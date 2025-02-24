The Pear Tempts With a Mouthwatering Menu in West Chester

Nick and Linda Farrell are no strangers to sustained culinary success. For over 25 years, the couple has presided over Unionville’s acclaimed Sovana Bistro, which continues to be a hit with locals and out-of-towners alike—even surviving a devasting fire in 2020. Honestly, we were wondering when the expansion bug would bite this dynamic duo.

Enter historic Dilworthtown’s Blue Pear Bistro, which closed in 2019 following the death of longtime owner Jim Barnes. Loaded with charm and character, the space went unused for five years until the Farrells made their move, retaining the defining portion of the name. “Everyone always referred to it as ‘the Pear’ anyway, so we stuck with it,” says Nick.

The original tiger-oak floors have been redone and the bar is now large enough to seat 15, with an opposite eight-person rail. Hand-carved tables, whimsical fabrics and brown leather settees give the space an intimate, lounge-like feel.

The menu is seasonally driven and will continue to evolve while sticking with a few staples. The spicy Korean BBQ “Cracker Jacks” (popcorn and nuts) were an addictive nibble, our beer-battered onion rings had an exceptional crunch and a rich romesco aioli for dipping, and the habanero- and honey-glazed wings had a memorable kick. A salad with a classic yet contemporary flair, the well-stacked dill-Caesar wedge was deliciously accoutered with crispy garlic, grated egg and Pecorino Romano cheese and potato-chip croutons.

The swordfish kebob arrived on a pool of preserved mint lemon yogurt. Its perfect texture was enhanced by the harissa, pickled red onion and cilantro. We saved the Waygu smash burger (with a Swiss fondue, no less) for next time, leaving just enough room for Linda’s warm pumpkin-bread dessert slathered in Irish butter.

Already a hit behind the bar at Sovana, Beau Fournier and Matt Slobodinsky crafted our signature Stateside Pear Martini rye-based End of the Line with an artful finesse. The staff was all smiles, and a jovial weeknight crowd made us forget about the wintery weather just outside. Expect some alfresco action once the warmer weather arrives.

Cost: $4-$25.

Atmosphere: Historic yet chic.

Hours: 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Attire: Casual.

The Pear

275 Brintons Bridge Road, West Chester, (484) 260-1425

