The Loveliest Restaurants for Outdoor Dining Around the Main Line

There’s no better way to enjoy the beautiful weather around the Main Line than with an alfresco meal at one of the region’s top-tier eateries. Whether for a casual lunch or celebratory dinner, these local restaurants welcome diners for a gourmet meal in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Chester County

The rooftop view is downright breathtaking at this former firehouse. Though East Branch is known for its award-winning beer, the food is a step above typical pub fare. No-brainers include the house-made pickles, brisket noodles and three-cheese brisket mac.

- Advertisement -

202 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, (484) 593-0815

Tucked away in the quaint historic village of Marshallton, this popular pub-style eatery’s extensive patio is about as dog-friendly as they come. The menu features fondue, shareable plates, rich mushroom and French onion soups and creative craft cocktails.

1300 W. Strasburg Rd., West Chester, (610) 692-4367

This historic inn (with charming overnight accommodations) is home of the Spring House Terrace, which is perfect for casual cocktail parties and after-work happy hours. There’s also the more intimate Table 1745, a 275-year-old springhouse with seating for up to six guests. Beef Wellington and snapper soup are among the menu highlights.

9 Old Lancaster Rd., Malvern, (610) 296-3637

A vintage Volkswagen bus serves as the centerpiece for the bistro’s second-floor Analog Room and Outdoor Beer Garden, with its funky wall art, retro accents, open roof and oversized windows offering bird’s-eye views of downtown Phoenixville. The menu features handhelds, pizza and wings. Live music is the norm on weekends.

212 Bridge St., Phoenixville, (610) 935-7141

Built right next to a babbling branch of the Brandywine River, the deck of this authentic British-themed pub offers unspoiled rural tranquility that makes it ideal for outdoor dining. Classics include bangers and mash, Scotch eggs, Welsh rarebit and sticky toffee pudding. The beer list features both local and hard-to-get international options.

1383 N. Chatham Rd., Coatesville, (610) 383-0600

View this post on Instagram A post shared by White Dog Cafe Chester Springs (@whitedogchestersprings)

- Advertisement -

The newest location of the White Dog chain is located at the old site of the Vickers Tavern. After a complete renovation, the restaurant seats around 350 with a stunning outdoor area and truly beautiful surroundings on the garden patio, which features a large wood-burning fireplace. Take it all in while enjoying the popular goat cheese whipped ricotta or the delicious Sandy Ridge deviled eggs. Dogs are allowed, and the patio is enclosed and heated in the winter.

181 Gordon Dr., Exton, (610) 827-9000

Delaware County

Surrounded by lush plants and flowers, the outdoor patio isn’t the only area at Autograph Brasserie that feels like it’s outdoors. The indoor-outdoor Sycamore Room has a tree growing up through the floor and sets of doors that open to the fresh air. Old favorites include the 12oz rib-eye and dry-aged burger.

503 W Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 964-2588

Tucked away on a small street, 333 Belrose is removed from the hustle and bustle of Lancaster Ave., and its outdoor area feels miles away from it all. Choose from an inventive menu with selections like Wagyu chopped beef spring rolls with Cooper sharp cheese and spicy ketchup or go for something more traditional like the Belrose crab cakes with goat cheese mashed potatoes.

333 Belrose Ln., Wayne, (610) 293-1000

Lunch, brunch and dinner are served on LaScala’s state-of-the-art covered patio area, which is a delight for outdoor dining. The white brick walls, 25-seat bar and high-top tables create a welcoming atmosphere. Menu highlights include stuffed long hots, calamari fritti and wood-fired pizza.

3739 West Chester Pke., Newtown Square, (484) 900-2828

A large, open-to-the-sky ceiling caps a festively lit courtyard with myriad textures and colors at Idlewild, one of five dining spaces at the dramatically revamped Towne House. Notable menu items include rabbit poutine, hushpuppies and pan-seared lump crabcakes.

117 Veterans Sq., Media, (484) 445-2041

The beautiful outdoor patio at Streetlight serves New American and wood-fired cuisine in a delightful setting. In addition to local, craft ingredients and flavor, the eatery has a happy hour Monday from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday to Friday from 5-7 p.m.

5400 Ferne Blvd., Drexel Hill, (484) 461-9823

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tavola Restaurant + Bar (@tavolarestaurant)

Sink into soft pillows and enjoy sweeping views of the Springfield Country Club golf course at Tavola. Cozy fire pits, palm trees and shaded hideaways also await. The kitchen specializes in eclectic American cuisine and brick-oven specialties, with live acoustic music Thursday through Sunday.

400 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, (610) 543-2100

Montgomery County

Amid the industrial surroundings of the former Pencoyd Iron Works site overlooking the banks of the Schuylkill River, this café patio is a great place to unwind or gear up. Garage doors provide a nice cross-breeze, and the menu offers enticing upscale-casual fare. Walk or bike off your meal on the nearby Pencoyd Trail to Manayunk.

