Mollie Mae Wines Celebrates a Love of Dogs and Vino 

“Wine Unleashed” is the motto of the area’s latest wine company, which combines two passions for owners Kevin Boylan and Madison Collins: dogs and wine. The couple owns Aussie doodle rescue Mollie Mae, the namesake of the wine label they created together and the choice of name for their latest passion project, Mollie Mae Wines in Glen Mills.

Mollie Mae’s Beginnings

Boylan, who owns a landscaping company, and Collins, a middle-school teacher, aim to create wines that are joyful and full of personality, much like their beloved pup. The duo has teamed up with boutique winemakers in Napa Valley to produce the Mollie Mae grapes for the label, which ships from Pennsylvania.

Mollie Mae’s Wines

Currently, the brand offers three varietals: Mollie Mae Rosé, a dry, crisp and refreshing blush with notes of watermelon, strawberry and citrus; Mollie Mae Chardonnay, a white that combines creamy richness with a clean finish and flavors of pear, apple and vanilla; and Mollie Mae Cabernet Franc, a vibrant medium-bodied red with hints of black cherry and pepper. Prices range from $22-$28 per bottle, with $1 from each bottle sold going to dog rescue charities.

This summer, Mollie Mae also introduced a summer sipping wine called the “Summer Treat Moscato,” perfect for sitting on the beach or patio. The owners plan to release seasonal wines throughout the year as well. “You’ll taste the heart, soul and sunshine in every bottle,” Boylan and Collins say.

Looking Ahead

While Boylan and Collins have not ruled out adding more varietals in the future, for now they are focusing on their three mainstay wines and one seasonal rotation. They hosted a launch party at Red Brick Winery in Glen Mills in July, complete with free wine tastings, small bites and live music—and Mollie herself greeting guests.

Mollie Mae Wines will also be at the Chester County Catalina Wine Mixer, which takes place at the American Helicopter Museum in West Chester on September 6. Upcoming events will be advertised on the brand’s events calendar.

Mollie Mae offers discounts on multiple bottles on its website, along with free shipping over $100. Gift lanterns for several occasions filled with a bottle of wine, candles and other themed treats are also available. Subscriptions, monthly or seasonal, offer a bottle of wine and snacks, along with doggie “wine” (nonalcoholic, dog-safe herbal infusion or broth) and pup treats, a paw print card and bonus perks.

Boylan and Collins hope their wines are opened at gatherings and celebrations throughout the region and beyond. “It’s about embracing life with a wag in your step, sharing laughter with friends and always making time for one more glass,” they say.

