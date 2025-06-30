Subscribe
The Food News You Need to Know Around the Main Line in July

Drinks in Downingtown, elegant dining in Berwyn and more make the month delicious.

dining updates and food news in July
The Noble Goat’s One Night in Bangkok cocktail. Photo by Ed Williams.

After six months later, Bryan and Andrea Sikora (Hearth Kitchen, Merchant Bar, La Fia and Crow Bar) have finally secured a full liquor license at the Noble Goat in Downingtown’s River Station. Look for a full rail of spirits, a curated list of amaro and vermouth, domestic and international wines, and a healthy craft beer inventory (including selections from East Branch Brewing Company). “We’re excited to create happy hour menus with small plates and seasonal cocktails this summer,” says Andrea. 200 River Station Blvd., Downingtown, (484) 364-4369.

More nibbles: During the day, Matt Gentile and Genna Curcio offer house-made pasta and sauces, prepared foods, coffee, pastries and paninis at Settantatré Pasta & Provisions in Berwyn. By night, it’s prix fixe or à la carte dishes, cooking classes and special events. 802 Lancaster Ave., (610) 314-0876.

Jae and Virin Cha bring authentic southern Thai cuisine with a Bangkok street-food focus to Manorah, their new Bryn Mawr BYOB. 654 W. Lancaster Ave., (610) 771-8005.

Among Conshohocken’s latest additions, the Rabbit Hole entices with an artful cocktail experience paired, plus charcuterie and small plates. 201 W. 6th Ave.

And Francis and Nui Pascal (Birchrunville Store Cafe, Butterscotch Pastry Shop) are set to debut L’Olivo Trattoria this fall at the former Suburban Restaurant and Beer Garden spot in Exton. 570 Wellington Square.

