Get Your Ice Cream Fix at These Jersey Shore Sweet Spots

As anyone with a thing for ice cream knows, there’s nothing like a waffle cone (or cup) filled with a few scoops of that cold concoction on a warm day. As summer begins at the Jersey Shore, savor the tastiest ice cream at these locally owned creameries. Our guide to tasty treats in each town will have you salivating well before you take that first lick.

Cape May

306 Washington St., Cape May

In business on the Washington Street Mall since 1978, owner Martin Zarzycki always has a long line out the door. Serving 48 gourmet flavors, this creamery is a Jersey Shore institution.

Wildwood

1111 New Jersey Ave., North Wildwood

Cool Scoops takes you right back to the ’50s with retro colors and a decidedly doo-wop design. The neon sign out front beckons like a lighthouse in the night to hungry sweets lovers looking for massive sundaes and classic flavors.

Stone Harbor

9420 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor

Springer’s claims a history that goes all the way back to prohibition in Stone Harbor. It even has a flavor called Prohibition Tradition featuring Kahlua-flavored ice cream with fudge swirl, brownie dough and almonds. Serving up cakes and cookies in addition to 55 flavors of gourmet ice cream, this local shop has a friendly vibe that’s unique to Stone Harbor. P.S. Keep an eye out for the in-house rescue pup named Hoagie while you’re there.

Avalon

2288 Dune Dr., Avalon

Opened in 1957, Avalon Freeze has been satisfying sweet cravings for generations. Locals consider it an institution on Seven-Mile Island, and modern delights like Heath Bar, Oreo, Snickers and Reese’s Pieces candy crumbles are great additions to any scoop (or three).

Sea Isle City

5912 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City

A repeat award winner for top ice cream from multiple shore publications, Marita’s is a Sea Isle City classic. Opened in 1987 as a ’50s-era ice cream parlor, the shop regularly serves over 50 homemade flavors. Be sure to get your licks in soon, since Marita’s closes for the season after Labor Day.

Ocean City

2760 Asbury Ave., Ocean City

This old-school snack bar dishes up breakfast, lunch and burgers in addition to tasty treats. A Jersey Shore staple for decades, Kessel’s offers 23 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream in addition to 14 sundae options and four kinds of ice cream sodas, among other specialties.

Margate

9510 Ventnor Ave., Margate City

This Margate classic, which debuted in 1952, is instantly recognizable by its iconic checker pattern and green awning. In addition to tasty frozen treats for you and your pup (like a peanut butter banana biscuit dipped in yogurt), Margate Dairy Bar offers bicycle delivery through Labor Day weekend.

Ventnor

107 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor City, (609) 823-4033

Those in Ventnor Heights know it’s worth the short walk, drive or bike ride over the bridge for the ice cream, soft serve, cakes and water ice served up at Custard’s Last Stand. The only complaint? The scoops are too generous, which not really a problem at all!

