Your Complete Guide to the Top Breweries Around the Main Line

From light lagers to double-dry-hopped IPAs, these Main Line area breweries know how to do beer really, really well. Use our guide to help point you in the right direction when choosing where to go for your next brew with friends.

255 Mt. Airy Rd., Coatesville

This Coatesville craft brewery offers up to a dozen rotating beers in a renovated industrial space. Check out the menu from Tastebuds at 82, an independent company that shares the taproom space, while you’re there.



333 Granite Aly., West Chester; 4221 Ferne Blvd., Drexel Hill; 305 East High St., Pottstown



Tying its brews to the rich history of the Revolutionary War in the Brandywine area, this company, with three area locations, has patriotic beers that check off every box. A clear winner is the Fog of War, a hazy IPA with 6.5% ABV that boasts aromas of apricot, melon and soft citrus. Can’t decide what to order? Go for the beer flight, which allows you to choose five brews for $12 and find your next new favorite.

225 Birch St., Kennett Square

With beers like Uncommon Logic and Blue Hen Gold IPA, Braeloch has embraced its local roots. The 4,000-square-foot taproom features lots of seating, live music and a dog-friendly outdoor beer garden.

Multiple locations

Conshohocken Brewing Co. serves beer in style with four locations across the Main Line region. Stop into one of the tasting rooms or head down to Phoenixville to the Rec Room to play games or jam out to live music on Friday nights. The beer to try from this well-established brewery is Puddlers Row, a well-balanced brew with English hops and European malts, or Ring the Bell, the house American lager brewed with Pilsner malt and lightly hopped with Chinook.

202 E. Lancaster Ave., 2nd Flr., Downingtown

Production at East Branch Brewing takes place on the first floor and is served up fresh on the second. With 16 beers on tap, East Branch Brewing has it all from Der Bach, the German Kolsch, to Pacific, a 6% ABV West Coast IPA.

The Brewery: 241 N. Main St., Ambler

The Pub: 33 E. Butler Ave., Ambler

This company serves unique and interesting brews like Skyline, a 4.1% hazy “baby” IPA (meaning it’s less ABV than a full-bodied IPA) or the “dangerously crushable” Night Lines 7.4% American stout. With two locations in Ambler, both the taproom and the pub make for a worthwhile visit. Note: Forest & Main does not serve food at either location, so be sure to bring a bite with you or eat before visiting.

642 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

Stop into La Cabra’s Berwyn Brewpub for a tasty bite on the Latin-inspired menu, then wash it all down with a refreshing gulp of one of La Cabra’s many drafts or canned beers. Try the Hipster Catnip, a juicy 7.2% ABV IPA with notes of tropical and citrus fruits with a dry finish. The Hipster Hipster is its stronger counterpart at 8.3% ABV, while the Lil Hipster is a lighter 4.5% ABV version.

208 Carter Dr., West Chester

This legendary brewery serves up over 20 brews, with taps only steps away from where the magic happens. Stop in and be sure to try the ever-popular Tickle Parts, a 7.1% ABV New England-style IPA, or one of the many varieties of Cloudy and Cumbersome, a brew with 5.9% ABV and another classic take on the popular New England-style IPA. For those who steer clear of alcohol but don’t want to miss out on the party, Levante also offers two nonalcoholic brews. It has a beer garden at Highland Orchards as well.

50 Three Tun Rd., Malvern

Named after the street where the owners met, Locust Lane crafts a Farmhouse Pilsner which, at a 5% ABV, offers a light and refreshing drink for all. This Bavarian-style lager is packed with earthy and balanced hops held together by a spicy backbone. For those looking for something a little different, try out one of the test batches or seasonal offerings to keep things interesting.

242 Bridge St., Phoenixville

With 10 drafts available, this brewery serves up a plentiful selection of craft beer. Try the Double Dry Hopped Bleed Green, which has an ABV of 6.8%. This brew has been crafted with enough hops that it oozes forest green in honor of the Eagles.

1 N. Main St., Phoenixville

Visit this funky, historic urban brewing company with graffiti-adorned walls for great brews with interesting twists. Bine is a 7.1% ABV West Coast IPA and gold medal winner of the 2018 Great American Beer Festival. While that’s undoubtedly a crowd-pleaser, check out Flying Guillotine, a 7.5% ABV citrus IPA, or the black raspberry hard seltzer, the 5% Fizzy Binger, if you want to try something new.

5 Park Ave., Swarthmore



This Swarthmore brewhouse has expanded from one humble Beach Haven, NJ, location to three spots throughout PA and NJ, including a pop-up at Linvilla Orchards. Check out the fall-themed cans like Cider Donut Hard Cider and the Off-Season Sour Ale.

520 Kimberton Rd., Phoenixville; 331 Circle of Progress Dr., Pottstown; 20 Liberty Blvd., Malvern

Since debuting in 1995, Sly Fox has produced more than 100 craft brews, earning numerous awards. Headquartered in Pottstown, this local institution also operates a brewhouse and restaurant in Phoenixville and Malvern, among others across the state.

368 Bridge St., Phoenixville

Stable 12 Brewing Company began with three friends in a vacant horse barn after college. Now, it’s grown into a craft beer destination. A great brew to try is the Sugar Coated Pony Kisses, a New England-style beer with a 5.8% ABV; it’s a hazy offering that hits the mark. With a rotating draft list featuring more than 20 taps, it’s the perfect place to stop by and try one of the many available brews.

609 W. State St., Media

Loic Barnieu and Brian McConnell’s small-batch brewery runs the craft beer gamut, from IPAs and porters to stouts and pilsners. Try the imperial pumpkin ale, the Gourdfather, or This Little Piggy IPA.

342 N. Pottstown Pke., Suite B, Exton

Family-owned Stolen Sun not only specializes in craft brews but small-batch Colombian coffee, too. Iconic offerings like Baby Juices and Jumpy Jon’s Java Stout Stolen Sun get it right every time. Stop in and try some of the other varieties like Honey Bee, with a kiss of real honey and an ABV of 4.9%, or the Ghost of Uncle Jon’s Beer IPA with an ABV of 7.5%.

Multiple locations

This internationally ranked six-barrel brewery specializes in Americanized Belgian and French ales. Locally, it has two locations in Ardmore: the 150-seat Fermentaria and the original Brew Café, plus a Beer Park in Newtown Square as well as a Kennett Square outlet.

Multiple locations

With taprooms in Downingtown and Kennett Square, this Chester County institution has earned national acclaim since opening over two decades ago. Victory crafts 18 brews, including year-round staples like the Golden, Witty, Juicy, Berry and Sour Monkeys and seasonal favorites like the holiday-inspired Very Merry Monkey spiced ale.

300 Brookside Ave., Ambler; 310 Madison St., Lansdale

Another local favorite, Well Crafted Beer Company has been serving up brews since 1999. With a name inspired by the original well water specifically curated to produce the best-tasting brews, this location is a must-visit. Philly Yo!, the 5% ABV ale, is a crowd-pleaser. Be sure to stop in to try some of the taproom exclusives as well. Well Crafted also has a pop-up shop open select dates at the center of Skippack Village.

250 King Manor Dr., King of Prussia

With an all-day happy hour Mondays and Wednesdays that offer $2 off draft beers, Work Horse Brewery is the perfect spot for a lunch break. Try out the Bartenders Flight of the Month for a fun variety. If that’s not your style, you can’t go wrong with the Philly Light, a light lager with an ABV of 4%.

