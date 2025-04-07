Where to Find the Tastiest Breakfast at the Jersey Shore

Beach season is on the horizon. With springtime in full swing throughout the Main Line region, it’s time to start planning your next trip or getting the old beach house back into summer shape. Whether you’re down for a quick weekend early in the season to clean up or taking the whole family out for a Memorial Day outing, don’t skip out on visiting these fan-favorite breakfast spots at the Jersey Shore.

624 Asbury Ave., Ocean City

If you’re looking for slightly more refined offerings, you’ve come to the right place. Asbury Kitchen is famous for its sweet and savory crepes served in a traditional beach town setting. Vibrant colors and a welcoming atmosphere make this Ocean City spot special.

505 Terminal Dr., Rio Grande

Fly on into this diner for a novel Jersey Shore breakfast experience. Located inside the small but bustling Cape May Airport, Flight Deck Diner is the perfect place to watch prop planes take off and land while enjoying piping-hot breakfast specials. Known for its H-Bomb sandwich (slow-roasted beef, sauteed onions, provolone cheese, and horseradish mayo on ciabatta) and the Lindy (an open-faced English muffin topped with ham, eggs, sauteed onions and cream chipped beef), the restaurant’s aviation-themed menu makes it impossible to go wrong here.

Atlantic City, Margate, Galloway

Gilchrist has been serving hungry beachgoers since 1946, and it’s been owned and operated by the same family the whole time. Get ready for huge deli Reubens, famous hotcakes and classic hungry man combos in an authentic diner atmosphere with exceptional service. If you’re craving lunch and sandwiches instead of pancakes and eggs, check out the list of Gilchrist favorites.

916 Asbury Ave., Ocean City

Find a huge breakfast and lunch menu at this Ocean City favorite, where the sticky bun French toast and slow-smoked pulled pork will put you in a food coma. Plus, try egg specialties like the Garden Scram or Big Ben featuring loads of sauteed veggies and cheddar cheese with scrapple. The little ones will love the thoughtfully designed and timelessly cute kids’ specials themed for the shore.

19 Jackson St., Cape May

In Cape May since 1976, the Mad Batter serves up mouthwatering dishes at every meal. Recently, its breakfasts have become more popular than ever, with lines around the block a norm on nice summer mornings. Located inside the historic Carroll Villa Hotel, the eatery offers its morning menu every day through 2:45 p.m. The Belgian waffles and Morgan Rostie (eggs served with crabmeat, tomatoes, potatoes, herbs and Swiss cheese) are worth writing home about, but the crown jewel of the menu is the house-made corn beef hash served with onions and potatoes atop two eggs.

4900 Pacific Ave., Wildwood

One of the newer entries on our list, Marvis brings a ’50s futurism aspect to its eateries. The establishments are known for their “Jimmy’s Famous” creamed chipped beef and skillet-based home fries served six different ways. Don’t forget to try a classic South Jersey pork roll served on a brioche bun with cheese, eggs and home fries.

Avalon, Cape May, Ocean City, Stone Harbor, Wildwood

What can be told about Uncle Bill’s that hasn’t already been said? It’s simply a Jersey Shore institution. First established in Stone Harbor in 1962, its extensive menu, local hot sauces and quaint atmosphere make for a classic start to any beach trip. Anywhere along the south Jersey Shore, you’ll find each Uncle Bill’s packed with hungry diners every spring and summer morning.

1307 New Jersey Ave., North Wildwood

Voted Wildwood’s best diner for 23 consecutive years, this dive has an illustrious history. Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and run by the same family since 1979, Vegas is all you could want in a classic American-style diner. Steeped in nostalgia and always busy, this Jersey Shore institution delights in classic diner breakfast combos, chocolate chip pancakes and creamed chipped beef.

