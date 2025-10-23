Where to Find the Meltiest Mozzarella Sticks Around the Main Line

Mozzarella sticks are having a moment thanks to Chili’s and the millions of folks who discovered their tasty, saucy appetizer last year. The viral fried mozzarella sticks coated and tossed in a spicy sauce, most commonly a Nashville hot sauce, created new fans of the Tex-Mex chain—and of mozzarella sticks in general.

While other popular chain restaurants, such as Olive Garden and Applebee’s, also have acclaimed mozzarella sticks, many of the Main Line’s independent eateries have some of the best versions of this indulgent breaded and fried ooey, gooey mozzarella concoction.

P.S. Did we include (or miss) your go-to spot for mozzarella sticks? Please let us know where you go!

- Advertisement -

1901 Old W. Chester Pke., Havertown

5501 Pennell Rd., Media

With Media and Havertown locations, Barnaby’s serves mouthwatering mozzarella sticks for local visitors. These cheesy bites come beer-battered and served with a zesty marinara sauce for dipping. Yum!

1025 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny’s Pizza (@johnnyspizzabrynmawr)

It may have pizza in its name, but Johnny’s Pizza knows a thing or two about what makes a good mozzarella stick. The six sticks in an order come hot from the fryer with a side of tomato sauce. (They’re so good that you may even forget to order a slice!)

233 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

The preferred shape for the mozzarella sticks at Main Line Pizza & Catering is a triangle, but that doesn’t make them any less tasty. Each order comes hot and ready for eating.

320 Lancaster Ave., Wayne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minella’s Diner (@minellasdiner)

The menu at Minella’s is so large that it can be hard to even find the mozzarella sticks. But order them anyway! They are fried up golden brown with marinara dipping sauce. With Minella’s Diner open daily until midnight, this is also your Main Line area spot to get a cheese fix late at night.

560 Lancaster Ave., Haverford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roache and O’Brien (@roacheandobrien)

- Advertisement -

Roache & O’Brien is an iconic spot on Lancaster Avenue in Haverford with mozzarella sticks that don’t disappoint. Order up a serving alongside one of the many beers on tap or in bottles.

214 Rock Hill Rd., Bala Cynwyd

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rock Hill Pizza (@rockhillpizzeria)

This Bala Cynwyd joint has some seriously delicious mozzarella sticks to enjoy alongside an extensive menu that also includes salads and pizza. Order them to eat in if you can, so they arrive to you hot out of the fryer.

409 W. Wayne Ave., Wayne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vic And Dean’s Pizzeria (@vicanddeanspizzeria)

The cheese sticks at Vic & Dean’s hit the spot. This popular venue right off the Radnor Trail and adjacent dog park is a great place to stop with your kids or pup after a walk or playtime.

Related: Where to Grab Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs