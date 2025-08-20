8 New Dining Spots for Every Appetite in King of Prussia 

The dining scene in King of Prussia has always been bustling, but lately it’s on fire. Eight new restaurants have recently opened, offering more choices in an already vibrant foodie area. KOP restaurants are thriving with pre-pandemic-level crowds and more choices than ever before.

“King of Prussia’s dining growth isn’t just about more options—it’s about the kind of energy and investment that signals long-term momentum,” says Eric Goldstein, president and CEO of King of Prussia District. “As more acclaimed brands choose to launch and expand here, we’re reinforcing our role as a regional destination for food, culture and commerce.”

350 Mall Blvd., Ste. 3051, King of Prussia

Think coastal vibes, island flavors and tropical cocktails at Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar inside the King of Prussia Mall upstairs near the Savor dining area. Happy hour is the ruler at this island bar featuring signature Mai Tais and piña colada cake. Menu items include coconut shrimp, blackened mahi mahi tacos and grilled chicken and mango salad.

600 W. Dekalb Pke., King of Prussia

This cool concept spot features items from 20-plus restaurants under one roof in the Courtside Square Shopping Center. Choose from award-winning dishes from Bobby Flay Steak, Detroit Brick Pizza Co. and Hanu Poke, to name a few. There is something for every appetite and craving at this spot!

128 Town Center Rd., King of Prussia

The second location (there is another in Cherry Hill) for this Jewish-style deli occupies the space of Michael’s Deli, which closed in 2017, in the Valley Forge Shopping Center. Hand-cut pastrami, corned beef and brisket are all on the menu, along with smoked fish, soups, salads and wraps.

1160 First Ave., King of Prussia

The inside of Valley Forge’s Casino has a new fast-casual experience featuring Café Primo (specialty coffee and pastries), American Grill (fast food fare like burgers, chicken fingers and fries), Peng Zu Express (Asian-inspired cuisine) and Taqueria Buena (Mexican street-style tacos, burritos and nachos). The 130-plus seats offer plenty of space to enjoy the variety of offerings.

314 S. Henderson Rd., Ste. C, King of Prussia

The James Beard Foundation semifinalist Peter Chang’s restaurant features Chinese cuisine and tapas and is located in Henderson Square Shopping Center. Peking duck, dim sum and hot peppercorn flounder are just a few of the items on the extensive menu.

127 S. Gulph Rd., Ste. C, King of Prussia

Now open next to the new Residence Inn by Marriott and the Prussia Hotel, First Watch is a popular chain featuring breakfast, brunch and lunch options. Check out the fresh juices like the Morning Meditation with orange, turmeric, organic ginger, agave nectar and beet, or indulge in something more filling like lemon ricotta pancakes and biscuits and turkey sausage gravy with eggs.

250 Main St., King of Prussia

A nightlife addition inside Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar at King of Prussia Town Center, with late-night DJs, upgraded sound and expanded hours, 610 Social is one of the few spots in the area still open past midnight. The bar and lounge features a DJ and drink specials like Margarita Madness (during which margs are $5 for exactly 15 minutes, leading up to midnight). On Fridays and Saturdays, 610 Social is open until 1 a.m.

129 S. Gulph Rd., Ste. 160, King of Prussia

Mediterranean fast-casual favorite CAVA has done for Mediterranean bowls and wraps what Chipotle did for Tex-Mex. At this new dining destination, dig into a spicy lamb and avocado or falafel crunch bowl. Wraps like steak and feta or Greek chicken pita are healthier alternatives to fast food.

Upcoming KOP additions scheduled for later this year include Eataly, Tommy’s Tavern + Tap, Netflix Bites (inside Netflix House) and Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar.