617 Righters Ferry Rd., Bala Cynwyd, (484) 434-8765

Inside a converted movie theater, Not Your Average Joe’s serves casual American cuisine and specialty cocktails. Located in Ardmore’s Suburban Square, Not Your Average Joe’s is a must for burgers, pizzas, massive salads and cocktails.

49 St. James Pl., Ardmore, (484) 708-1500

The folks that brought us The Goat’s Beard offer a gorgeous second-floor deck at their Conshohocken gem, The Daisy Tavern. Sip on a craft cocktail like the Watermelon Sugar High or the Daisy Daze while choosing from a varied menu that includes everything from pizzas to curry to salads.

1100 E. Hector St., Ste. 110, Conshohocken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ripplewood (@theripplewood)

Ripplewood is known for its burger, but the back patio, lined with plants and windows to the indoor dining area, is a comfortable way to enjoy an exquisite meal outdoors. If you’re with a group, lauded shareables include the pretzeled Parker House rolls and wings.

29 E Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, (610) 486-7477

Draped in white lights and anchored by a converted garage, this unique outdoor dining space is secluded and intimate. Locally sourced ingredients define a menu that includes signature wings and Conshy crab fries.

101 E. 7th Ave., Conshohocken, (610) 897-8212

On hot summer days, the patio at this Conshy mainstay beckons those looking for outdoor dining with wrought-iron seating and tables, a trickling fountain and plenty of shade. Wash down your quesadillas, enchiladas or tacos with a pitcher of margaritas.

800 Spring Mill Ave., Conshohocken, (610) 825-3000

More Great Options for Outdoor Dining

Al Pastor

560 Wellington Sq., Exton, (484) 341-8886

At the Table BYOB

118 W Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 964-9700

Bar Lucca

729 E. Hector St., Conshohocken, (610) 825-2700

The Black Cat Cafe

42 Berkley Rd., Devon, (610) 688-1930

The Blue Bell Inn

601 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, (215) 646-2010

Brick & Brew

31 E. Eagle Rd., Havertown, (484) 455-7250; 26 W. State St., Media, (484) 443-8441; 400 E. King St., Malvern, (484) 320-8688

Brickside Grille

540 Wellington Sq., Exton, (610) 321-1600

Christopher’s a Neighborhood Place

108 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, (610) 687-6558

Cornerstone Bistro & Artisanal Market

1 West Ave., Wayne, (610) 688-1888

Creekside Sports Bar & Grill

765 N. Lewis Rd., Limerick, (610) 495-6945

Dolce Zola

134 E. Gay St., West Chester, (484) 887-0760

Epicurean Garage

570 Simpson Dr., Chester Springs, (610) 615-5189

Founding Farmers

255 Main St., Ste 180, King of Prussia, (474) 808-4008

The Goat’s Beard

103 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, (484) 584-4979

Gullifty’s

1149 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-1851

Gypsy Saloon

128 Ford St., Conshohocken, (610) 828-8494

The Jockey

240 Lancaster Ave., Malvern, (610) 296-2222

La Verona

114 E State St., Kennett Square, (610) 444-2244

Limoncello Ristorante

9 N. Walnut St., West Chester, (610) 436-6230; 499 E. Uwchlan Ave., Chester Springs, (610) 524-3112

Mercato Ristorante and Bar

33 Market St., West Chester, (610) 701-6326

Opa Taverna

40 E. Gay St., West Chester, (610) 696-4100

The Orangery

130 S. Lloyd Ave., Downingtown, (484) 401-5554

Restaurant Alba

7 W. King St., Malvern, (610) 644-4009

Ryan Christopher’s BYOB

245 Woodbine Ave., Narberth, (610) 664-9282

Savona

100 Old Gulph Rd., Gulph Mills, (610) 520-1200

Sedona Taphouse

44 W. Gay St., Suite 1, West Chester, (610) 738-5104; 131 Bridge St., Suite 5, Phoenixville, (484) 302-5714

The Silverspoon

503 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 688-7646

Slow Hand

30 N. Church St., West Chester, (484) 999-8638

The Social

117 E. Gay St., West Chester, (610) 738-3948

Somo Manayunk

4311 Main St., Philadelphia, (267) 297-6668

Stolen Sun Brewing & Roasting

342 Pottstown Pke., Suite B, Exton, (484) 879-4161

Stove & Tap

329 W. Main St., Lansdale, (215) 393-8277; 158 W. Gay St., West Chester, (484) 999-0922

Suburban Restaurant and Beer Garden

570 Wellington Sq., Exton, (610) 458-2337

Terrain Cafe

138 Lancaster Ave., Devon, (610) 590-4671; 2100 Lower State Rd., Doylestown, (267) 680-8104; 914 Baltimore Pke., Glen Mills, (610) 459-2400

Villa Artigiano Ristorante BYOB

53 W Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, (484) 414-4997

Related: Where to Find Enticing Espresso Martinis Around the Main Line