The Loveliest Restaurants for Outdoor Dining Around the Main Line

There’s no better way to enjoy the beautiful weather around the Main Line than with an alfresco meal at one of the region’s top-tier eateries. Whether for a casual lunch or celebratory dinner, these local restaurants welcome diners for a gourmet meal in a beautiful outdoor setting.
Chester County
East Branch Brewing
The rooftop view is downright breathtaking at this former firehouse. Though East Branch is known for its award-winning beer, the food is a step above typical pub fare. No-brainers include the house-made pickles, brisket noodles and three-cheese brisket mac.
202 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, (484) 593-0815
Four Dogs Tavern
Tucked away in the quaint historic village of Marshallton, this popular pub-style eatery’s extensive patio is about as dog-friendly as they come. The menu features fondue, shareable plates, rich mushroom and French onion soups and creative craft cocktails.
1300 W. Strasburg Rd., West Chester, (610) 692-4367
The General Warren
This historic inn (with charming overnight accommodations) is home of the Spring House Terrace, which is perfect for casual cocktail parties and after-work happy hours. There’s also the more intimate Table 1745, a 275-year-old springhouse with seating for up to six guests. Beef Wellington and snapper soup are among the menu highlights.
9 Old Lancaster Rd., Malvern, (610) 296-3637
Bistro on Bridge
A vintage Volkswagen bus serves as the centerpiece for the bistro’s second-floor Analog Room and Outdoor Beer Garden, with its funky wall art, retro accents, open roof and oversized windows offering bird’s-eye views of downtown Phoenixville. The menu features handhelds, pizza and wings. Live music is the norm on weekends.
212 Bridge St., Phoenixville, (610) 935-7141
The Whip Tavern
Built right next to a babbling branch of the Brandywine River, the deck of this authentic British-themed pub offers unspoiled rural tranquility that makes it ideal for outdoor dining. Classics include bangers and mash, Scotch eggs, Welsh rarebit and sticky toffee pudding. The beer list features both local and hard-to-get international options.
1383 N. Chatham Rd., Coatesville, (610) 383-0600
White Dog Cafe (Chester Springs)
The newest location of the White Dog chain is located at the old site of the Vickers Tavern. After a complete renovation, the restaurant seats around 350 with a stunning outdoor area and truly beautiful surroundings on the garden patio, which features a large wood-burning fireplace. Take it all in while enjoying the popular goat cheese whipped ricotta or the delicious Sandy Ridge deviled eggs. Dogs are allowed, and the patio is enclosed and heated in the winter.
181 Gordon Dr., Exton, (610) 827-9000
Delaware County
Autograph Brasserie
Surrounded by lush plants and flowers, the outdoor patio isn’t the only area at Autograph Brasserie that feels like it’s outdoors. The indoor-outdoor Sycamore Room has a tree growing up through the floor and sets of doors that open to the fresh air. Old favorites include the 12oz rib-eye and dry-aged burger.
503 W Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 964-2588
333 Belrose
Tucked away on a small street, 333 Belrose is removed from the hustle and bustle of Lancaster Ave., and its outdoor area feels miles away from it all. Choose from an inventive menu with selections like Wagyu chopped beef spring rolls with Cooper sharp cheese and spicy ketchup or go for something more traditional like the Belrose crab cakes with goat cheese mashed potatoes.
333 Belrose Ln., Wayne, (610) 293-1000
LaScala’s Fire
Lunch, brunch and dinner are served on LaScala’s state-of-the-art covered patio area, which is a delight for outdoor dining. The white brick walls, 25-seat bar and high-top tables create a welcoming atmosphere. Menu highlights include stuffed long hots, calamari fritti and wood-fired pizza.
3739 West Chester Pke., Newtown Square, (484) 900-2828
Idlewild
A large, open-to-the-sky ceiling caps a festively lit courtyard with myriad textures and colors at Idlewild, one of five dining spaces at the dramatically revamped Towne House. Notable menu items include rabbit poutine, hushpuppies and pan-seared lump crabcakes.
117 Veterans Sq., Media, (484) 445-2041
Streetlight Kitchen & Bar
The beautiful outdoor patio at Streetlight serves New American and wood-fired cuisine in a delightful setting. In addition to local, craft ingredients and flavor, the eatery has a happy hour Monday from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday to Friday from 5-7 p.m.
5400 Ferne Blvd., Drexel Hill, (484) 461-9823
Tavola Restaurant + Bar
Sink into soft pillows and enjoy sweeping views of the Springfield Country Club golf course at Tavola. Cozy fire pits, palm trees and shaded hideaways also await. The kitchen specializes in eclectic American cuisine and brick-oven specialties, with live acoustic music Thursday through Sunday.
400 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, (610) 543-2100
Montgomery County
The Landing Kitchen
Amid the industrial surroundings of the former Pencoyd Iron Works site overlooking the banks of the Schuylkill River, this café patio is a great place to unwind or gear up. Garage doors provide a nice cross-breeze, and the menu offers enticing upscale-casual fare. Walk or bike off your meal on the nearby Pencoyd Trail to Manayunk.
