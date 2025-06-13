Subscribe
Mama-San Reimagines Asian Takeout in St. Davids

Sleek and efficient, Mama-San serves up innovative fare that goes far beyond the classic Asian takeout experience.

fast casual
Asian-themed plates and bowls. Photos by Ed Williams

The former Buena Onda space across from Radnor High School has a new geographic and culinary focus. WIN Signature Restaurants’ Pearl and Paul Somboonsong are putting their own mark on the fast-casual sector with Mama-San, delivering affordable, high-quality sushi and other Asian dishes with an approachable efficiency. “Mama-San is our testing ground, allowing us to see what works and what doesn’t,” says Pearl.

The drunken chicken roll.

The name pays tribute to Somboonsong matriarch Sutida, who was affectionately referred to as MamaSan. The kitchen team has developed a menu of visually appealing high-quality dishes. We sampled the pan-fried dumplings (just $6) and Azie Spicy Tuna Rolls before directing our chopsticks to an artful Bento box filled with seasoned edamame, maki rolls and a small salad. Available via self-serve touchscreen by the entrance or at the counter, menu items also include umami fries, garlic butter noodles and a build-your-own poke bowl.

Siblings Paul and Pearl Somboonsong.
Pan-fried dumplings.

Mama-San’s Zen-like interior design is the work of Swrl Studio’s Francesca Carney, a former classmate of Pearl’s at Radnor. The setup is marked by warm wood tones, softly curving half-moon booths, sleek custom banquettes and an impressive Japanese matsu tree. A striking overhead light fixture uses repurposed material from the nearby Azie on Main location that closed this past year.

Ube Rice Krispy treats.

Though not up and running at press time, Mama-San’s mini bar will serve a curated selection of adult beverages and cocktails. Unique desserts include a mochi brownie (with Japanese sweet rice flour), miso chocolate chip cookies, and eggplant-colored ube Rice Krispy treats made with purple yam.

A wellness salad with shrimp.

Cost: $6-$20.
Atmosphere: Asian chic.
Hours: 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Attire: Casual.

The spicy maki roll.

Mama-San
226 N. Radnor Chester Road, St. Davids, (484) 580-6942
Website

