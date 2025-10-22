6 Italian Eateries to Try for Main Line Today Restaurant Week

Italian food is at the top of the list of many a foodie’s favorite cuisines. Main Line Today Restaurant Week (running now through October 25) has six area Italian spots with special menus. (All per-person prices do not include taxes, tips or beverages). Mangia!

385 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

Did you know that Di Bruno Bros. has a restaurant and bar right in the middle of it? For Restaurant Week’s special $35-per-person menu, you can choose from appetizers such as fried artichokes or polenta fries. Rigatoni with brisket ragu or cacio e pepe with roasted mushrooms are the entree options. And for dessert? Olive oil cake or cannoli await.

37 Ashland Ave., Bala Cynwyd

La Collina is a Bala Cynwyd institution offering its Main Line Today Restaurant Week offerings to all. Known for its pasta and seafood dishes, it’s a great spot to pop by during the last few days of Restaurant Week.

52 N. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr

This Bryn Mawr BYOB is the place to head for Italian dishes that satisfy. Capellini, fettuccini, linguini and spaghetti dishes are just a taste of what’s on the menu at the Italian eatery. The eatery also has delicious cuts of meat, seafood and sides to satisfy every appetite.

236 N. Radnor Chester Rd., Radnor

Get your Italian on for $30 per person with pasta fagioli soup, Caesar salad or meatballs to start at Pietro’s. Entree selections are branzino filet with lemon, olive oil, arugula, cherry tomatoes and couscous; roasted chicken with shallot piccata sauce and truffle fries; eggplant parmesan with homemade marinara, ricotta and mozzarella, served with homemade spaghetti; or short rib pappardelle.

139 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

Rosalie offers Main Line Today Restaurant Week diners a $45-per-person lunch or dinner menu that includes starters arancini with saffron risotto, mozzarella and cherry tomato; burrata with baby lettuce, prosciutto and soppressata; and a mercato insalata with baby lettuce, pickled pepper and cherry tomatoes. Mains are the Italiano focaccia sandwich, rigatoni (honey nut squash, hazelnut, pancetta, sage and black pepper ) or the signature chicken parmesan. For dinner, a salmon dish replaces the Italiano sandwich. Sorbet or gelato for a lunchtime dessert, or pumpkin tiramisu at dinner, is the sweet finish!

919 Baltimore Pke., Glen Mills

Testa Rossa offers two Restaurant Week menus at its Glen Mills eatery. The $30-per-person lunch options include a choice of starter: Italian wedge salad with creamy Italian dressing, pumpkin cappellacci or spaghetti fritti prosciutto. Entrees at the Italian eatery include a meatball parm hoagie, eggplant rotolo, meat lover’s pizza or rigatoni alla vodka. The $45-per-person dinner menu mains choices include chicken parmesan, fettuccini Bolognese blanco, cheesesteak pizza or gnocchi alfredo shrimp. Be sure to leave room for pumpkin tiramisu for dessert!

