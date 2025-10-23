Subscribe
Subscribe
Eat & Drink

Where to Find the Meltiest Mozzarella Sticks Around the Main Line

Crispy, cheesy mozzarella sticks are having a moment across the country and on the Main Line, where many local spots serve up this beloved appetizer.

October 23, 2025   |By
Mozzarella sticks
Photo by Snappr on Unsplash

Mozzarella sticks are having a moment thanks to Chili’s and the millions of folks who discovered their tasty, saucy appetizer last year. The viral fried mozzarella sticks coated and tossed in a spicy sauce, most commonly a Nashville hot sauce, created new fans of the Tex-Mex chain—and of mozzarella sticks in general. 

While other popular chain restaurants, such as Olive Garden and Applebee’s, also have acclaimed mozzarella sticks, many of the Main Line’s independent eateries have some of the best versions of this indulgent breaded and fried ooey, gooey mozzarella concoction.

P.S. Did we include (or miss) your go-to spot for mozzarella sticks? Please let us know where you go! 

- Advertisement -

Barnaby’s Restaurant & Pub

1901 Old W. Chester Pke., Havertown
5501 Pennell Rd., Media

With Media and Havertown locations, Barnaby’s serves mouthwatering mozzarella sticks for local visitors. These cheesy bites come beer-battered and served with a zesty marinara sauce for dipping. Yum!

Johnny’s Pizza 

1025 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

It may have pizza in its name, but Johnny’s Pizza knows a thing or two about what makes a good mozzarella stick. The six sticks in an order come hot from the fryer with a side of tomato sauce. (They’re so good that you may even forget to order a slice!)

Main Line Pizza and Catering  

233 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

- Partner Content -

The preferred shape for the mozzarella sticks at Main Line Pizza & Catering is a triangle, but that doesn’t make them any less tasty. Each order comes hot and ready for eating.

Minella’s Diner 

320 Lancaster Ave., Wayne

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minella’s Diner (@minellasdiner)

The menu at Minella’s is so large that it can be hard to even find the mozzarella sticks. But order them anyway! They are fried up golden brown with marinara dipping sauce. With Minella’s Diner open daily until midnight, this is also your Main Line area spot to get a cheese fix late at night.

Roache & O’Brien 

560 Lancaster Ave., Haverford

- Advertisement -

Roache & O’Brien is an iconic spot on Lancaster Avenue in Haverford with mozzarella sticks that don’t disappoint. Order up a serving alongside one of the many beers on tap or in bottles.

Rock Hill Pizzeria 

214 Rock Hill Rd., Bala Cynwyd

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rock Hill Pizza (@rockhillpizzeria)

This Bala Cynwyd joint has some seriously delicious mozzarella sticks to enjoy alongside an extensive menu that also includes salads and pizza. Order them to eat in if you can, so they arrive to you hot out of the fryer.

Vic & Deans Pizzeria Grill 

409 W. Wayne Ave., Wayne

The cheese sticks at Vic & Dean’s hit the spot. This popular venue right off the Radnor Trail and adjacent dog park is a great place to stop with your kids or pup after a walk or playtime.

Related: Where to Grab Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Partner Content
Our Publications

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Main Line Today Restaurant Week runs October 12-25!

Close the CTA