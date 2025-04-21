Where to Find the Tastiest Lobster Rolls Down the Shore

You could always get a lobster roll around the Main Line, but isn’t there something so special about pairing your order with the vibes to match? After all, there’s nothing quite as enticing as eating the freshest seafood surrounded by the delightfully salty air along the shore.

Lobster rolls are always better at the shore, but before we get into where to find them, let’s dig into the two main types of rolls and what makes them unique.

What’s the difference between Connecticut and Maine lobster rolls?

Connecticut lobster rolls were the first to the party. They were invented during the 1920s and served warm, drenched in butter on a toasted bun. Maine lobster rolls, meanwhile, are served chilled and dressed in mayo, often with a crunchy vegetable like chives, celery or green onions.

- Advertisement -

With an abundance of seafood shacks and fine dining just a short road trip from the Main Line, there’s no place like the Jersey Shore to dig into delicious lobster rolls that are sure to satisfy your cravings this spring and summer.

800 N New Hampshire Ave., Atlantic City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Back Bay Ale House (@backbayalehouse)

Down in Atlantic City’s Inlet section lies Back Bay Ale House. With a charming alfresco patio and dozens of creative handmade cocktails, this lunch stop has top-notch beach vibes. Its take on the lobster roll is nontraditional, but still delicious. It’s called Back Bay-style, and it’s similar to a Maine roll, served chilled on a buttered, toasted bun with lobster and Ruby Red shrimp.

4520 Park Blvd., Wildwood

Open daily from 4 p.m., this down-to-earth establishment dishes up a Maine lobster roll served on a garlic bread bun with bits of real bacon. Just off the Wildwood boardwalk, this is one you won’t want to miss. The crab chowder makes for a delightful appetizer, too!

408 Washington St., Cape May

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suzanne Simonetti (@suzannesimonettiauthor)

On iconic Washington Street Mall, Cape May Fish Market serves a Connecticut-style roll dusted with sea salt on a lightly toasted bun. It also offers crab rolls, shrimp rolls, bacon scallop rolls and seafood rolls with crab, lobster and shrimp.

100 E Taylor Ave., Wildwood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dogtooth Bar & Grill (@dogtoothbarandgrill)

- Advertisement -

This lively local bar serves up a mean lobster roll. Plated Maine-style on a toasted, buttered roll with mayo, lemon butter and secret spices, the dish features two rolls in one order, so you’ll never leave unsatisfied.

Brigantine, Egg Harbor Township, Ship Bottom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mystic Lobster Roll Company (@mysticlobsterrollco)

Founded in 2020 by former minor league baseball player Phillip Tretola, Mystic Lobster Roll Company has expanded to over a dozen locations in just a handful of years. The brand specializes in Maine-style rolls, though it also offers Connecticut-style rolls, as well as lobster bisque, lobster mac and cheese and bacon Maine lobster bites to satisfy all your crustacean cravings.

206 97th St., Stone Harbor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quahog’s Seafood Shack & Bar (@quahogs)

You’ll have to give it ’til May 8 for Quahog’s to open this season, but it’s worth the wait. This New England-themed dive is the perfect spot for traditional Maine lobster rolls. Served with kewpie mayo, tarragon, chives and celery with coleslaw, corn on the cob and Old Bay fries, this one will make you feel like a real mariner.

Avalon, Cape May, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Wildwood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Grilled Cheesus | Grilled Cheese (@thegrilledcheesus)

You’re never further than a stone’s throw from Quincy’s, which has locations all along the southern Jersey Shore. (P.S. If you’re close to home, there’s also a location in Paoli.) With both Maine- and Connecticut-style offerings as well as lobster salad, grilled cheese, mac and cheese and bisque, Quincy’s is a veritable lobster heaven.

3255 Asbury Ave., Ocean City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A N D W I C H B A R (@sandwichbarocnj)

This seaside snack shack is a great place for a late-afternoon refuel. It offers lightly dressed rolls that fall somewhere between Maine- and Connecticut-style with warm butter, a toasted bun and a dash of herb mayo. Sandwich Bar lives up to its no-frills name with a no-nonsense, cash-only atmosphere.

7319 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Water Dog Smoke House (@waterdogsmokehouse)

Water Dog specializes in sustainably smoked fish and meats for large sales, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t dish up a killer lobster roll. Using all the claw and knuckle meat from one whole Maine lobster, it serves its rolls warm, Connecticut-style.

Related: These Jersey Shore Nature Tours Spotlight Breathtaking Wildlife