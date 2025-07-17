Wine of the Main Line: A Guide to the Area’s Top Wineries

While the Main Line is famous for lots of reasons, it’s the area’s flowing wine trails that distinguish it as an adored wine region. Locally, winemakers create vintages that are consistently a cut above the rest. These Main Line area wineries strike the perfect balance between modern methods and age-old traditions, whether they’re keeping production as close to the estate as possible, putting an emphasis on sustainable practices or switching it up with a tasty hard cider.

The outcomes (a.k.a. the wines) suggest that their dedication is a surefire recipe for success. Fortunately, these hotspots are all within easy reach for residents of the Main Line area.

Whether you’re an experienced sommelier, sophisticated oenophile or enthusiastic and curious novice, you’ll find something to love at each and every one of these wineries in the Philadelphia suburbs. Each one has its own atmosphere in addition to unique and delectable wines (some provide just a few vintages, while others offer as many as 50). Some offer lunch and dinner, while others have live music, dancing and even wagon rides, in addition to tastings, pairings and tours. Visit one or several over the course of a weekend as a fun outing with friends or a date with your special someone. Just make sure you have a designated driver!

Glen Mills

The atmosphere: Grace Winery feels far away, but it’s in nearby Glen Mills on a 35-acre estate complete with horse, goats, and donkeys, rustic barns and an old stone inn that dates all the way back to 1734 for one wing and 1815 for the other. Updated cottages dot the property and are perfect for staying the night after your tasting. Grace has a tasting barn with delicious local cheeses, charcuterie and other menu items to accompany the wines, as well as a wine cellar to host private dinners for up to 10. Don’t be surprised if you see a bride and groom on the property during wedding season, as Grace is a popular local spot to tie the knot.

Perks: Five red, four whites, a dry rosé and a sparkling wine are on the menu and offer a wonderful variety of tastes from dry to semi-sweet. On weekends, the tasting barn often has live acoustic music to enjoy while looking out at the lush vineyards. Trivia and comedy nights occur monthly as well as special workshops like flower arranging. Check out the calendar for details.

Try this: The 1734 is a rich, sophisticated red blend of California cabernet and the Grace Winery estate franc grape, while the Dragonfly red varietal has an earthy, dark berry, tobacco and spice flavor. The dry rosé has notes of strawberry and citrus, perfect for summer sipping.

Blue Bell

The atmosphere: Karamoor has contributed to the national recognition of Pennsylvanian wines. The Blue Bell winery has established itself as a regional gem by paying close attention to detail. The unique selling point of Karamoor Estate is that it only uses 30 acres of 100% estate-grown chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, pinot gris, viognier, merlot, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon and petit verdot grapes to make its world-class wines.

Perks: This location is tucked away in Blue Bell. The staff is welcoming and knowledgeable, the wine is outstanding and the tasting experience is top-notch. Plus, the outside tasting area is tranquil and picturesque, making it ideal for enjoying wine with friends.

Try this: The rosé from the 2024 collection is a lovely wine that is both crisp and slightly sweet. Strawberries, banana and kiwi fruit aromatics are followed up with stone fruits of apricot and peach flavors.

Landenberg

The atmosphere: The first vines were planted by 1723 Vineyards in 2015, and they have since expanded. The business’s proprietors, Sarah and Ben Cody, are both fifth-generation farmers from the Midwest who love fine wine and hard work.

Perks: 1723 is committed to making exceptional wines like cabernet franc, chambourcin, cabernet sauvignon, merlot and petit verdot that grow well in the mid-Atlantic region.

Try this: The newest addition to the estate portfolio is a white wine favorite from the 1723 Vineyards line: the Albariño. Albariño has rich notes of grapefruit and lemon oil followed by a lively palate opening, balanced by wet stone and brioche.

Avondale

The atmosphere: Located on a smaller family-run farm in Avondale, Va La Vineyards makes four small-batch dry table wines that are exclusive to this location. Created from the northern Italian and French varieties that are grown in the vineyard, each vintage produces a select number of bottles. Va La Vineyards offers seated tastings Fridays through Sundays in a century-old barn overlooking the vines in the backyard.

Perks: The wines can be purchased by the bottle, by the glass or, if there are enough supplies, in a small sampling flight. This vineyard is smaller and more quaint than some of the region’s larger wineries, making for a more intimate and wine-focused experience.

Try this: La Prima Donna, a one-of-a-kind field blend, is as nuanced and textured as any “orange wine” you’ve ever tasted, and it’s all cultivated on a single hillside just outside of Philadelphia. To really savor it, give it at least an hour in your glass or, better yet, two hours in a decanter.

Chadds Ford

The atmosphere: Penns Woods Winery is a family-owned winery in Pennsylvania. Gino Razzi, a winemaker with more than 40 years of experience, and his daughter Carley Razzi create acclaimed wines from grapes cultivated in Pennsylvania. Restaurants all across Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs serve Penns Woods wines. You can choose from a small variety of the wines at your local Wegman’s across Pennsylvania or pick up the entire collection by stopping by the Penns Woods tasting room.

Perks: The winery and tasting room offers a whole vineyard experience and hosts live music, wine and food pairings and other fun activities at select times which can be found on the website’s event page.

Try this: Enjoy the 2024 sauvignon blanc with flavors of grapefruit, blood orange and lemongrass citrus with notes of lime zest and a clean, zesty acidity.

Perkiomenville

The atmosphere: The history of A’Dello Vineyard and Winery can be traced back to an ancient, secret family recipe that was created in Italy and passed down through many generations of winemakers. A new generation has now introduced this expertly produced art to Pennsylvania’s picturesque hills.