617 Righters Ferry Rd., Bala Cynwyd, (484) 434-8765
Not Your Average Joe’s
Inside a converted movie theater, Not Your Average Joe’s serves casual American cuisine and specialty cocktails. Located in Ardmore’s Suburban Square, Not Your Average Joe’s is a must for burgers, pizzas, massive salads and cocktails.
49 St. James Pl., Ardmore, (484) 708-1500
The Daisy Tavern
The folks that brought us The Goat’s Beard offer a gorgeous second-floor deck at their Conshohocken gem, The Daisy Tavern. Sip on a craft cocktail like the Watermelon Sugar High or the Daisy Daze while choosing from a varied menu that includes everything from pizzas to curry to salads.
1100 E. Hector St., Ste. 110, Conshohocken
Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft
Ripplewood is known for its burger, but the back patio, lined with plants and windows to the indoor dining area, is a comfortable way to enjoy an exquisite meal outdoors. If you’re with a group, lauded shareables include the pretzeled Parker House rolls and wings.
29 E Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, (610) 486-7477
Jasper’s Backyard
Draped in white lights and anchored by a converted garage, this unique outdoor dining space is secluded and intimate. Locally sourced ingredients define a menu that includes signature wings and Conshy crab fries.
101 E. 7th Ave., Conshohocken, (610) 897-8212
Coyote Crossing
On hot summer days, the patio at this Conshy mainstay beckons those looking for outdoor dining with wrought-iron seating and tables, a trickling fountain and plenty of shade. Wash down your quesadillas, enchiladas or tacos with a pitcher of margaritas.
800 Spring Mill Ave., Conshohocken, (610) 825-3000
More Great Options for Outdoor Dining
Al Pastor
560 Wellington Sq., Exton, (484) 341-8886
At the Table BYOB
118 W Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 964-9700
Bar Lucca
729 E. Hector St., Conshohocken, (610) 825-2700
The Black Cat Cafe
42 Berkley Rd., Devon, (610) 688-1930
The Blue Bell Inn
601 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, (215) 646-2010
Brick & Brew
31 E. Eagle Rd., Havertown, (484) 455-7250; 26 W. State St., Media, (484) 443-8441; 400 E. King St., Malvern, (484) 320-8688
Brickside Grille
540 Wellington Sq., Exton, (610) 321-1600
Christopher’s a Neighborhood Place
108 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, (610) 687-6558
Cornerstone Bistro & Artisanal Market
1 West Ave., Wayne, (610) 688-1888
Creekside Sports Bar & Grill
765 N. Lewis Rd., Limerick, (610) 495-6945
Dolce Zola
134 E. Gay St., West Chester, (484) 887-0760
Epicurean Garage
570 Simpson Dr., Chester Springs, (610) 615-5189
Founding Farmers
255 Main St., Ste 180, King of Prussia, (474) 808-4008
The Goat’s Beard
103 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, (484) 584-4979
Gullifty’s
1149 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-1851
Gypsy Saloon
128 Ford St., Conshohocken, (610) 828-8494
The Jockey
240 Lancaster Ave., Malvern, (610) 296-2222
La Verona
114 E State St., Kennett Square, (610) 444-2244
Limoncello Ristorante
9 N. Walnut St., West Chester, (610) 436-6230; 499 E. Uwchlan Ave., Chester Springs, (610) 524-3112
Mercato Ristorante and Bar
33 Market St., West Chester, (610) 701-6326
Opa Taverna
40 E. Gay St., West Chester, (610) 696-4100
The Orangery
130 S. Lloyd Ave., Downingtown, (484) 401-5554
Restaurant Alba
7 W. King St., Malvern, (610) 644-4009
Ryan Christopher’s BYOB
245 Woodbine Ave., Narberth, (610) 664-9282
Savona
100 Old Gulph Rd., Gulph Mills, (610) 520-1200
Sedona Taphouse
44 W. Gay St., Suite 1, West Chester, (610) 738-5104; 131 Bridge St., Suite 5, Phoenixville, (484) 302-5714
The Silverspoon
503 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 688-7646
Slow Hand
30 N. Church St., West Chester, (484) 999-8638
The Social
117 E. Gay St., West Chester, (610) 738-3948
Somo Manayunk
4311 Main St., Philadelphia, (267) 297-6668
Stolen Sun Brewing & Roasting
342 Pottstown Pke., Suite B, Exton, (484) 879-4161
Stove & Tap
329 W. Main St., Lansdale, (215) 393-8277; 158 W. Gay St., West Chester, (484) 999-0922
Suburban Restaurant and Beer Garden
570 Wellington Sq., Exton, (610) 458-2337
Terrain Cafe
138 Lancaster Ave., Devon, (610) 590-4671; 2100 Lower State Rd., Doylestown, (267) 680-8104; 914 Baltimore Pke., Glen Mills, (610) 459-2400
Villa Artigiano Ristorante BYOB
53 W Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, (484) 414-4997
