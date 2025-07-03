Main Line Area Restaurants Take Home Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards

Calling all wine lovers! Noted vino publication Wine Spectator recently published its list of Restaurant Award winners featuring several Main Line recipients. Wine culture is deeply entrenched in the Main Line and Philadelphia suburbs, given the many vineyards and wineries located across the area.

There are three tiers in Wine Spectator’s award system. The “Award of Excellence” tier features restaurants that have at least 90 selections from a well-chosen assortment of producers. The “Best of Award of Excellence” restaurants display depth across multiple wine-growing regions, with at least 350 selections. The “Grand Award” tier, awarded to only 96 restaurants nationwide, goes to restaurants with over 1,000 selections of wine and uncompromising commitment to the quality of their program.

Seven Main Line area restaurants made the “Award of Excellence” list, and two won prestigious “Best of Award of Excellence” awards, including the newly renovated 1906 at Longwood Gardens. So grab your glass and get ready to savor a glass of vino at these restaurants offering excellent breadth of choice and a commitment to quality grapes that satisfy wine lovers around the western suburbs.

- Advertisement -

Award of Excellence

200 Main St., King of Prussia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davio’s (@daviosrestaurant)

With nearly a dozen locations across the Northeast, Steve DeFillipo’s Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in King of Prussia is one of the more exclusive Award of Excellence winners.

670 W Dekalb Pke., King of Prussia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie V’s (@eddievs_)

Serving up seafood and over 95 distinct selections, Eddie V’s in King of Prussia is a seven-year Award of Excellence winner focusing on wines from California and France. Look to pair its vintages with a wide variety of East and West Coast oysters and mouthwatering fish and shellfish.

155 Main St. Building L, King of Prussia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fogo de Chao (@fogo)

This South American steakhouse chain is known for its Rodízio-style prix-fixe menu. Naturally, it focuses on South American selections, primarily from Argentina and Chile. Come here for delights from a nine-year Wine Spectator veteran and healthy cuts of meat.

1109 W. Baltimore Pke., Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margaret Kuo’s (@margaretkuos)

- Advertisement -

Margaret Kuo’s Kitchen focuses primarily on vintages from California and France. Serving up Asian fusion and taking home a previous Best of the Main Line Award for dumplings, Margaret Kuo’s was also an award winner for over a decade at the once-beloved but now-closed Wayne location.

640 W Dekalb Pke. Ste. 1250, King of Prussia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morton’s The Steakhouse (@mortonssteak)

With dozens of locations across the United States, Morton’s has a dedicated sommelier team consisting of wine professionals who maintain a vibrant culture and wine list with nearly 300 selections from which to choose. A Wine Spectator recipient since 2016, Morton’s specializes in bottles from California and the United States.

160 N Gulph Rd. #101, King of Prussia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seasons 52 (@seasons52)

Offering a more refined selection of around 90 wines, Seasons 52 serves upscale American cuisine. Its shorter list and seasonal menu mean a selection more tailored and thoughtful than many other entries. Those aiming for a relaxed evening will find it in the 52 wines by the glass.

700 W. Dekalb Pke., King of Prussia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sullivan’s Steakhouse (@sullivanssteakhouse)

A first-time winner, this steak chain has a popular happy hour, excellent seafood and cuts of beef and, of course, an extensive and impressive wine list to top it all off.

Best of Award of Excellence

1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Longwood Gardens (@longwoodgardens)

A first-time recipient of Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence, the grand reopening of 1906 at Longwood Gardens was heralded in the area. Now located below the Main Conservatory with views of the Fountain Garden, the restaurant includes a full-service bar, lounge and private dining room, in addition to its many wine curated offerings.

236 Mall Blvd., King of Prussia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Capital Grille (@thecapitalgrille)

With so much floor space, The Capital Grille is capable of housing an inventory of approximately 4,000 bottles and 350 individual selections. Specializing in both new and old world wines, The Capital Grille boasts selections from “nearly every wine-growing region on earth.” Cheers!

Related: 6 Summer Cocktails to Sip at the Jersey Shore