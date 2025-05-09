Notable Main Line Area Dining News in May

You’ll need to venture into the basement of West Chester’s new 108-room Hotel Indigo to find Room 109, a speakeasy rife with nods to area history. A floor-to-ceiling card catalog near the entrance pays tribute to West Chester University. A wall-sized mural displays a replica of an ad for the 19th-century Eagle Hotel, which once stood on the same Gay Street parcel. Shelves are lined with books from nearby Baldwin’s Book Barn and assorted trinkets from antique shops in Chadds Ford. With its 50-person limit, Room 109 feels downright exclusive, with its cushy couches, hidden tables, 10-seat bar and classic cocktails with names like Room with a View, Bellhop Mule and Wake Up Call. 39 E. Gay St., West Chester, (484) 630-2880.

More Nibbles: West Chester is on another culinary roll, thanks to the recent openings of Mino Sushi & Ramen, Nanu’s Hot Chicken and Station 142 (from the owners of nearby Saloon 151).

New to Bryn Mawr, Manorah offers excellent Thai cuisine. 654 W. Lancaster Ave., #656, Bryn Mawr, (610) 771-8005.

Philly-based bao-bun purveyors Bao Nine recently debuted in Malvern. 10 Liberty Blvd., Suite 120, Malvern, (484) 320-8481.

And Goodness Bowls—already with locations in Collegeville and Villanova—brings its acai bowls and other healthy eats to Narberth. 650 Montgomery Ave., Suite 130, Narberth, (610) 510-4944.

