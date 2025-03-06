Where to Find the Tastiest Matcha Treats Around the Main Line

Matcha has exploded in popularity in recent years. Thanks to its health benefits and earthy yet sweet flavor, it’s become a mainstay at cafes and restaurants across the Main Line region. From cakes to crepes, ice cream and more, matcha makes its way into a variety of sweet treat that are well worth a try.

Matcha Crepe Cake at A La Mousse

920 Montgomery Ave., Narberth

This A La Mousse specialty is sure to please any green tea lover. With 20 ultra-thin cake layers filled with matcha cream, it’s a party for any sweet tooth. The shop also serves matcha delights in milkshake form.

Matcha Tiramisu at Cakeposer

43 E Lancaster Ave., Paoli

Beyond Cakeposer’s matcha tiramisu in a cup, the Paoli bakery also makes tasty Japanese matcha cream cake and mille crêpes. These sprightly green options are perfect for pairing with the array of green tea-flavored beverages at the shop.

Matcha Croiffles at Mochiatsu

845 N Jackson St., Media

This little donut shop in Media takes a unique approach to its Korean-inspired sweets. Its matcha croiffles are croissants cooked in a waffle iron and topped with fresh whipped cream and finished with fresh strawberries and a strawberry glaze. Matcha lovers will also find donuts and boba that lean into the flavor here.

Matcha Boba Tea at Yi’s Boba

24 Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

Switch up your traditional afternoon sip and check out Yi’s Boba. Matcha milk tea, smoothies and slushies are all enhanced with tapioca pearls and bursting boba. The sugar levels in each drink can be reduced for a healthier option.

Matcha Nama Chocolate at Le Mignon Cake & Playroom

300 W Lancaster Ave., Devon

Nama chocolate is a ganache made from melted cacao and fresh cream, and Le Mignon’s matcha take on the treat is a delicious indulgence. The Devon shop also serves mini matcha cakes and cake rolls. Plus, this bakery is equipped with a children’s playroom for kids to enjoy while adults relax.

Green Tea Ice Cream at Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory

4369 Main St., Manayunk

With the weather starting to warm up and spring on the horizon, we’re getting a hankering for ice cream, and this eccentric parlor uses only local ingredients in its products. Order the green tea ice cream alone or on top of a brownie for a decadent treat. Savor matcha flavors while playing the featured weekly video games, from Super Smash Bros. to retro classics. If you can’t make up your mind on a flavor, order an ice cream flight with four mini scoops.

