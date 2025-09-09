Maison Lotus Blooms in Downtown Wayne

WIN Hospitality’s Pearl Somboonsong Murphy and brother Paul Somboonsong couldn’t have picked a better spot for their latest iteration of the elevated Asian-fusion dining experience: a prime 10,000-square-foot piece of real estate smack dab in the middle of Wayne’s thriving downtown—one with a history they can certainly relate to. The French Vietnamese-themed Maison Lotus is housed in what was once the flagship location for the pioneering Margaret Kuo’s empire—a place most Main Line diners knew quite well. Even better, they had the blessing of Margaret Kuo and her husband, Warren, two longtime fixtures in the community.

“There were several serious offers, and they decided to sell to our family because they trusted wed honor the integrity of the building and its legacy,” says Murphy. “They didn’t want to see it gutted or transformed into something that lacked cultural depth.”

Once the deal was done, the WIN siblings went into typical hands-on mode, working with Philadelphia’s DAS Architects on a stunning renovation of the space. A graduate of Cornell University’s vaunted hospitality school, Murphy was the project’s creative lead and interior designer. Paul, a Wharton School alum, is handling operations.

Walking into Maison Lotus, guests are greeted by a stunning bar with a corrugated emerald wraparound glass base and curved brass stools. Custom tilework, lush botanical murals, vintage lighting, rich woods, bamboo cane seating and textured fabrics combine for a multilayered tropical atmosphere.

While staying true to the previous floor plan, the second level has been updated with the same blend of French elegance and Vietnamese warmth.

The bar team curates a menu that bridges East and West, incorporating global spirits, Asian citrus and house-made syrups. Highlights include the bubbly Maison 175, a fresh take on the French 75, with lychee-infused vodka, lemongrass and sparkling rosé. The tequila-based Indochine Bloom blends hibiscus and blueberry for a vibrant, crimson-colored cocktail. The complex Japanese whiskeys, including Nikka, Hibiki and Yamazaki 12 Year, are also worth exploring.

Culinary director Agus Lukito orchestrates the menus for all six WIN restaurants, including the Blue Elephant Wayne just a few blocks away. In the Maison Lotus kitchen, executive chefs Kenkhoun Kayalath and Edgar Castro make their mark with traditional French beurre blanc sauces, nu’óc châm (Vietnamese dipping sauces) and beef consommé (infused with lemongrass, tamarind and herbs). We savored the make-your-own crispy duck bao buns, with sliced meat, scallions, cucumbers, and a sweet-and-sour tamarind hoisin sauce. Our lobster shumai (marinated lobster and shrimp in a steamed dumpling with kaffir lime) was light and tender, with a hint of coconut in the beurre blanc. Even better was the Wagyu beef and short rib pho presentation, with its tableside teapot pour of beef consommé broth. The tender meat was steeped in star anise, cinnamon and roasted ginger.

We topped off the evening with the highly photogenic pistachio opera cake, with pistachio mousse and ganache, a raspberry mirror glaze, and sweet pistachio nougatine tuile. We’d found our Instagrammable moment—and not a moment too soon.

COST: $7-$38.

CUISINE: High-end Asian.

HOURS: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

ATTIRE: Casual chic.

MAISON LOTUS

175 Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 527-5700

Website

