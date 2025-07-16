Your Guide to Italian Dining Down the Jersey Shore

If you’re down the Shore this summer and looking for the same type of Italian comfort food you can find around the Main Line and western suburbs, you’ve come to the right place. Whether it’s an old-world favorite or a new take on Italian cuisine along the Jersey Shore, look no further than these restaurants for an authentic, soul-warming summer experience.
Alfe’s Restaurant
3401 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood; (609) 729-5755
With four dining rooms and two bars, Alfe’s has more than enough room to showcase its beloved Italian cuisine. Indulge in a lemon sorbet palate cleanser before digging into options like house-made pasta, seafood, chicken and veal.
A Modo Mio Ristorante
5900 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City; (609) 486-5455
A Modo Mio is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations with genuine Italian cuisine. Beyond a selection of unique summer specials, classics like brasato al barolo (braised short ribs) and branzino with capers, basil, lemon white wine and capellini are sure to delight beachgoers.
Basilicos Marketplace
27 43rd St., Sea Isle City; (609) 263-1010
With a warm atmosphere and family-style dining, Basilicos Marketplace is dedicated to quality Italian food. Favorite appetizers include the fried calamari bruschetta and mussels marinara. For entrees, try the ravioli Ann Marie, eggplant parm or chicken saltimbocca. The restaurant’s beachside location makes it easy to walk off your meal along the beach or boardwalk.
Capriccio
1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City; (609) 340-6789
With an old-world-inspired dining room and outdoor veranda space, Capriccio, inside The Resorts Casino Hotel, has the perfect atmosphere as well as award-winning food. Enjoy the seafood zuppetta or veal Romero as you take in the views of the boardwalk and the ocean.
Chef Vola’s
111 South Albion Pl., Atlantic City; (609) 345-2022
Chef Vola’s is a family-owned restaurant with over a century of history under its belt. The menu features highlights like linguine in ricotta blush and veal parmigiana, along with very generous portion sizes. If you’re searching for a sweet ending, look no further than the apple ricotta cheesecake with salted caramel gelato. Seating is limited, so be sure to call in ahead of time to get a reservation.
La Fontana Del Mare
1 Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere; (609) 263-7700
Nestled between Sea Isle City and Ocean City in Strathmere, La Fontana Del Mare is a charming venue that offers authentic Italian cuisine. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating options for diners. Fan favorites include the linguini pescatore and gnocchi gorgonzola.
Nino’s Family Restaurant
16 S. Main St., Cape May Court House; (609) 465-6300
Nino’s is a hidden gem tucked away in Cape May Court House. With generous portion sizes and a delectable selection of classic entrees, this cozy venue is sure to please. The restaurant has both indoor dining and a sunroom to soak up the rays while you dine. Seats fill up quickly, so be sure to call ahead of time.
Ristorante Luciano
9820 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor; (609) 967-9115
Ristorante Luciano’s brick walls and wooden floors accentuate the restaurant’s decades-long dedication to no-frills authentic Italian cuisine. With homemade pasta and seafood options such as Chilean sea bass and Ora King salmon, you’re sure to enjoy this Italian shore dining spot.
Spiaggetta Restaurant
9800 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor; (609) 368-9400
This roomy BYOB trattoria features Italian dining with locally sourced ingredients, combining the best of Italy and the Jersey Shore. Along with Italian classics, the restaurant offers Roman delicacies like carciofi and trippa, as well as traditional parmigianas like chicken and eggplant. Spiaggetta also hosts private events and summer cooking classes for those who seek a little adventure during their shore trip.
More Italian Restaurants at the Jersey Shore
A Ca Mia Ristorante
524 Washington St. Mall, Cape May; (609) 884-6661
Andrea Trattoria Italiana
412 Bank St., Cape May; (609) 884-0366
Andre’s Wine Bar & Grill
312 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine; (609) 266-1124
Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern
2300 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City; (609) 344-2439
Anthony’s Sea Isle City
8600 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City; (609) 263-1200
Aroma di Mare
5206 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City; (609) 428-6859
Cafe 2825
2825 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City; (609) 344-6913
Cordivari’s
3004 W Brigantine Ave., Brigantine; (609) 264-5909
Cousin’s Restaurant and Catering
104 Asbury Ave., Ocean City; (609) 399-9462
Dolce Italia
210 New Jersey Ave., North Wildwood; (609) 522-6228
Duffinetti’s Restaurant and Lounge
4600 Pacific Ave., Wildwood; (609) 522-0002
Girasole
3108 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City; (609) 345-5554
Il Posto Ristorante
2418 Dune Dr., Atlantic City; (609) 961-3362
La Finestra Ristorante
25 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Sea Isle City; (609) 486-5033
La Fontana Coast
5000 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City; (609) 486-6088
LaScala’s Beach House
1400 Ocean Ave., Brigantine; (609) 266-7731
La Vecchia Fontana
700 First Ave., Avalon; (609) 967-7708
Luciano’s Lamberti Restaurant & Sunset Marina
9707 Amherst Ave., Margate City; (609) 541-6069
Patroni’s 957 West
957 West Ave., Ocean City; 609-938-1568
Polpo Ristorante
3258 Dune Dr., Avalon; (609) 830-2904
Sapore Italiano
416 S. Broadway, West Cape May; (609) 600-1422
Scannicchio’s
2647 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City; (609) 344-5338
The Ravioli House
102 E. Bennett Ave., Wildwood; (609) 522-7894
Vincenzo’s Little Italy
3704 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May; (609) 886-6610