Perks: Visit the tasting room for live music on Saturdays and Sundays, or attend winery activities like line dancing or barre classes on the events calendar.

Try this: The pinot grigio is a clear, dry white wine produced in the traditional Italian manner. When delicate fruit tastes are fermented in stainless steel, they are intensified and allow fresh notes to stand out on the palate without leaving a lingering aftertaste.

Kennett Square, Nottingham

The atmosphere: In 2008, 3,000 vines were planted on the family farm to start the grape plot that would eventually become Wayvine Winery & Vineyard. The 11 distinct varietals of grapes grown onsite in the small rural community of Nottingham are now supported by 12,000 vines. Wayvine recently opened a second location in downtown Kennett Square. While the Nottingham location has a relaxed down-on-the-farm feel, the Kennett tasting room offers a more sophisticated atmosphere with outdoor patio seating.

Perks: The tasting room and a few local restaurants sell all of the estate wines. Wayvine has live music some weekend nights in the summer as well. To learn more, check the events page.



Try this: Try the sparkling pet-nat riesling or the rosé Carmine for summer sipping. Wayvine even offers a vermouth in addition to the red, white and sparkling varietals.



Phoenixville

The atmosphere: Vintner’s Table, serving the award-winning wines of Folino Estate in Kutztown, provides an authentic Italian experience amid the bustle of Bridge Street. Sit and stay a while in the chic and stylish Italian-style café.

Perks: Take advantage of one of the beloved wine flights, a glass or a bottle to share with your table. In addition to the extensive wine selection, Vintner’s Table offers a fun summer treat of a take-home watermelon basil sangria kit.

Try this: The Lorenzo Forte, a two-time gold and silver medal winner, is a French-oaked Bordeaux-style blend of cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc and merlot. This dark red wine offers flavors of dark cherry and raspberry that are followed by a smoky, peppery aftertaste.

Lansdale

The atmosphere: In 1995, owner and winemaker Christopher Boyd began producing wine in the cellar of his home. In a decade, that swiftly increased to more than 3,000 gallons, and the winery was formally established in 2006. Between Blue Bell and Lansdale, Pennsylvania’s small community of West Point is home to the main winery.

Perks: Boyd enjoys creating distinctive wines from fruit produced by nearby farmers, including agave (tequila) wine, peach wine, blueberry wine, mango wine, black forest wine and hazelnut port, among others. The winery offers cheese, sandwiches and other small bites to accompany the wines.

Try this: Try the jalapeno wine, made entirely from peppers, no grapes. It won a silver medal in both Pennsylvania and California. It pairs well with brie cheese on a cracker and can also be used in cooking (the website has more than 20 recipes). And yes, it is hot!

Coatesville

The atmosphere: Just north of Unionville in southern Chester County, this vineyard has a southern-facing slope that provides views of the Brandywine Creek. The vineyard got its name from “Stargazers Stone,” which is next to the winery. The stone was used to study the Mason-Dixon line between Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Perks: Stargazers Vineyard produces wines with elegance, complexity and depth of flavor as well as an intensely mineral-forward character due to the schisty Chester County soil.

Try this: The 2023 Solar Celebration Chardonnay is unoaked with bright acid and nuances of tart green apple and citrus. It’s perfect when paired with any white fish entree, a nice patio deck or dinner alfresco.

Chadds Ford

The atmosphere: One of Pennsylvania’s first vineyards, Chaddsford Winery is situated in the Brandywine Valley, in the stunning southeastern region of the state. With an annual production of about 30,000 cases, Chaddsford Winery continues to be one of the biggest by volume in Pennsylvania’s wine business. It was founded in 1982 and is widely regarded as a pioneer in the state.

Perks: Chaddsford shows its artisanship through a varied portfolio of dry whites, reds and sweet wines with a focus on producing approachable, food-friendly wines that reflect its distinctive “Mid-Atlantic Uplands” environment. Visit Chaddsford Winery to partake in a wine tasting or flight, which is available seven days a week, or go on the weekend to attend a festival or any of the many special events.

Try this: The chardonnay spends a full year in French and Hungarian oak after undergoing malolactic fermentation and resting on creamy lees. These elements combine to create a fruit powerhouse that is warm, butter-crusted and sweetened with honey.

Montgomeryville

The atmosphere: Stone & Key Cellars is a full-service winery and cidery that also serves artisan beer from Pennsylvania. To produce wine and cider here in Pennsylvania, it only uses the best grapes from Chile, California, Washington and other grape-centric regions. It uses apples from nearby orchards for the hard ciders.

Perks: The vineyard provides charcuterie plates, hummus and cheeseboards. Keep an eye out for events and a complete menu on weekends.

Try this: The beloved merlot pours a deep red color, with aromas of chocolate-covered cherries, oak and plum. On the palate, this wine displays notes of cherry cordial, cedar and black currant with subtle tannins.

Landenberg

The atmosphere: Ninety percent of the grapes used to make the unique wines at the 5,000-case winery known as Paradocx Vineyard are cultivated on the 100-acre site. The home vineyard of Paradocx produces 23 wines from more than 36,000 grapes and is tucked away among the undulating hills of southern Chester County.

Perks: The tasting room at Paradocx Vineyard offers lights bites, flatbread pizzas, sandwiches and salads and hosts live music and other regular activities.



Try this: Get a taste of the unique T-Wine! T-Wine is a blend of sweet white wine that has been lightly flavored with natural black tea to give it a refreshing flavor.

