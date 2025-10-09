8 Can’t-Miss Spots to Try for Main Line Today Restaurant Week

It’s time for the biggest dining event in the Philadelphia suburbs! Visit a local favorite or try a new restaurant during Main Line Today Restaurant Week, running October 12-25.

Each eatery has put together a special prix-fixe menu with favored selections of must-try items. Multi-course lunch options are priced at $25, $30 or $35, and dinner offerings are available at $30, $45 or $55 tiers. Find all the participating restaurants and their menus here.

Ready to make your reservations? Here’s a preview of some of the eateries you can dine at during Restaurant Week.

555 E Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (484) 429-2158

Jose Garces’ Andalusian concept made its way to the Main Line in 2023 and has quickly become a local favorite. Paella, tapas and sangrias delight at Amada.

118 W Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 964-9700

This elevated New American BYO celebrated its two-year anniversary at its current Lancaster Avenue location this fall. Glory Bay salmon, steak frites and mushroom ravioli are all Restaurant Week highlights.

503 W Lancaster Ave., Wayne; (610) 964-2588

Who doesn’t love this classic Main Line hotspot? If you haven’t been, it’s the perfect time to stop in for lunch or dinner. The evening menu is elevated with burrata, veal Milanese and chocolate mousse trifle.

51 St Georges Rd., Ardmore; (484) 412-8011

Located in Suburban Square, Lola’s Garden puts together a selection of popular menu items utilizing local, seasonal ingredients. Under head chef Greg Vassos, the restaurant brings a farm-to-table concept delivered with exquisite presentation. Though the menu is ever-changing, favorites like the fried Brussels sprouts, buttermilk fried chicken sandwich and duck confit salad have become menu mainstays.

139 E Lancaster Ave., Wayne; (610) 977-0600

Known for its Italian soul food, Rosalie serves up lunch and dinner during Restaurant Week. Plenty of yummy bites are on the menu, like gnocchi, Verlasso salmon and arancini.

1901 Darby Rd., Havertown, (484) 454-3074

Calling all barbecue lovers! Sophie’s BBQ has new fall menu items like salmon burnt ends and grits, hot chicken cheesesteak and chicken and waffles skewers to make you drool. Visit them in Havertown for Restaurant Week and you will be hooked.

138 W Lancaster Ave., Devon, (610) 590-4675

Located in a thoroughly modern greenhouse with the sights and scents of nature all around, Terrain Cafe is an entirely unique Main Line area dining experience. Its extensive Restaurant Week $45 dinner menu includes favorites like seared scallops, quinoa fritters and boneless beef short rib.

981 Baltimore Pke., Glen Mills, (610) 822-2100; 379 Lancaster Ave., Haverford, (610) 896-4556; 200 W Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 225-3700; 181 Gordon Dr., Exton, (610) 827-9000

Forever a Main Line favorite, White Dog’s locations in Glen Mills, Haverford, Wayne and Chester Springs have signed on for lunch and dinner. Menus differ across all four spots, so you’ll just have to visit each one to avoid missing out.

