgin olive oil) or the black truffle pie with house-made vodka sauce, black truffle oil and burrata.

311 Dorset Ave., Ventnor City

This classic spot in Ventnor offers delivery to the beach as well as pickup or dine-in. Try the thin square Sicilian Capri Special (red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, basil, chopped tomatoes and red onions). Capri Pizza also has lunch and dinner specials and a menu that goes beyond pizza to appetizers, homemade soups, wings, burgers and more.

2800 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

Hungry late at night? Tony’s Baltimore Grill is open 24 hours—and the kitchen is open until 2 a.m.! Atlantic City’s oldest pizza joint has been proudly serving the area since 1927. This iconic spot has a full bar and a full menu, but the pizza is what brings you back. Try the namesake TBG pizza (cheese, mushrooms and sausage) or the Nino’s Favorite with sausage and cherry peppers.

P.S. Did we miss a spot? Email us here so we can add it.

