Watch Eagles Games at These Jersey Shore Sports Bars

Are you ready for the return of football? The NFL season is underway, and the defending Super Bowl champions, your Philadelphia Eagles, are making moves. If you’re down the Shore but still want to catch all the action this fall, bookmark this compilation of fun spots to watch the game.

For those in or near Atlantic City, many casinos offer game-day viewing on big screens (along with betting). If this is your preference, Live at Resorts, Harrah’s and Borgata are popular spots, as is A’Dam Good Sports Bar inside the Tropicana. Whether you find yourself in AC or all the way down in Cape May, these standalone bars and taverns are the way to go for the best Eagles viewing experience.

201 W. Willard Rd., Strathmere

Want to have a view of the Birds and the water? The Deauville Inn in Strathmere has both. Whether you choose a seat at the outside oyster bar, on the sunset deck or inside the dining room, Deauville has you covered with plenty of flat screens and food and drink specials. Wings, cheesesteaks and even seafood like lobster hush puppies and mussels a la mariniere await.

2400 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

Ducktown Tavern is a classic Atlantic City sports bar featuring the outdoor Duck Hut May through October for outside viewing down the shore. Inside is a great spot for traditional pub grub like burgers, wings, soups and chili to keep you full during the game. Monday trough Friday happy hour specials and game-day deals make it worth a stop to chant E-A-G-L-E-S! to the excitable crowd assembled inside or out.

314 96th St., Stone Harbor

Stone Harbor’s iconic Fred’s Tavern has plenty of viewing areas for game day, along with food and drinks to keep fans from getting thirsty while cheering on the Eagles. Enjoy Old Bay wings, pizza burgers or sourdough grilled cheese, among the many food items or just about any beer you can order from the options on draft.

3505 US-9, Rio Grande

Located just off island in Rio Grande, Jester’s Dive Bar is a game-day paradise down the shore. With plenty of screens and a huge menu featuring steamers, sloppy joes, mac and cheese, pierogies and more, Jester’s is a fun spot to cheer on the Birds.

2051 Dennisville-Petersburg Rd., Woodbine

Ludlam Island Brewery underwent a huge expansion over a year ago, and now what was once a small operation is anything but. The draft list contains eight homemade brews along with draft cocktails, local wines and several canned seltzer options. The food menu features barbecue, appetizers and sandwiches worth cheering for, just like the game.

127 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood

MudHen Brewing Company brews its own craft beers right in Wildwood. Enjoy one along with some of the signature menu items like crispy onion rings or beer chip nachos while you settle in for football.

119 E. 17th St., N. Wildwood

With game-day specials and enthusiastic fans, Owen’s Pub is ready for hungry and thirsty Birds lovers. In addition to the many entrees, the pub has great snacks like pretzels, popcorn shrimp, mozzarella sticks and wings you can wash down alongside the extensive drafts and drinks menu.

2008 Dune Dr., Avalon

The Princeton is the Avalon spot for Eagles watching while noshing on fan favorites like Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, Bavarian pretzels and dip or bang bang shrimp. The two massive bars have plenty of seating for fans to catch all the action.

1010 Rte. 9 S, Cape May Court House

With inventive food menu choices like fries with pork belly and caramelized onions topped

with special comeback sauce or the French onion burger, in addition to standards like wings and Buffalo chicken cheese dip, it’s easy to see why this shore bar is a popular spot for sports fans. South 9 also features tons of drinks and beers on the menu for Eagles game-day imbibing.

261 96th St., Stone Harbor

The taps flow harder come game day at this popular spot in the heart of Stone Harbor. Stone Harbor Street Bar and Grill is two floors of fun featuring all your favorite foods like potstickers, flatbreads, cheesesteaks and burgers, along with plenty of enthusiastic Eagles fans.

133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City

With 40 beers on draft and 60 more in bottles, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is a beer and football lover’s paradise. Just steps from the boardwalk and the beach, this beer hall also has an outdoor area with games like cornhole and giant Jenga.

672 N Trenton Ave., Atlantic City

Specials rule the menu at this AC institution with $3.50 Miller Lites and $8 and $9 food specials like “Quesa-Dilly-Dilly” (a fun quesadilla dish) and “Nacho Business” (loaded nachos) during Eagles games. Patrons are diehard Birds fans, and the bar is typically a sea of green shirts and hats.

770 W Glenwood Ave., West Wildwood

“The westside is the best side” is the motto at the Westside Saloon. Burgers, tenders, fries and seafood are menu stars, but the real draw is the camaraderie of the fans who show up for games to cheer on the Birds. Sip on beers or a full menu of crushes, including unique flavors like key lime and watermelon.

2010 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City

With over 40 craft brews and cocktails to enjoy, there is a beverage for everyone cheering on the Birds at Wingcraft. Bar bites, appetizers, burgers and sandwiches are menu mainstays. Wings are available as tenders or boneless in addition to classic and in many unique flavors like lemon pepper dry rub and roasted red pepper sriracha.

3701 Sunset Ave., Atlantic City

Waterfront views and drink specials are the draw at the Wonder Bar in Atlantic City. The massive shore sports bar fills up quickly on game day, and the outdoor area is open while weather permits to enjoy football alfresco.

316 Roosevelt Blvd., Marmora

Cheer on the Eagles at this shore bar, which features an interior that’s an homage to all Philly sports. Handhelds, sandwiches and wings are served up with ice-cold drafts and plenty of pride for the reigning Super Bowl champs!

