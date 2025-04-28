8 Mother’s Day Dining Spots Around the Main Line

Brunch deals, special menus and signature platters are all available this Mother’s Day around the Main Line. There’s something for everyone, so with May 11 right around the corner, don’t wait to get your name in while reservations are still available.

248 Bridge St., Phoenixville, (610) 935-5988

Black Lab Bistro has seatings at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. for its Mother’s Day prix-fixe brunch menu. For just $29, guests can enjoy everything from slow-roasted short rib omelets to brioche French toast and crab cake sandwiches. If you’re out in Montgomery County, Black Lab Bistro is a must-try.

1164 Valley Forge Rd., Wayne, (610) 293-9333

Black Powder Tavern’s Mother’s Day brunch buffet flows right into its dinner buffet. Catch sweet and savory breakfast delights like buttermilk pancakes and braised short rib from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. before crab cakes with remoulade, tavern-style charcuterie, Creole-style rice and more take the main stage from 3-7 p.m.

1243 N Providence Rd., Media; 400 W Woodland Ave., Springfield, (484) 444-0850

DiFabio’s is a Delco favorite, and its Mother’s Day brunch buffet gives your family ample choices to indulge in breakfast favorites. From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., both the Springfield and Media locations will carve up prime rib and brown sugar ham in addition to serving French toast, eggs and bacon, penne vodka and chicken grand Marnier. Additional mimosas are $5 per glass.

1401 Morris Rd., Blue Bell, (215) 616-8300

Treat mom to extravagance while dining out on Mother’s Day. The lavish brunch buffet in the Grand Ballroom is perfect for families with big appetites, while the adjacent dining room at the Farmer’s Daughter offers a more intimate experience. Forgot to get your mom a gift? The in-house florist from Willow & Thistle will deliver a stunning bouquet to your table mid-meal.

255 Main St., King of Prussia, (484) 808-4008

Imagine a lavish breakfast in bed that requires next to no preparation. Seems impossible, doesn’t it? Well, dream no more as Founding Farmers in King of Prussia offers a take-home Mother’s Day brunch for four. Including gooey cinnamon rolls, applewood-smoked bacon, crispy fried chicken, ready-made quiches, apple pie and more, the meal features something for every mom and every family. Order online by Tuesday, May 6 at 12 p.m. for pickup on Saturday, May 10 by 3 p.m.

601 County Line Rd., Wayne, (610) 519-8000

Villanova Inn’s Mother’s Day brunch is the perfect way to be close to your child studying at the university. With seatings beginning at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., be sure to indulge in the omelet and waffle station or sample the breakfast options like parfait and quiche Lorraine before hitting the carving station. Enjoy honey-glazed ham and roasted turkey breast, or order an entree like the salmon piccata or pasta primavera. Guests 21 and up also have the option to pre-order a bottle a champagne for the table with their ticket.

158 W Gay St., West Chester, (484) 999-0922

Stove and Tap serves up a host of dining specials this Mother’s Day. Avocado toast Benedict and huevos rancheros are regular favorites, while previous Mother’s Day specials have included strawberry-topped French toast, crab cake Benedict and strawberry Bellinis as additions to the regular menu. Don’t forget to order that bottle of prosecco to the table to make your toast!

5400 Ferne Blvd., Drexel Hill, (484) 461-9823

Streetlight Kitchen and Bar’s bountiful Mother’s Day dining begins at 11 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m. Live music from Theresa Marie serenades you and your family through brunch during your $59 prix-fixe meal. Munch on favorites like crème brulee-dipped French toast, corned beef hash and chicken crepes with crawfish Creole Mornay sauce, then swing by the carving stations for prime rib and honey-roasted turkey or the omelet station if you’re in the mood for breakfast. Don’t forget to bring your sweet tooth, as dessert bars will be set up with all the cakes and cookies you could imagine.

