Your Guide to Italian Restaurants in Chester County

Italian cuisine has a long history in Chester County. From pizza to pasta to wine, this region of the western suburbs offers some of the best spots to enjoy authentic meals passed down through generations, as well as inventive takes on old ideas. The next time you’re looking for a new Italian restaurant to try, pick a spot on this list and prepare for meal you won’t forget.

33 Market St., West Chester; (610) 701-6326

Beyond its extensive wine menu, Mercato is known for its Neapolitan-style pizza, cocktails and veal parmigiana. During the summer months, the restaurant’s al fresco seating is a great way to enjoy pasta beneath a cool breeze on the streets of downtown West Chester.

78 W Lancaster Ave., Downingtown; (610) 873-5544

Anthony’s handmade pasta has delighted Chester County diners for 16 years. The eatery’s always inventive cocktails complement signature dishes like mushroom risotto and San Remo salmon.

134 E Gay St., West Chester; (484) 887-0760

This northern Italian-style restaurant features fresh pasta made daily. Known for exceptional pasta pescatore, cacio e pepe and alla norcina, dolce Zola offers an upscale atmosphere with outdoor seating and dishes crashed by husband-and-wife duo Pietro Belfiore and Antonella Gamba.

9 N Walnut St., West Chester; (610) 436-6230

499 E. Uwchlan Ave., Chester Springs; (610) 524-3112

Family-friendly Limoncello is well known for its gnocchi and spicy vodka rigatoni. The drink menu includes a wide selection of Italian wines and cocktails. The signature cocktail is the Limoncello martini, but you can’t go wrong with anything on the cocktail menu.

34 PA-926, West Chester; (484) 301-3955

The artisan kitchen at Osteria Ama offers everything from classic pasta to salads and sandwiches. If you stop by, be sure to place an order for the prosciutto pizza and the penne vodka. Bring your favorite Italian wine along, too, as Osteria Ama is BYOB.

20 E Lancaster Ave., Downingtown; (484) 593-4488

While sitting next to the rushing waters of the East Branch Brandywine Creek, enjoy your rustic meal with a fine Italian vino selection, or stop by for happy hour from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays at the bar. Don’t miss the beef carpaccio or fettuccine Bolognese. The chicken and crab entree is especially delicious.

4 Manor Rd., Paoli; (610) 695-8990

Located just a few blocks from Paoli Station, this Chester County restaurant dishes up Italian cuisine with deeply authentic roots. Chef Vito Giannandrea aims to transport diners from the Main Line to his hometown on the coast of the Adriatic with dishes like linguine con cima di rapa and filetto di Triglia con salsa di crema.

200 Chestnut St., Downingtown; (610) 873-0405

This Downingtown pizza joint services a full dinner menu of authentic Italian cuisine. Signature dishes include linguine con vongole, spaghetti aglio e olio and, of course, a wide variety of fresh pies. The Chester County restaurant also sells homemade baked goods and Italian gelato, so save room for dessert after your meal.

678 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn; (610) 647-1737

This BYOB cafe has become a staple in Berwyn. The casual, down-to-earth eatery is locally owned and operated by Culinary Institute of America graduate Frank Chiavaroli, along with co-owner Rita Marone. The extensive pasta list has something for everyone. Make sure someone at the table gets the meatballs; they’re a local favorite.

