Mama-San Reimagines Asian Takeout in St. Davids

The former Buena Onda space across from Radnor High School has a new geographic and culinary focus. WIN Signature Restaurants’ Pearl and Paul Somboonsong are putting their own mark on the fast-casual sector with Mama-San, delivering affordable, high-quality sushi and other Asian dishes with an approachable efficiency. “Mama-San is our testing ground, allowing us to see what works and what doesn’t,” says Pearl.

The name pays tribute to Somboonsong matriarch Sutida, who was affectionately referred to as MamaSan. The kitchen team has developed a menu of visually appealing high-quality dishes. We sampled the pan-fried dumplings (just $6) and Azie Spicy Tuna Rolls before directing our chopsticks to an artful Bento box filled with seasoned edamame, maki rolls and a small salad. Available via self-serve touchscreen by the entrance or at the counter, menu items also include umami fries, garlic butter noodles and a build-your-own poke bowl.

Mama-San’s Zen-like interior design is the work of Swrl Studio’s Francesca Carney, a former classmate of Pearl’s at Radnor. The setup is marked by warm wood tones, softly curving half-moon booths, sleek custom banquettes and an impressive Japanese matsu tree. A striking overhead light fixture uses repurposed material from the nearby Azie on Main location that closed this past year.

Though not up and running at press time, Mama-San’s mini bar will serve a curated selection of adult beverages and cocktails. Unique desserts include a mochi brownie (with Japanese sweet rice flour), miso chocolate chip cookies, and eggplant-colored ube Rice Krispy treats made with purple yam.

Cost: $6-$20.

Atmosphere: Asian chic.

Hours: 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Attire: Casual.

Mama-San

226 N. Radnor Chester Road, St. Davids, (484) 580-6942

Website

