Ocean Casino Resort Joins Forces With Stephen Starr 

James Beard Award winner and Philadelphia-based restaurateur Stephen Starr is expanding his empire to Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort with two new onsite restaurants: Chez Frites and Sunny’s. Starr has garnered acclaim with city favorites Barclay Prime, El Rey, Parc, Talula’s Garden, Butcher and Singer and The Love, to name a few. Now, Atlantic City goers will get to experience Starr’s gastronomical talents on a grand scale.

Starr dabbled in Shore dining with AC’s versions of Buddakan and The Continental at the Playground Pier at Caesars. However, both spots were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Now poised to make a triumphant return at the Ocean Casino Resort, Starr’s two new restaurants showcase his diverse culinary tastes.

Chez Frites, located on the Ocean’s Lobby Level across from The Park, is French-inspired with seating for 150. The pri- fixe menu will feature steak, salmon or lobster served with fresh, seasonal salads and unlimited golden fries. Chez Frites is the perfect place for Jersey Shore foodies seeking refined yet approachable cuisine and a lively bar area.

On the flip side is the more casual Sunny’s, with its cozy breakfast and lunch menu and coastal views 11 stories above the Atlantic Ocean. Sunny’s features both bar and table seating and unexpected twists on comfort foods like Nutella French toast at breakfast and options such as pigs in a blanket, meatloaf, and lobster roll for lunch.

“American and French cuisines have always been two of my favorites, each offering its own unique sense of comfort, tradition and indulgence,” says Starr, the founder and CEO of STARR Restaurants. “Helping to shape these experiences with Chez Frites and Sunny’s in Atlantic City is especially exciting, and I can’t wait for guests to experience them at Ocean Casino Resort this summer.”

The Ocean Casino Resort spans 20 beachfront acres on the AC boardwalk and features 1,860 guest rooms, a massive casino floor featuring gaming tables and slot machines, a 4,500-seat concert venue along with meeting and convention space, a spa, nightlife experiences, seven upscale dining spots and 12 casual dining options. The Ocean is also home to the world’s largest Topgolf Swing Suite.

Chez Frites and Sunny’s will replace the now-defunct Sky Cafe and Harper’s, which has moved to the casino level. Both new spots will be accepting reservations beginning August 1. Walk-ups are welcome, and reservations can be made by visiting theoceanac.com.

