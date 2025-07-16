Your Guide to Italian Dining Down the Jersey Shore

If you’re down the Shore this summer and looking for the same type of Italian comfort food you can find around the Main Line and western suburbs, you’ve come to the right place. Whether it’s an old-world favorite or a new take on Italian cuisine along the Jersey Shore, look no further than these restaurants for an authentic, soul-warming summer experience.

3401 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood; (609) 729-5755

With four dining rooms and two bars, Alfe’s has more than enough room to showcase its beloved Italian cuisine. Indulge in a lemon sorbet palate cleanser before digging into options like house-made pasta, seafood, chicken and veal.

5900 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City; (609) 486-5455

A Modo Mio is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations with genuine Italian cuisine. Beyond a selection of unique summer specials, classics like brasato al barolo (braised short ribs) and branzino with capers, basil, lemon white wine and capellini are sure to delight beachgoers.

27 43rd St., Sea Isle City; (609) 263-1010

With a warm atmosphere and family-style dining, Basilicos Marketplace is dedicated to quality Italian food. Favorite appetizers include the fried calamari bruschetta and mussels marinara. For entrees, try the ravioli Ann Marie, eggplant parm or chicken saltimbocca. The restaurant’s beachside location makes it easy to walk off your meal along the beach or boardwalk.

1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City; (609) 340-6789

With an old-world-inspired dining room and outdoor veranda space, Capriccio, inside The Resorts Casino Hotel, has the perfect atmosphere as well as award-winning food. Enjoy the seafood zuppetta or veal Romero as you take in the views of the boardwalk and the ocean.

111 South Albion Pl., Atlantic City; (609) 345-2022

Chef Vola’s is a family-owned restaurant with over a century of history under its belt. The menu features highlights like linguine in ricotta blush and veal parmigiana, along with very generous portion sizes. If you’re searching for a sweet ending, look no further than the apple ricotta cheesecake with salted caramel gelato. Seating is limited, so be sure to call in ahead of time to get a reservation.

1 Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere; (609) 263-7700

Nestled between Sea Isle City and Ocean City in Strathmere, La Fontana Del Mare is a charming venue that offers authentic Italian cuisine. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating options for diners. Fan favorites include the linguini pescatore and gnocchi gorgonzola.

16 S. Main St., Cape May Court House; (609) 465-6300

Nino’s is a hidden gem tucked away in Cape May Court House. With generous portion sizes and a delectable selection of classic entrees, this cozy venue is sure to please. The restaurant has both indoor dining and a sunroom to soak up the rays while you dine. Seats fill up quickly, so be sure to call ahead of time.

9820 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor; (609) 967-9115

Ristorante Luciano’s brick walls and wooden floors accentuate the restaurant’s decades-long dedication to no-frills authentic Italian cuisine. With homemade pasta and seafood options such as Chilean sea bass and Ora King salmon, you’re sure to enjoy this Italian shore dining spot.

9800 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor; (609) 368-9400

This roomy BYOB trattoria features Italian dining with locally sourced ingredients, combining the best of Italy and the Jersey Shore. Along with Italian classics, the restaurant offers Roman delicacies like carciofi and trippa, as well as traditional parmigianas like chicken and eggplant. Spiaggetta also hosts private events and summer cooking classes for those who seek a little adventure during their shore trip.

More Italian Restaurants at the Jersey Shore

A Ca Mia Ristorante

524 Washington St. Mall, Cape May; (609) 884-6661

Andrea Trattoria Italiana

412 Bank St., Cape May; (609) 884-0366

Andre’s Wine Bar & Grill

312 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine; (609) 266-1124

Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern

2300 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City; (609) 344-2439

Anthony’s Sea Isle City

8600 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City; (609) 263-1200

Aroma di Mare

5206 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City; (609) 428-6859

Cafe 2825

2825 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City; (609) 344-6913

Cordivari’s

3004 W Brigantine Ave., Brigantine; (609) 264-5909



Cousin’s Restaurant and Catering

104 Asbury Ave., Ocean City; (609) 399-9462

Dolce Italia

210 New Jersey Ave., North Wildwood; (609) 522-6228

Duffinetti’s Restaurant and Lounge

4600 Pacific Ave., Wildwood; (609) 522-0002

Girasole

3108 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City; (609) 345-5554

Il Posto Ristorante

2418 Dune Dr., Atlantic City; (609) 961-3362

La Finestra Ristorante

25 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Sea Isle City; (609) 486-5033

La Fontana Coast

5000 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City; (609) 486-6088

LaScala’s Beach House

1400 Ocean Ave., Brigantine; (609) 266-7731

La Vecchia Fontana

700 First Ave., Avalon; (609) 967-7708

Luciano’s Lamberti Restaurant & Sunset Marina

9707 Amherst Ave., Margate City; (609) 541-6069

Patroni’s 957 West

957 West Ave., Ocean City; 609-938-1568

Polpo Ristorante

3258 Dune Dr., Avalon; (609) 830-2904

Sapore Italiano

416 S. Broadway, West Cape May; (609) 600-1422

Scannicchio’s

2647 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City; (609) 344-5338

The Ravioli House

102 E. Bennett Ave., Wildwood; (609) 522-7894

Vincenzo’s Little Italy

3704 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May; (609) 886-6610

