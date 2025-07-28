11 Main Line Area Drinks to Sip All Summer Long

Summer is the perfect time for sunshine, beach time and, of course, relaxing evenings with your favorite drink. Whether you want to enjoy a canned beer or cocktail to-go or visit a restaurant for specialty beverages, these Main Line area drinks will make your summer days even more enjoyable.

Autograph Brasserie’s Watermelon Mint Martini

Is there is a more seasonal cocktail combo than citrus vodka, watermelon puree, lemon and mint? We can’t think of one. This delicious concoction is a must-try summer refresher.

503 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

Named after Chef Robert Irvine, this refreshing canned cocktail combines the citrus fruit Buddha’s hand with Meyer lemon and yuzu for a delightful summer sip with a 7.5% ABV.

575 W 3rd St., Lansdale

101 Bridge St., Phoenixville



DePaul’s Table’s Copa Cabana Cosmo

We are picturing suntan lotion and beach towels when we taste the Copa Cobana Cosmo with Kiki vodka, passionfruit, pineapple, lemon and falernum at DePaul’s Table.

7 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

Iron Hill Brewery‘s Lemon Cerveza

Calling all beer lovers! The Lemon Cerveza by Iron Hill is going to be your new best friend. This lemony, Mexican-style lager will have you feeling like you’re somewhere tropical.

Various locations including Ardmore, Exton, Media, Newtown Square, Phoenixville and West Chester

Locust Lane’s Fluffy Sunshine

This aptly named brew is a cloudy ale brewed with Citra, Simcoe and Cascade hops, producing citrus and grapefruit flavors. And at 4.5%, this light beer is a perfect one to take to the beach.

50 Three Tun Rd., Malvern

Brick & Brew’s Pineapple Margarita

This rooftop bar (in Havertown’s location) nails it with pineapple-infused tequila, a handmade house sour mix, orange liquor and club soda. It goes down way quicker than it should. All three Brick & Brews feature this must-try summer cocktail.

31 E. Eagle Rd., Havertown

400 E. King St., Malvern

26 W. State St., Media

Sovana Bistro’s Raspberry-Lemon Spritz

Indulge in this inspired warm-weather creation, which blends vodka, raspberry puree, fresh lemon, house-made limoncello and prosecco to perfection.

696 Unionville Rd., Kennett Square

Stolen Sun Brewing’s New Exton IPA

Enjoy a juicy drink with all sorts of tropical flavors, like pineapple, guava, grapefruit and orange, to help you escape your everyday worries and put you in relaxation mode.

342 N. Pottstown Pke. Ste. B, Exton

Teca’s Espresso Martini

Every season is espresso martini season! The creamy foam that tops this classic cocktail is the product of a lot of vigorous shaking.

38 E. Gay St., West Chester

191 S. Newtown Street Rd., Newtown Square

TwoFourteen’s Equinox 75

Calling all gin lovers! TwoFourteen has a seasonal drink for you with its Equinox 75. This cocktail features gin, blueberry, lemon-thyme bitters, lemon and brut for a wonderful flavor combo.

214 W. State St., Media

White Dog Cafe’s Dirty Dog

You’ll flip—or, at the very least, roll over—for this happy hour special: vodka with spicy green bean pickling brine, topped with an actual spicy green bean.

Various locations including Chester Springs, Haverford, Glen Mills and Wayne

