Dig Into These November Dining Updates Around the Main Line

Genna Curcio’s celiac disease initially served as the inspiration for Settantatré Pasta & Provisions. But while Curcio and her chef husband, Matthew Gentile, launched their business with a strong focus on gluten-free pasta, the menu has grown beyond that specialty to include traditional focaccia, tomato pie and take-home frozen entrées. Beyond their storefront, the duo connects with the community through farmers markets in Berwyn and Bryn Mawr. They also host gluten-free and traditional cooking classes, pizza nights, and other events. 802 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn, (610) 314-0876.

More Nibbles: New Jersey’s John Robert Cellars has unveiled a new tasting room on the ground floor of Media’s historic Phoenix Building. Guests can sample wines crafted from grapes sourced in California, South Africa, Chile and Argentina, alongside Pennsylvania-distilled spirits and local brews from Sterling Pig. Snacks include charcuterie, shareable small plates and artisanal flatbread pizza. 115 W State St. … New to Downingtown: PanDoughMonium, a new small-batch bakery that’s tempting early risers with Danish, donuts, croissants, cookies, muffins and more. Get there early. 10 Wallace Ave. … After over a decade as a craft beer staple in Lincoln Court Shopping Center, the Beer Store Malvern has poured its last pint. And in other beer news, the pioneering Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has shuttered its 16 locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Georgia and South Carolina. Citing financial difficulties, the chain filed for bankruptcy, ending an almost 30-year run on a sudden and somber note.